Electrofluidodynamic Technologies (EFDTs) for Biomaterials and Medical Devices
1st Edition
Principles and Advances
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to electrofluidodynamic techniques Part I: Process optimization
2. Introduction to electrofluidodynamic techniques Part II: cell to cell/material interactions
3. Melt electrospinning
4. Biofabrication via integrated 3D printing and electrospinning
5. Pyro-Electrohydrodynamic Spinning for micro and nano Patterning
6. Multilayered scaffolds for interface tissue engineering applications
7. air-flow electrofluidodynamics
8. Electrospinning and Microfluidics: an integrated approach for tissue engineering and cancer
9. Electrospun fibres for drug and molecular delivery
10. Additive Electrospraying for scaffold functionalization
11. Bioactive fibres for bone regeneration
12. Design of electrospun fibrous patches for myocardium regeneration
13. Hydrogel fibrous scaffolds for accelerated wound healing
14. Natural polymer based electrospun fibres for antibacterial use
15. Electrospun patches for skin regeneration
16. Multifilament Electrospun devices for ligaments regeneration
17. 3D conduits for peripheral nerve regeneration
18. Inorganic nanoparticles for teranostic use
19. Advances on the use of Electrospun fibres for central Nervous System
Description
Electrofluidodynamic Technologies (EFDTs) for Biomaterials and Medical Devices: Principles and Advances focuses on the fundamentals of EFDTs - namely electrospinning, electrospraying and electrodynamic atomization - to develop active platforms made of synthetic or natural polymers for use in tissue engineering, restoration and therapeutic treatments. The first part of this book deals with main technological aspects of EFDTs, such as basic technologies and the role of process parameters. The second part addresses applications of EFDTs in biomedical fields, with chapters on their application in tissue engineering, molecular delivery and implantable devices. This book is a valuable resource for materials scientists, biomedical engineers and clinicians alike.
Key Features
- Presents a complete picture of Electrofluidodynamic technologies and their use in biomedicine
- Provides a comprehensive, professional reference on the subject, covering materials processing, fabrication and the use of novel devices for tissue engineering and therapeutics
- Focuses on technological advances, with an emphasis on studies and clinical trials
Readership
Scientists in materials science, biomedical engineers, researchers in the medical sector
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 20th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017463
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081017456
About the Editors
Vincenzo Guarino Editor
Dr. Vincenzo Guarino, PhD in Materials Science and Biomaterials. is Permanent Research Scientist at the National Research Council of Italy - Institute of Polymers, Composites and Biomaterials, Naples since 2005. His main research interests include biomaterials, scaffold design for tissue engineering and, more recently, the optimization of electrohydrodynamic technologies (i.e, electrospinning, electrospraying, Electro Dynamic Atomization) for the fabrication of micro/nanofibres, particles and capsules in regenerative medicine, drug delivery and cancer therapy. He is involved in national and international projects with research institutes, universities and R&D companies, as scientific responsible and/or supervisor of ESR fellows or PhD students. He gave also invited lectures and chaired scientific sessions at international conferences, workshops and seminars, receiving awards as author/co-author of papers on biomaterials science and technology. He is also member of international scientific committees and editorial boards of international journals. He is author/co-author of several international publications - original papers, chapters in International books, patents and contributions in international/national conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Polymers, Composites and Biomaterials, National Research Council of Italy, Naples, Italy
Luigi Ambrosio Editor
Professor Luigi Ambrosio is a Research Director at the Institute for Polymers, Composites and Biomaterials, Italy. He is a renowned scientist with expertise in biomedical composites and has published over 300 papers in international scientific journals and books, 16 patents, 150 invited lectures and over 400 presentations at international and national conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Institute for Composite and Biomedical Materials, National Research Council, Adjunct Professor, Biomaterials, University of Naples "Federico II'