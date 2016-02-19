Electrodynamics of Continuous Media
2nd Edition
Volume 8
Description
Covers the theory of electromagnetic fields in matter, and the theory of macroscopic electric and magnetic properties of matter. There is a considerable amount of new material particularly on the theory of the magnetic properties of matter and the theory of optical phenomena with new chapters on spatial dispersion and non-linear optics.
Readership
For undergraduates, postgraduates and research workers in theoretical physics and scientists interested in electrodynamics.
Table of Contents
Electrostatics of conductors; Static magnetic field; Superconductivity; The propagation of electromagnetic waves; Spatial dispersion; Diffraction of X rays in crystals.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 15th October 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570600
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750626347
About the Author
L D Landau
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Physical Problems, U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences
L. P. Pitaevskii
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Physical Problems, USSR Academy of Sciences, Moscow, USSR
E.M. Lifshitz
Reviews
'a book which can be thoroughly recommended to every physicist.' Nature 'unique and indispensable...' Science Progress