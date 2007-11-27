Electrochemical Sensors, Biosensors and their Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
Description
This book broadly reviews the modem techniques and significant applications of chemical sensors and biosensors. Chapters are written by experts in the field – including Professor Joseph Wang, the most cited scientist in the world and renowned expert on sensor science who is also co-editor. Each chapter provides technical details beyond the level found in typical journal articles, and explores the application of chemical sensors and biosensors to a significant problem in biomedical science, also providing a prospectus for the future.
This book compiles the expert knowledge of many specialists in the construction and use of chemical sensors and biosensors including nitric oxide sensors, glucose sensors, DNA sensors, hydrogen sulfide sensors, oxygen sensors, superoxide sensors, immuno sensors, lab on chip, implatable microsensors, et al. Emphasis is laid on practical problems, ranging from chemical application to biomedical monitoring and from in vitro to in vivo, from single cell to animal to human measurement. This provides the unique opportunity of exchanging and combining the expertise of otherwise apparently unrelated disciplines of chemistry, biological engineering, and electronic engineering, medical, physiological.
Key Features
Readership
Biotechnologists, biochemists, bioelectrochemists, analytical chemists, chemical engineers. Secondary market - electronic engineers.
Table of Contents
Nitric Oxide (NO) Electrochemical Sensors; Biosensors for Pesticides; Electrochemical Glucose Biosensors; New Trends in Ion Selective Electrodes; Recent Developments in Electrochemical Immunoassays and Immunosensors; Superoxide Electrochemical Sensors and Biosensors: Principle, Development and Applications; Detection of Charged Macromolecules by means of Field-Effect Devices (FEDs): Possibilities and Limitations; Electrochemical Sensors for the Determination of Hydrogen Sulfide Production in Biological Samples; Aspects of Recent Development of Immunosensors; Microelectrodes for In Vivo Determination of pH; Biochips-Fundamentals and Applications; Powering Fuel Cells through Biocatalysis; Chemical and Biological Sensors Based on Electroactive Inorganic Polycrystals; Nanoparticle-Based Biosensors and Bioassays; Electrochemical Sensors Based on Carbon Nanotubes; Biosensors Based on Immobilization of Biomolecules in Sol-gel Matrices; Biosensors Based on Direct Electron-Transfer of Protein.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 27th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554891
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123737380
About the Editor
Xueji Zhang
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, World Precision Instruments Inc., Sarasota, Florida
Huangxian Ju
Affiliations and Expertise
Key Laboratory of Analytical Chemistry for Life Science (Education Ministry of China), Department of Chemistry, Nanjing University
Joseph Wang
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Chemical & Materials Engineering and Chemistry, Director - Center for Bioelectronics and Biosensors, Biodesign Institute, Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona