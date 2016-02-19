Electrode Kinetics: Reactions, Volume 27

Volumes 26 and 27 are both concerned with reactions occurring at electrodes arising through the passage of current. They provide an introduction to the study of electrode kinetics. The basic ideas and experimental methodology are presented in Volume 26, whilst Volume 27 deals with reactions at particular types of electrodes.

Chapter 1 of the present volume deals with redox reactions at metal electrodes, Chapter 2 with semiconducting electrodes and Chapter 3 with reactions at metal oxide electrodes. Both theoretical aspects and experimental results are covered.