Electrodeposition of Chromium from Chromic Acid Solutions - 1st Edition

Electrodeposition of Chromium from Chromic Acid Solutions

1st Edition

Authors: George Dubpernell
eBook ISBN: 9781483160108
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 106
Description

Electrodeposition of Chromium from Chromic Acid Solutions focuses on the behavior of catalysts used in the electrodeposition of chromium from chromic acid solutions, particularly noting the characteristics, compositions, reactions, and applications of chromium. The book first offers information on the discovery of chromium by Nicolas-Louis Vauquelin, taking into consideration the experiments that he conducted to identify this metal. The manuscript then surveys the economic value of chromium deposition. Particularly given importance are the non-galling and wear resistant characteristics of chromium, enabling it to become a primary component in modern machines. The text describes the common forms of deposited chromium and catalyst balance. The differing electrochemical behaviors of cold chromium and bright chromium are discussed. The manuscript also presents information on empirical tests for catalyst concentration and bath balance and fluoride and complex fluoride catalyzed baths. The book is a vital source of data for readers wanting to explore electrodeposition of chromium from chromic acid solutions.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Photograph-Colin G. Fink

1 Historical

2 Economic Importance of Chromium Deposition

3 Two Common Forms of Deposited Chromium

Photographs 20 ff.

4 The Catalyst Balance

5 Empirical Tests for Catalyst Concentration and Bath Balance

6 Fluoride and Complex Fluoride Catalyzed Baths

Indexes

About the Author

George Dubpernell

