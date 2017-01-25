Electrochemistry of Dihydroxybenzene Compounds
1st Edition
Carbon Based Electrodes and Their Uses in Synthesis and Sensors
Electrochemistry of Dihydroxybenzene Compounds: Electrochemistry of Dihydroxybenzene Compounds focuses on developing a simple, highly sensitive and accurate voltammetric method to assess diphenols and other chemical compounds using composite-modified and glassy carbon-based electrodes.
The determination of the trace levels of chemicals in products is a fundamental challenge in chemistry research, education and industry. This book presents significant approaches to this challenge, including the application of a wide range of electrodes under easily controlled conditions.
Practical and concise, the book is an accessible quick reference for chemists and pharmacologists for assessing the electrochemistry of D-compounds.
- Covers the methodology and practical applications of the many electrochemical techniques available
- Introduces readers to the process of synthesizing new DHB derivatives by electrochemical methods
- Incorporates a variety of carbon-based electrodes, including glassy carbon, composite graphite, carbon nanotube and graphene as substrate electrodes
Physical chemists and researchers with a focus on electrochemistry, pharmaceutical scientists, and material scientists. Graduate students taking related coursework
Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Nanotechnology and Nanoscience
- 1.2 Carbon-Based Materials
- 1.3 The Importance of Electrode Surface in Electrochemistry
- 1.4 Polymer Nanocomposite (PNC) Based on Carbon Nanomaterial Electrode
- 1.5 Conductive Polymer
- 1.6 Electroorganic Synthesis
- 1.7 Dihydroxybenzenes and Its Derivatives
- 1.8 Electrochemical Synthesis of CT in the Presence of Nucleophile
- 1.9 Methods Used for Determination of Dihydroxybenzene (DHB)
- 1.10 Electrochemical Sensors for Analysis
- 1.11 Application of the Nanocomposite-Modified Electrodes for Pharmaceutical Analysis
- 1.12 Problem Statement
- 1.13 Objectives
Chapter 2. Experimental
- Abstract
- 2.1 Materials
- 2.2 Instruments
- 2.3 Electrochemical Method for Synthesis of Dihydroxybenzenes Derivatives
- 2.4 Electrochemical Study of Modified Electrodes
- 2.5 Determination of TSC in Real Samples
- 2.6 Electrochemical Sensor Studies
- 2.7 Real Sample Analysis
- 2.8 Characterization of the Modified Electrodes
Chapter 3. Results and Discussion
- Abstract
- 3.1 Cyclic Voltammetric Studies of CT in Absence and Presence of TSC
- 3.2 Controlled-Potential Bulk Electrolysis for Electroorganic Synthesis of the Product
- 3.3 Characterization of 6,7-Dihydroxy-1,2-Dihydrobenzo[e] [1,2,4]-Triazine-3(4H)-Thione Compound, 7
- 3.4 Quantification of TSC
- 3.5 Interference Studies
- 3.6 Applications
- 3.7 Electrochemical Characterization of P4VP/MWCNT–GCE
- 3.8 Electrochemical Characterization of P4VP/GR–GCE
- 3.9 Electrochemistry of HQ and CT on the P4VP/MWCNT–GCE
- 3.10 Determination of CT and HQ Using DPV
- 3.11 Application to Real Sample Analysis
- 3.12 Interference Studies
- 3.13 Reproducibility and Stability of P4VP/MWCNT–GCE
- 3.14 Electrochemistry of Diphenols on the P4VP/GR–GCE
- 3.15 Determination of CT and HQ Using DPV
- 3.16 Application to Real Sample Analysis
- 3.17 Interference Studies
- 3.18 Reproducibility and Stability of P4VP/GR–GCE
- 3.19 Analysis of Pharmaceutical Sample
- 3.20 Electrochemical Behavior of PCT
- 3.21 Determination of PCT by DPV
- 3.22 Analysis of Real Samples
- 3.23 Reproducibility and Stability of P4VP/MWCNT–GCE
- 3.24 Interference Studies
- 3.25 Electrochemical Behavior of PCT on the P4VP/GR–GCE
- 3.26 Determination of PCT by DPV
- 3.27 Determination of PCT in Pharmaceutical and Biological Samples
- 3.28 Reproducibility and Stability of P4VP/GR–GCE
- 3.29 Interference Studies
- 3.30 CV of ASA at the P4VP/MWCNT–GCE
- 3.31 CV of Caffeine at the P4VP/MWCNT–GCE
- 3.32 Determination of ASA and Caffeine Individually
- 3.33 Analytical Applications
- 3.34 Simultaneous Determination of PCT, ASA, and Caffeine
- 3.35 Reproducibility and Stability
Chapter 4. Conclusion
- Abstract
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 25th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134085
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132227
Hanieh Ghadimi
Hanieh Ghadimi, received her Ph.D. in analytical chemistry-nanoelectrochemistry in 2013 from the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) in Penang, Malaysia. She started working as a post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Malaya since 2014. Her research interests include nanomaterials, composites, chemical sensor and electrochemical sensors. She is also a part of the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Akron, OH, USA.
Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia; Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, The University of Akron, Akron, OH, USA
Sulaiman Ab Ghani
Prof. Dr. Sulamain Ab Ghani received his B.Sc. at UKM (1974), his M.Sc. at Salford (1978), and his Ph.D. at Salford (1983). His research interests include chemically modified electrodes for application in sensors, fuel cells, nanotechs and new analyses.
Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia
IS Amiri
Dr. IS Amiri, received his B. Sc (Hons, Applied Physics) from Public University of Oroumiyeh, Iran in 2001 and a gold medalist M. Sc. from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), in 2009. He was awarded a PhD degree in nanophotonics in 2014. He has published journal articles and books across a broad range of topics including Optical soliton communications, Nano photonics, Nonlinear optics, Fiber optics, Quantum cryptography, Computer communication, Nanotechnology, Information security and Biotechnology engineering.
Photonics Research Centre (PRC), University of Malaya (UM), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia