Electrochemical Water Treatment Methods
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Methods and Full Scale Applications
Description
Electrochemical Methods for Water Treatment: Fundamentals, Methods and Full Scale Applications covers all traditional, emerging and combined methods currently available for the treatment of surface, drinkable water and industrial wastewater. Topics covered include an overview of pollutants and treatment methods, an extended introduction to electrochemical processes in water treatment, electrochemical oxidation (including electrodesinfection, electrochemical reduction, electrocoagulation, electroflotation, and electrodialysis. In addition, emerging and combined methods are presented, as is a discussion on the available equipment necessary to scale up the operation of all methods.
Electrochemical technologies have many common issues in terms of design, operation and performance. This book brings together a wealth of information on all different methods in a single source to provide broad insights and enable the connection between challenges and opportunities for different methods. The combination of technical information, design and case studies offered helps researchers better understand the challenges associated with scale up and implementation.
Key Features
- Covers all electrochemical methods for water treatment
- Includes methods for the treatment of surface, drinking water and industrial wastewater
- Presents discussions on equipment in the context of scaling up the operation
Readership
Environmental and Chemical Engineers, graduate students, researchers and consultants in water treatment
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Classification of Pollutants and Water Treatment Methods
1.2 Fundamentals of Electrochemical Processes in Water Treatment
1.3 Summary
2. Electrochemical Water Treatment Methods
2.1 Electrochemical Oxidation (Including Electrodisinfection
2.2 Electrochemical Reduction
2.3 Electrocoagulation
2.4 Electroflotation
2.5 Electrodialysis
2.6 Summary
3. Emerging and Combined Electrochemical Methods
3.1 Electrodeionization
3.2 Capacitive Deionization
3.3 Electro-Fenton Methods
3.4 Microbial Fuel Cells
3.5 Photoelectrocatalysis
3.6 Sonoelectrocatalysis
3.7 Summary
4. Equipment for Electrochemical Water Treatment
4.1 Electrochemical Reactors
4.2 Technological Solutions and Equipment Used in Electrocoagulation Process
4.3 Electroflotation Reactor
4.4 Examples of the Use of Electrochemical Water Treatment Methods in Practice
4.5 Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 21st June 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128114636
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114629
About the Author
Mika Sillanpää
Professor Mika Sillanpää is a professor at the Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland, and courtesy professor at the Florida International University, USA. Professor Sillanpää has over 20 years of expertise in green chemistry, analytical chemistry, and environmental engineering. He has worked extensively with adsorption, photocatalysis, electrochemical treatment, and advanced oxidation processes as well as environmental analysis. Professor Sillanpää has published several books and coauthored over 600 articles in peer-reviewed journals and international conference proceedings. He has also established close collaboration with over 80 research partners from the world’s leading laboratories across six continents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Green Chemistry, Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland
Marina Shestakova
Dr. Marina Shestakova received a master’s degree in Environmental Engineering from the High School of Technology and Energy, Russia. After that, Dr. Shestakova continued her studies in Finland and received an MSc (Technol.) in Bioenergy Technology in 2010. In 2012, she began her PhD studies under the supervision of Prof. Sillanpää at the Lappeenranta University of Technology. She received her DSc degree in Green Chemical Technology in 2016. Dr. Shestakova has also conducted research work at the University of Alicante (Spain) and Coventry University (UK). Currently Dr. Shestakova works as a postdoctoral researcher in the Laboratory of Green Chemistry, Lappeenranta University of Technology. Her areas of interest include water treatment, environmental engineering, environmental remediation, renewable energy, nanocomposites, and nanomaterials
Affiliations and Expertise
Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland