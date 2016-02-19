Electrodermal Activity in Psychological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125659505, 9780323147446

Electrodermal Activity in Psychological Research

1st Edition

Editors: William Prokasy
eBook ISBN: 9780323147446
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 514
Description

Electrodermal Activity in Psychological Research summarizes the methodological problems involved in the application of electrodermal activity as a dependent variable to basic psychophysiological research. The approach of this nine-chapter book is generally from the molecular to the molar in sequence of chapters, from basic to applied research, and from the more elementary to the more complex independent variable manipulation. This book covers first the terminology, recording and measuring techniques, electronic circuits, and current theories of the physiological mechanisms of electrodermal responding. The following chapters deal with the theories of attention and arousal; the indices of electrodermal activity and their relationships to these theories; the problems of measurement and control; and the effects of various independent variable manipulation on simple and differential conditioning performance. The discussions then shift to instrumental conditioning of electrodermal activity and the use of electrodermal measures in research on personality and pathological states, such as with schizophrenics, retardates, depressives, psychotherapy, central nervous system damage, anxiety, and introversion-extroversion. This text further considers the presumed mechanisms underlying systematic desensitization and the relationship of these mechanisms to electrodermal activity. A chapter explores the several widely divergent areas of social psychological research where electrodermal activity has been applied as a dependent variable, including in attitude, empathy, small groups, and social interactions. The concluding chapter evaluates the scientific basis for the application of electrodermal measures to deception detection field.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Mechanisms, Instrumentation, Recording Techniques, and Quantification of Responses

I. Introduction

II. Terminology

III. Characteristics of Observed Electrodermal Phenomena

IV. Mechanisms

V. Measurement

VI. Summary: What Can Be Inferred from Measures of Electrodermal Activity?

Appendix I: Recommended Circuits for Skin Conductance Measurement

Appendix II: Construction of Electrodes

Appendix III: Recommended Electrode Placements

General References

References

Chapter 2. Attention and Arousal

I. Introduction

II. Theories of Attention and Arousal

III. Dependent Variables and Theoretical Concepts

IV. Issues in Research

References

Chapter 3. Classical Conditioning

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Independent Variable Manipulations

IV. Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 4. Complex Variables in Conditioning

I. Introduction

II. Compound Signal Conditioning

III. Semantic Conditioning and Generalization

IV. Electrodermal Conditioning and the Unconditioned Response

V. Effects of Instructional Variables on Electrodermal Conditioning

VI. Individual Difference Factors

References

Chapter 5. Instrumental Conditioning

I. Background and Definitions

II. Literature Review

III. Summary and Theoretical Implications

References

Chapter 6. Personality and Psychopathology

I. Introduction

II. Schizophrenia

III. Depression

IV. Psychopathy

V. Mental Retardation

VI. Central Nervous System Damage

VII. Anxiety

VIII. Introversion-Extroversion

References

Chapter 7. Systematic Desensitization

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms Underlying Desensitization Therapy and Their Relationship to Electrodermal Activity

III. Empirical Findings and Their Relationship to Theory

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 8. Social Psychophysiology

I. Introduction

II. Attitudes

III. Empathy

IV. Small Groups and Social Interaction

V. Cross-Cultural and Ethnic Differences

VI. Summary an d Conclusions

References

Chapter 9. Detection of Deception

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Theories of Lie Detection

IV. Major Problems Requiring Research

V. Countermeasures and Counter-Countermeasures

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


