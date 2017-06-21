Electrochemical Water Treatment Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128114629, 9780128114636

Electrochemical Water Treatment Methods

1st Edition

Fundamentals, Methods and Full Scale Applications

Authors: Mika Sillanpää Marina Shestakova
eBook ISBN: 9780128114636
Paperback ISBN: 9780128114629
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st June 2017
Page Count: 310
Description

Electrochemical Methods for Water Treatment: Fundamentals, Methods and Full Scale Applications covers all traditional, emerging and combined methods currently available for the treatment of surface, drinkable water and industrial wastewater. Topics covered include an overview of pollutants and treatment methods, an extended introduction to electrochemical processes in water treatment, electrochemical oxidation (including electrodesinfection, electrochemical reduction, electrocoagulation, electroflotation, and electrodialysis. In addition, emerging and combined methods are presented, as is a discussion on the available equipment necessary to scale up the operation of all methods.

Electrochemical technologies have many common issues in terms of design, operation and performance. This book brings together a wealth of information on all different methods in a single source to provide broad insights and enable the connection between challenges and opportunities for different methods. The combination of technical information, design and case studies offered helps researchers better understand the challenges associated with scale up and implementation.

Key Features

  • Covers all electrochemical methods for water treatment
  • Includes methods for the treatment of surface, drinking water and industrial wastewater
  • Presents discussions on equipment in the context of scaling up the operation

Readership

Environmental and Chemical Engineers, graduate students, researchers and consultants in water treatment

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Classification of Pollutants and Water Treatment Methods

1.2 Fundamentals of Electrochemical Processes in Water Treatment

1.3 Summary

2. Electrochemical Water Treatment Methods

2.1 Electrochemical Oxidation (Including Electrodisinfection

2.2 Electrochemical Reduction

2.3 Electrocoagulation

2.4 Electroflotation

2.5 Electrodialysis

2.6 Summary

3. Emerging and Combined Electrochemical Methods

3.1 Electrodeionization

3.2 Capacitive Deionization

3.3 Electro-Fenton Methods

3.4 Microbial Fuel Cells

3.5 Photoelectrocatalysis

3.6 Sonoelectrocatalysis

3.7 Summary

4. Equipment for Electrochemical Water Treatment

4.1 Electrochemical Reactors

4.2 Technological Solutions and Equipment Used in Electrocoagulation Process

4.3 Electroflotation Reactor

4.4 Examples of the Use of Electrochemical Water Treatment Methods in Practice

4.5 Summary

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128114636
Paperback ISBN:
9780128114629

About the Author

Mika Sillanpää

Professor Mika Sillanpää is a professor at the Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland, and courtesy professor at the Florida International University, USA. Professor Sillanpää has over 20 years of expertise in green chemistry, analytical chemistry, and environmental engineering. He has worked extensively with adsorption, photocatalysis, electrochemical treatment, and advanced oxidation processes as well as environmental analysis. Professor Sillanpää has published several books and coauthored over 600 articles in peer-reviewed journals and international conference proceedings. He has also established close collaboration with over 80 research partners from the world’s leading laboratories across six continents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Green Chemistry, Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland

Marina Shestakova

Dr. Marina Shestakova received a master’s degree in Environmental Engineering from the High School of Technology and Energy, Russia. After that, Dr. Shestakova continued her studies in Finland and received an MSc (Technol.) in Bioenergy Technology in 2010. In 2012, she began her PhD studies under the supervision of Prof. Sillanpää at the Lappeenranta University of Technology. She received her DSc degree in Green Chemical Technology in 2016. Dr. Shestakova has also conducted research work at the University of Alicante (Spain) and Coventry University (UK). Currently Dr. Shestakova works as a postdoctoral researcher in the Laboratory of Green Chemistry, Lappeenranta University of Technology. Her areas of interest include water treatment, environmental engineering, environmental remediation, renewable energy, nanocomposites, and nanomaterials

Affiliations and Expertise

Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland

