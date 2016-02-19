Electrodynamics of Continuous Media - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750626347, 9780080570600

Electrodynamics of Continuous Media

2nd Edition

Volume 8

Authors: L D Landau L. P. Pitaevskii E.M. Lifshitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080570600
Paperback ISBN: 9780750626347
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th October 1984
Page Count: 460
Description

Covers the theory of electromagnetic fields in matter, and the theory of macroscopic electric and magnetic properties of matter. There is a considerable amount of new material particularly on the theory of the magnetic properties of matter and the theory of optical phenomena with new chapters on spatial dispersion and non-linear optics.

Readership

For undergraduates, postgraduates and research workers in theoretical physics and scientists interested in electrodynamics.

Table of Contents

Electrostatics of conductors; Static magnetic field; Superconductivity; The propagation of electromagnetic waves; Spatial dispersion; Diffraction of X rays in crystals.

Institute of Physical Problems, U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences

Institute for Physical Problems, USSR Academy of Sciences, Moscow, USSR

'a book which can be thoroughly recommended to every physicist.' Nature 'unique and indispensable...' Science Progress

