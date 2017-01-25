Electrochemistry of Dihydroxybenzene Compounds: Electrochemistry of Dihydroxybenzene Compounds focuses on developing a simple, highly sensitive and accurate voltammetric method to assess diphenols and other chemical compounds using composite-modified and glassy carbon-based electrodes.

The determination of the trace levels of chemicals in products is a fundamental challenge in chemistry research, education and industry. This book presents significant approaches to this challenge, including the application of a wide range of electrodes under easily controlled conditions.

Practical and concise, the book is an accessible quick reference for chemists and pharmacologists for assessing the electrochemistry of D-compounds.