Electrochemistry of Biological Molecules
1st Edition
Description
Electrochemistry of Biological Molecules presents a fairly complete summary of the electrochemistry of the more important groups of nitrogen heterocyclic molecules including purines and pyrimidines and their nucleosides and nucleotides, polynucleotides and nucleic acids, pteridines, flavins, pyrroles, porphyrins, and pyridines. Topics covered range from the theory and instrumentation of electrochemistry to various biological molecules, including pteridines, isoalloxazines, flavins, and flavin nucleotides.
Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of electrochemical techniques and their use to study biological materials, followed by a discussion on the theory and instrumentation of electrochemistry, with emphasis on their significance and utility as well aa their principles and circuits. Subsequent chapters explore nitrogen heterocyclic molecules such as purines and pyrimidines and their nucleosides and nucleotides, polynucleotides and nucleic acids, pteridines, flavins, pyrroles, porphyrins, and pyridines. The electrochemistry of biologically important pyridines is considered.
This monograph should be of value to electrochemists, biochemists, and biologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Electrochemistry and Biological Processes
Text
Reference
2 Theory and Instrumentation
I. Introduction
II. Potentiometry
III. Measurements with Net Current Flow
IV. Mass Transport Processes
V. Direct Current Polarography
VI. Alternating Current Polarography
VII. Voltammetry at a Rotating Disc Electrode
VIII. Linear Sweep Voltammetry at Stationary Electrodes
IX. Cyclic Voltammetry
X. Oscillopolarography
XI. Pulse Polarography
XII. Controlled Potential Electrolysis and Coulometry
XIII. Chronopotentiometry
XIV. Instrumentation
References
Supplementary Readings
3 Purines
I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure
II. Physical Properties of Purine Derivatives
III. Occurrence and Biological Significance of Purine Derivatives
IV. Electrochemistry of Purine Derivatives
References
4 Pyrimidines
I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure
II. Occurrence and Biological Significance of Pyrimidines
III. Electrochemistry of Pyrimidines
IV. Summary
References
5 Purine and Pyrimidine Nucleosides and Nucleotides, Polyribonucleotides, and Nucleic Acids
I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure
II. Electrochemistry of Nucleosides and Nucleotides
III. Electrochemistry of Deoxyribonucleic Acids
IV. Electrochemistry of Polyribonucleotides
V. Conclusions
References
6 Pteridines
I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure
II. Biological Significance of Pteridine Derivatives
III. Electrochemistry of Pteridine Derivatives
References
7 Isoalloxazines, Flavins, and Flavin Nucleotides
I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure
II. Biological Significance of Flavins
III. Electrochemistry of Flavins
References
8 Pyrroles and Porphyrins
I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure
II. Occurrence and Biological Importance
III. Electrochemical Reduction of Pyrroles
IV. Electrochemical Oxidation of Pyrroles
V. Electrochemical Reduction of Bile Pigments
VI. Cytochromes
VII. Chlorophyll
VIII. Iron-Porphyrin Complexes
IX. Manganese-Hematoporphyrin IX
X. Other Metalloporphyrin Systems
XI. Other Porphyrin Systems
XII. Electrochemical Oxidation of Porphyrins and Metalloporphyrins
XIII. Conclusions
References
9 Pyridines and Pyridine Nucleotides
I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure
II. Occurrence and Biological Significance of Pyridines
III. Electrochemistry of Pyridines
IV. Electrochemistry of Pyridine Derivatives
V. Electrochemistry of Biologically Important Pyridines
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 614
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144520