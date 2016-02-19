Electrodermal Activity in Psychological Research
1st Edition
Description
Electrodermal Activity in Psychological Research summarizes the methodological problems involved in the application of electrodermal activity as a dependent variable to basic psychophysiological research. The approach of this nine-chapter book is generally from the molecular to the molar in sequence of chapters, from basic to applied research, and from the more elementary to the more complex independent variable manipulation. This book covers first the terminology, recording and measuring techniques, electronic circuits, and current theories of the physiological mechanisms of electrodermal responding. The following chapters deal with the theories of attention and arousal; the indices of electrodermal activity and their relationships to these theories; the problems of measurement and control; and the effects of various independent variable manipulation on simple and differential conditioning performance. The discussions then shift to instrumental conditioning of electrodermal activity and the use of electrodermal measures in research on personality and pathological states, such as with schizophrenics, retardates, depressives, psychotherapy, central nervous system damage, anxiety, and introversion-extroversion. This text further considers the presumed mechanisms underlying systematic desensitization and the relationship of these mechanisms to electrodermal activity. A chapter explores the several widely divergent areas of social psychological research where electrodermal activity has been applied as a dependent variable, including in attitude, empathy, small groups, and social interactions. The concluding chapter evaluates the scientific basis for the application of electrodermal measures to deception detection field.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Mechanisms, Instrumentation, Recording Techniques, and Quantification of Responses
I. Introduction
II. Terminology
III. Characteristics of Observed Electrodermal Phenomena
IV. Mechanisms
V. Measurement
VI. Summary: What Can Be Inferred from Measures of Electrodermal Activity?
Appendix I: Recommended Circuits for Skin Conductance Measurement
Appendix II: Construction of Electrodes
Appendix III: Recommended Electrode Placements
General References
References
Chapter 2. Attention and Arousal
I. Introduction
II. Theories of Attention and Arousal
III. Dependent Variables and Theoretical Concepts
IV. Issues in Research
References
Chapter 3. Classical Conditioning
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Independent Variable Manipulations
IV. Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 4. Complex Variables in Conditioning
I. Introduction
II. Compound Signal Conditioning
III. Semantic Conditioning and Generalization
IV. Electrodermal Conditioning and the Unconditioned Response
V. Effects of Instructional Variables on Electrodermal Conditioning
VI. Individual Difference Factors
References
Chapter 5. Instrumental Conditioning
I. Background and Definitions
II. Literature Review
III. Summary and Theoretical Implications
References
Chapter 6. Personality and Psychopathology
I. Introduction
II. Schizophrenia
III. Depression
IV. Psychopathy
V. Mental Retardation
VI. Central Nervous System Damage
VII. Anxiety
VIII. Introversion-Extroversion
References
Chapter 7. Systematic Desensitization
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms Underlying Desensitization Therapy and Their Relationship to Electrodermal Activity
III. Empirical Findings and Their Relationship to Theory
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 8. Social Psychophysiology
I. Introduction
II. Attitudes
III. Empathy
IV. Small Groups and Social Interaction
V. Cross-Cultural and Ethnic Differences
VI. Summary an d Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Detection of Deception
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Theories of Lie Detection
IV. Major Problems Requiring Research
V. Countermeasures and Counter-Countermeasures
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147446