Electrochemistry in Light Water Reactors, Volume 49
1st Edition
Reference Electrodes, Measurement, Corrosion and Tribocorrosion Issues
Part 1 Measurements and reference electrodes: Current state-of-the-art in reference electrode technology for use in high subcritical and super critical aqueous systems; LIRES: A European sponsored research project to develop light water reactor reference electrodes; In-plant corrosion potential measurements in light water reactor environments; High temperature reference electrodes: A comparative analysis. Part 2 Electrochemistry and corrosion issues: The influence of corrosion potential on SCC of stainless steels in PWR primary coolant environment; High temperature electrochemical impedance spectroscopy of metals related to light water reactor corrosion; High temperature corrosion of zircaloy-4 followed by in-situ impedance spectroscopy and chronoamperometry. Effect of an polarization; Electrochemical Corrosion Study of Magnox Al80 and Natural Uranium. Part 3 Electrochemistry and tribocorrosion issues: Analysis of mechanisms induced by sliding and corrosion: Dedicated apparatus for PWR environments; Tribocorrosion in PWR environment: Room temperature results and finite element modeling; Tribocorrosion of stellite 6 alloy: Mechanism of electrochemical reactions.
There has long been a need for effective methods of measuring corrosion within light water nuclear reactors. This important volume discusses key issues surrounding the development of high temperature reference electrodes and other electrochemical techniques. The book is divided into three parts with part one reviewing the latest developments in the use of reference electrode technology in both pressurised water and boiling water reactors. Parts two and three cover different types of corrosion and tribocorrosion and ways they can be measured using such techniques as electrochemical impedance spectroscopy. Topics covered across the book include in-pile testing, modelling techniques and the tribocorrosion behaviour of stainless steel under reactor conditions.
Electrochemistry in light water reactors is a valuable reference for all those concerned with corrosion problems in this key technology for the power industry.
© Woodhead Publishing 2007
R-W Bosch
Dr Rik-Wouter Bosch works at the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre (SCK-CEN).
Belgian Nuclear Research Centre (SCK-CEN), Belgium
D Féron
Dr Damien Féron is Deputy Head of the Service de la Corrosion et du Comportement des Matériaux dans leur Environment at CEA-Saclay and is Chair of the EFC Working Party 4 (Nuclear Corrosion).
CEA-Saclay, France
J-P Celis
Professor Jean-Pierre Celis teaches at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and is Chair of the EFC Working Party 18 (Tribocorrosion).
Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium