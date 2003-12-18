Electrochemistry in Molecular and Microscopic Dimensions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515599, 9780080930596

Electrochemistry in Molecular and Microscopic Dimensions

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 53rd Annual Meeting of the International Society of Elctrochemistry jointly organized with GDCh-Fachgruppe Angewandte Electrochemie, Düsseldorf, Germany, 15-20 September 2002

Editors: Joachim Schultze G. Staikov
eBook ISBN: 9780080930596
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515599
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th December 2003
Page Count: 572
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
25600.00
21760.00
311.82
265.05
185.00
157.25
305.00
259.25
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book is a hard bound edition of a special issue (vol. 48/20-22) of the journal Electrochimica Acta. It summarizes the highlights of the 53rd Annual meeting of the International Society of Electrochemistry and Annual meeting of the GDCh-Fachgruppe Angewandte Elektrochemie. The theme of the conference was Electrochemistry in Molecular and Microscopic dimensions and was based on the role of electrochemistry in the miniaturization of chemical and physical methods. Topics covered are :

  • development of electrochemistry with microscopic and molecular resolution;
  • initiation of advances in Electrochemical Microsystem Technologies EMT, and micro/nano-electronics;
  • development of Electrochemical Materials Science for nanomaterials;
  • enhancement of miniaturization and sensitivity of electroanalysis, and;
  • the bridge from electrochemistry to biology and medicine of microscopic and molecular understanding.

Key Features

  • Summarizes the highlights of two major electrochemistry meetings.
  • It includes research papers on the electrochemical processes in micro- and nanotechnology.
  • Highlights developments and advances in electrochemistry.

Readership

Research Scientists involved in fundamental electrochemistry, electrode and electrolyte materials, analytical electrochemistry, electrochemical energy conversion, corrosion, electrodeposition and surface treatment, electrochemical engineering, bioelectrochemistry.

Table of Contents

The 53rd Annual Meeting of ISE jointly organized with the GDCh-Fachgruppe Angewandte Elektrochemie

Report on the 53rd Annual Meeting of the International Society of Electrochemistry (ISE) jointly organised with GDCh-Fachgruppe Angewandte Elektrochemie in Düsseldorf 2002

Electrochemistry and Microsystems

Microfabricated fuel cells

Defect engineering: design tools for solid state electrochemical devices

Micro reactor for electroorganic synthesis in the simulated moving bed-reaction and separation environment

Tunnel spectroscopy of tip-generated copper clusters on Au(111)

Electrochemical nucleation and growth of nano- and microparticles: some theoretical and experimental aspects

In-situ video-STM studies of Cu electrodeposition on Cu(100) in HCl solution

Details

No. of pages:
572
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080930596
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444515599

About the Editor

Joachim Schultze

Affiliations and Expertise

AGEF eV-Institut an der Heinrich-Heine-Universitat, Germany

G. Staikov

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut für Physikalische Chemie und Elektrochemie, Heinrich-Heine-Universität, Universitätsstrasse 1, 40225 Düsseldorf

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.