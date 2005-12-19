Electrochemistry of Nucleic Acids and Proteins, Volume 1
1st Edition
Towards Electrochemical Sensors for Genomics and Proteomics
Table of Contents
- Polarography of DNA. Retrospective view (E. Palecek).
- Electrochemical properties of nucleic acid components (V. Vetterl, S. Hasoň).
- Electrochemistry of nucleic acids (E. Palecek).
- Electrochemical DNA biosensors (J. Wang).
- Amplified electrochemical and photoelectrochemical analysis of DNA (B. Katz et al.).
- Fully electrical microarrays (R. Hintsche et al.).
- Carbon electrodes in DNA hybridization research (G. Marrazza et al.).
Conducting polymers for DNA sensors and DNA chips; from fabrication to molecular detection (P. Mailley).
Control of chloride ion exchange by DNA hybridization at polypyrrole electrode (T. Aiyejorun et al.).
- Threading intercalators as redox indicators (S. Takenaka).
- Nanoparticle-based Electrochemical DNA Detection (J. Wang).
- Detecting DNA damage with electrodes (M. Fojta).
- Sensors for genotoxicity and oxidized DNA (J. Rusling).
- Electrochemical immunoassays on the route to proteomic chips (A. Warsinke).
- Self-Assembly of Biomolecules on Electrode Surfaces; Oligonucleotides, Amino Acids, and Proteins towards the Single-Molecule Level (H. Wackerbarth et al.).
- Direct electrochemistry of proteins and enzymes (E.E. Ferapontova et al.).
Amperometric enzyme sensors based on direct and mediated electron transfer (S. Reiter et al.).
Catalytic hydrogen evolution on mercury electrodes from solutions of peptides and proteins (M. Heyrovsky).
- Electroactivity of proteins and its possibilities in biomedicine and proteomics (E. Palecek).
Appendix: Methods in proteomics (S. Billová, E. Paleček).
- Polarography of proteins. A history (P. Zuman).
Description
DNA (sometimes referred to as the molecule of life), is the most interesting and most important of all molecules. Electrochemistry of Nucleic Acids and Proteins: Towards Electrochemical Sensors for Genomics and Proteomics is devoted to the electrochemistry of DNA and RNA and to the development of sensors for detecting DNA damage and DNA hybridization. Volume 1, in the brand new series Perspectives in Bioanalysis, looks at the electroanalytical chemistry of nucleic acids and proteins, development of electrochemical sensors and their application in biomedicine and in the new fields of genomics and proteomics. The authors have expertly formatted the information for a wide variety of readers, including new developments that will inspire students and young scientists to create new tools for science and medicine in the 21st century.
Key Features
- Covers highly sophisticated methods of electrochemical analysis of nucleic acids and proteins
- Summarises the present state of electrochemical analysis of nucleic acids and proteins
- Includes future trends in the electrochemical analysis in genomics and proteomics
Readership
Students, researchers, and engineers interested in electrochemistry of nucleic acids and proteins, modern biotechnologies, nanotechnologies, surface chemistry and biolelectronics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 808
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 19th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457451
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521507
About the Editors
E. Palecek Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Biophysics, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, BRNO, Czech Republic
F. Scheller Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Universität Potsdam, Analytische Biochemie, Golm, Germany
J. Wang Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
SensoChip Lab Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, New Mexico State University, USA