Electrochemistry in Molecular and Microscopic Dimensions
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 53rd Annual Meeting of the International Society of Elctrochemistry jointly organized with GDCh-Fachgruppe Angewandte Electrochemie, Düsseldorf, Germany, 15-20 September 2002
Description
This book is a hard bound edition of a special issue (vol. 48/20-22) of the journal Electrochimica Acta. It summarizes the highlights of the 53rd Annual meeting of the International Society of Electrochemistry and Annual meeting of the GDCh-Fachgruppe Angewandte Elektrochemie. The theme of the conference was Electrochemistry in Molecular and Microscopic dimensions and was based on the role of electrochemistry in the miniaturization of chemical and physical methods. Topics covered are :
- development of electrochemistry with microscopic and molecular resolution;
- initiation of advances in Electrochemical Microsystem Technologies EMT, and micro/nano-electronics;
- development of Electrochemical Materials Science for nanomaterials;
- enhancement of miniaturization and sensitivity of electroanalysis, and;
- the bridge from electrochemistry to biology and medicine of microscopic and molecular understanding.
Key Features
- Summarizes the highlights of two major electrochemistry meetings.
- It includes research papers on the electrochemical processes in micro- and nanotechnology.
- Highlights developments and advances in electrochemistry.
Readership
Research Scientists involved in fundamental electrochemistry, electrode and electrolyte materials, analytical electrochemistry, electrochemical energy conversion, corrosion, electrodeposition and surface treatment, electrochemical engineering, bioelectrochemistry.
Table of Contents
The 53rd Annual Meeting of ISE jointly organized with the GDCh-Fachgruppe Angewandte Elektrochemie
Report on the 53rd Annual Meeting of the International Society of Electrochemistry (ISE) jointly organised with GDCh-Fachgruppe Angewandte Elektrochemie in Düsseldorf 2002
Electrochemistry and Microsystems
Microfabricated fuel cells
Defect engineering: design tools for solid state electrochemical devices
Micro reactor for electroorganic synthesis in the simulated moving bed-reaction and separation environment
Tunnel spectroscopy of tip-generated copper clusters on Au(111)
Electrochemical nucleation and growth of nano- and microparticles: some theoretical and experimental aspects
In-situ video-STM studies of Cu electrodeposition on Cu(100) in HCl solution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 18th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930596
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444515599
About the Editor
Joachim Schultze
Affiliations and Expertise
AGEF eV-Institut an der Heinrich-Heine-Universitat, Germany
G. Staikov
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut für Physikalische Chemie und Elektrochemie, Heinrich-Heine-Universität, Universitätsstrasse 1, 40225 Düsseldorf