Electrochemistry for Technologists
1st Edition
Electrical Engineering Division
Description
Electrochemistry for Technologists introduces the technologist to the principles and applications of electrochemistry. Topics range from primary and secondary batteries to fuel cells and corrosion. Some applications of electrochemical methods are considered, including electroplating, forming, polishing, and machining, as well as metal extraction and refining.
This book is comprised of eight chapters and opens with a brief overview of the fundamental concepts in electrochemistry, paying particular attention to atoms, molecules, and ions as well as ionization in aqueous solution; dissociation of water; electrolytic conduction; electrode potentials; and electrolysis. The reader is then introduced to primary and secondary batteries and some of their applications, followed by a discussion on fuel cells, their construction and classification, and how they produce electricity. Subsequent chapters focus on corrosion and corrosion protection, along with a number of applications of electrochemistry such as electroplating, electroforming, electropolishing, and electrochemical machining, as well as extraction and refining of metals.
This monograph will be a valuable resource for chemists, electrical engineers, and technologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Electrochemistry
1.1 Atoms, Molecules and Ions
1.2 Ionization in Aqueous Solution
1.3 Dissociation of Water
1.4 Electrolytic Conduction
1.5 Electrode Potentials
1.6 Electrolysis
1.7 Simple Cells
2. Primary Batteries
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Weston Cells
2.3 Leclanché Cells
2.4 Alkaline-Manganese Cells
2.5 Mercury Cells
2.6 Silver-Zinc Primary Cells
2.7 Copper Oxide Cells
2.8 Air Depolarized Cells
2.9 Reserve Cells
3. Secondary Batteries
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Lead-Acid Batteries
3.3 Nickel-Cadmium Batteries
3.4 Hermetically Sealed Nickel-Cadmium Cells
3.5 Nickel-Iron Batteries
3.6 Alkaline-Manganese Secondary Batteries
3.7 Silver-Zinc Batteries
3.8 Batteries for Electric Cars
4. Fuel Cells
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Fuel and Oxidant
4.3 The Electrolyte
4.4 Electrodes
4.5 Construction of Fuel Cells
4.6 Classification of Fuel Cells
4.7 Performance of Fuel Cells
4.8 Other Fuel Cell Systems
5. Corrosion
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Oxidation
5.3 Aqueous Corrosion
5.4 Protection against Corrosion
6. Electroplating, Forming, Polishing and Machining
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Electroplating
6.3 Electroless Plating
6.4 Electroforming
6.5 Electropolishing
6.6 Electrochemical Machining
6.7 Electrochemical Grinding
7. Extraction and Refining of Metals
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electrolysis of Fused Salts
7.3 Electrolysis of Aqueous Solutions
8. Other Applications of Electrochemistry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Analytical Methods
8.3 Large-Scale Chemical Production
8.4 Miscellaneous Applications
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145846