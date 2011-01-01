Electroless Copper and Nickel-Phosphorus Plating
1st Edition
Processing, Characterisation and Modelling
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to electroless copper and nickel–phosphorus (Ni–P) depositions
Abstract:
1.1 Electroless copper deposition
1.2 Electroless nickel–phosphorus (Ni–P) deposition
1.3 How to plate the depositions in the laboratory
1.4 Research objectives
1.5 Structure of the book
Part I: Electroless copper depositions
Chapter 2: Surface morphology evolution of electroless copper deposits
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction and surface morphology of the substrate
2.2 Formaldehyde high temperature solution deposits
2.3 Glyoxylic acid high temperature solution deposits
2.4 Formaldehyde high concentration low temperature (FHCLT) solution deposit
2.5 Formaldehyde low concentration low temperature (FLCLT) solution deposit
2.6 Glyoxylic acid high concentration low temperature (GHCLT) solution deposit
2.7 Glyoxylic acid low concentration low temperature (GLCLT) solution deposit
2.8 Electroplated and electroless copper deposits
2.9 Conclusions
Chapter 3: Cross-section of electroless copper deposits and the void fraction
Abstract:
3.1 Calculating the void fraction on an electron microscopy cross-section image
3.2 Determination of the optimum threshold values of grey scale and noise
3.3 The voids
3.4 Conclusions
Chapter 4: Crystal structure and surface residual stress of electroless copper deposits
Abstract:
4.1 X-ray normal scan patterns and the crystal structures of the deposits
4.2 Tilted scan patterns and the surface residual stress of the electroless copper
4.3 The error in calculating the position and the relative intensities of the peaks
4.4 The error in linear regression for surface residual stress analysis
4.5 Conclusions
Chapter 5: The atomic model of the diamond pyramid structure in electroless copper deposits
Abstract:
5.1 The unit diamond pyramid structure in a face centred cubic crystal lattice
5.2 Multi-layer atomic model
5.3 Twinning in the diamond pyramid model
5.4 The role of surface stress in the formation of twinning in a diamond pyramid
5.5 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Molecular dynamics (MD) simulation of the diamond pyramid structure in electroless copper deposits
Abstract:
6.1 Simulation setup
6.2 Preparing models for molecular dynamics calculation
6.3 The effect of surface stress on the shape of the diamond pyramid structure
6.4 The relaxation of the diamond pyramid structure with different sizes
6.5 The effect of temperature on the relaxation of the diamond pyramid structure
6.6 The effect of temperature on the formation of voids in the electroless deposit
6.7 The formation and growth of the diamond pyramid structure in deposit
6.8 The radial distribution function (RDF) and the Fourier transform of X-ray diffraction (XRD)
6.9 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Adhesion strength of electroless copper deposit to epoxy board
Abstract:
7.1 Adhesion testing
7.2 Image processing for calculating pull-off fraction parameter of adhesion
7.3 Fracture surface
7.4 Image processing and the pull-off fraction parameter of adhesion testing
7.5 Adhesion strength of electroless copper deposits
7.6 Two failure modes for a partly pulled-off specimen
7.7 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Electrical resistivity of electroless copper deposit
Abstract:
8.1 Four-point probe method for the electrical resistance analysis
8.2 Calculation of the thickness of the deposits using the weight gain method
8.3 The error of calculating the digital length of a curve
8.4 The surface cross-section curve and the correction factors of FR4
8.5 The plating rates of the electroless copper deposits in different solutions
8.6 The sheet resistance and resistivity of the electroless copper deposit
8.7 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Applications of electroless copper deposits
Abstract:
9.1 Printed circuit board (PCB) industry
9.2 Properties of electroless copper deposition and their evaluation
9.3 Diffusion based simulation
Part II: Electroless nickel–phosphorus (Ni–P) depositions
Chapter 10: Crystallisation of nickel–phosphorus (Ni–P) deposits with high phosphorus content
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Effects of phosphorus content
10.3 Effects of the heating process and degree of phase transformation
10.4 X-ray diffraction (XRD) data analysis procedures
10.5 Grain size and microstrain in the platings
10.6 Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and electron microprobe analysis
10.7 Microstructural evolution of nickel-phosphorus (Ni–P) deposits with heat treatment
10.8 Conclusions
Chapter 11: Crystallisation of nickel–phosphorus (Ni–P) deposits with medium and low phosphorus content
Abstract:
11.1 Calorimetric study and the major exothermal peak
11.2 X-ray diffraction (XRD) analysis
11.3 Degree of phase transformation
11.4 The major exothermal peak
11.5 Conclusions
Chapter 12: Modelling the thermodynamics and kinetics of crystallisation of nickel–phosphorus (Ni–P) deposits
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Thermodynamic analysis of crystallisation in amorphous solids
12.3 Application of Johnson–Mehl–Avrami (JMA) theory in isothermal crystallisation
12.4 Electroless and melt quenched nickel–phosphorus (Ni–P)
12.5 Melt quenched Fe40Ni40P14B6
12.6 Johnson–Mehl–Avrami kinetic modelling of non-isothermal crystallisation
12.7 Determination of degree of transformation
12.8 Modelling of crystallisation kinetics
12.9 Comparison between simulations and experimental data
12.10 Conclusions
Chapter 13: Artificial neural network (ANN) modelling of crystallisation temperatures of nickel–phosphorus deposits
Abstract:
13.1 Artificial neural network (ANN) modelling
13.2 Performance of neural networks
13.3 Comparison between calculations and experimental data
13.4 MatLab programming for simulation of peak temperatures versus heating rate
13.5 Prediction using the model
13.6 Application of the model
13.7 Conclusions
Chapter 14: Hardness evolution of nickel–phosphorus (Ni–P) deposits with thermal processing
Abstract:
14.1 Concept of kinetic strength
14.2 Thermal processing and phase structure
14.3 Vickers surface hardness
14.4 Vickers hardness of the cross-sections
14.5 Knoop hardness over the depth of cross-sections
14.6 Kinetics of increased hardening effects
14.7 Microstructure and hardness of alloy coatings containing tin and tungsten
14.8 Conclusions
Chapter 15: Applications of electroless nickel–phosphorus (Ni–P) plating
Abstract:
15.1 Comparisons with other common engineering deposits
15.2 Advantages of electroless nickel-phosphorus (Ni–P) deposits
15.3 Enhancement through heat-treatment processes
15.4 Electroless nickel–phosphorus–silicon carbide (Ni–P–SiC) coated aluminium cylinder liner: a research case study
15.5 Development and future trends
15.6 Conclusions
Index
Description
Unlike electroplating, electroless plating allows uniform deposits of coating materials over all surfaces, regardless of size, shape and electrical conductivity. Electroless copper and nickel-phosphorus deposits provide protective and functional coatings in industries as diverse as electronics, automotive, aerospace and chemical engineering. This book discusses the latest research in electroless depositions.
After an introductory chapter, part one focuses on electroless copper depositions reviewing such areas as surface morphology and residual stress, modelling surface structure, adhesion strength of electroless copper deposit, electrical resistivity and applications of electroless copper deposits. Part two goes on to look at electroless nickel-phosphorus depositions with chapters on the crystallisation of nickel-phosphorus deposits, modelling the thermodynamics and kinetics of crystallisation of nickel-phosphorus deposits, artificial neural network (ANN) modelling of crystallisation temperatures, hardness evolution of nickel-phosphorus deposits and applications of electroless nickel-phosphorus plating.
Written by leading experts in the field Electroless copper and nickel-phosphorus plating: Processing, characterisation and modelling is an invaluable guide for researchers studying electroless deposits or materials science as well as for those working in the chemical, oil and gas, automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.
Key Features
- Written by leading experts in the field, this important book reviews the deposition process and the key properties of electroless copper and nickel-phosphorus deposits as well as their practical applications
- Chapters review areas such as surface morphology and residual stress, modelling surface structure, crystallisation of nickel-phosphorus deposits and hardness evolution
- An invaluable guide for researchers studying electroless deposits or materials science as well as for those working in the chemical, oil and gas, automotive, electronics and aerospace industries
Readership
Researchers studying electroless deposits or materials science as well as for those working in the chemical, oil and gas, automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 1st January 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857090966
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845698089
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014974
Reviews
"The author's use of modelling brings a new level of fundamental understanding to the field." --Materials World
About the Authors
W Sha Author
Professor Wei Sha is Professor of Materials Science at The Queen’s University of Belfast, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials science; Metallurgy: Queen’s University Belfast
Xiaomin Wu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials innovation institute, Delft, The Netherlands
K G Keong Author
Dr. Kim Ghee Keong currently resides in Malaysia. All three authors are internationally renowned for their research and work in the electroless field.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Queen's University Belfast, UK