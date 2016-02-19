Electrochemistry of Biological Molecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122226502, 9780323144520

Electrochemistry of Biological Molecules

1st Edition

Authors: Glenn Dryhurst
eBook ISBN: 9780323144520
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 614
Description

Electrochemistry of Biological Molecules presents a fairly complete summary of the electrochemistry of the more important groups of nitrogen heterocyclic molecules including purines and pyrimidines and their nucleosides and nucleotides, polynucleotides and nucleic acids, pteridines, flavins, pyrroles, porphyrins, and pyridines. Topics covered range from the theory and instrumentation of electrochemistry to various biological molecules, including pteridines, isoalloxazines, flavins, and flavin nucleotides.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of electrochemical techniques and their use to study biological materials, followed by a discussion on the theory and instrumentation of electrochemistry, with emphasis on their significance and utility as well aa their principles and circuits. Subsequent chapters explore nitrogen heterocyclic molecules such as purines and pyrimidines and their nucleosides and nucleotides, polynucleotides and nucleic acids, pteridines, flavins, pyrroles, porphyrins, and pyridines. The electrochemistry of biologically important pyridines is considered.

This monograph should be of value to electrochemists, biochemists, and biologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Electrochemistry and Biological Processes

Text

Reference

2 Theory and Instrumentation

I. Introduction

II. Potentiometry

III. Measurements with Net Current Flow

IV. Mass Transport Processes

V. Direct Current Polarography

VI. Alternating Current Polarography

VII. Voltammetry at a Rotating Disc Electrode

VIII. Linear Sweep Voltammetry at Stationary Electrodes

IX. Cyclic Voltammetry

X. Oscillopolarography

XI. Pulse Polarography

XII. Controlled Potential Electrolysis and Coulometry

XIII. Chronopotentiometry

XIV. Instrumentation

References

Supplementary Readings

3 Purines

I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure

II. Physical Properties of Purine Derivatives

III. Occurrence and Biological Significance of Purine Derivatives

IV. Electrochemistry of Purine Derivatives

References

4 Pyrimidines

I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure

II. Occurrence and Biological Significance of Pyrimidines

III. Electrochemistry of Pyrimidines

IV. Summary

References

5 Purine and Pyrimidine Nucleosides and Nucleotides, Polyribonucleotides, and Nucleic Acids

I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure

II. Electrochemistry of Nucleosides and Nucleotides

III. Electrochemistry of Deoxyribonucleic Acids

IV. Electrochemistry of Polyribonucleotides

V. Conclusions

References

6 Pteridines

I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure

II. Biological Significance of Pteridine Derivatives

III. Electrochemistry of Pteridine Derivatives

References

7 Isoalloxazines, Flavins, and Flavin Nucleotides

I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure

II. Biological Significance of Flavins

III. Electrochemistry of Flavins

References

8 Pyrroles and Porphyrins

I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure

II. Occurrence and Biological Importance

III. Electrochemical Reduction of Pyrroles

IV. Electrochemical Oxidation of Pyrroles

V. Electrochemical Reduction of Bile Pigments

VI. Cytochromes

VII. Chlorophyll

VIII. Iron-Porphyrin Complexes

IX. Manganese-Hematoporphyrin IX

X. Other Metalloporphyrin Systems

XI. Other Porphyrin Systems

XII. Electrochemical Oxidation of Porphyrins and Metalloporphyrins

XIII. Conclusions

References

9 Pyridines and Pyridine Nucleotides

I. Introduction, Nomenclature, and Structure

II. Occurrence and Biological Significance of Pyridines

III. Electrochemistry of Pyridines

IV. Electrochemistry of Pyridine Derivatives

V. Electrochemistry of Biologically Important Pyridines

References

Index


About the Author

Glenn Dryhurst

