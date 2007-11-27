Electrochemical Sensors, Biosensors and their Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123737380, 9780080554891

Electrochemical Sensors, Biosensors and their Biomedical Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Xueji Zhang Huangxian Ju Joseph Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780080554891
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123737380
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th November 2007
Page Count: 616
Description

This book broadly reviews the modem techniques and significant applications of chemical sensors and biosensors. Chapters are written by experts in the field – including Professor Joseph Wang, the most cited scientist in the world and renowned expert on sensor science who is also co-editor. Each chapter provides technical details beyond the level found in typical journal articles, and explores the application of chemical sensors and biosensors to a significant problem in biomedical science, also providing a prospectus for the future.

This book compiles the expert knowledge of many specialists in the construction and use of chemical sensors and biosensors including nitric oxide sensors, glucose sensors, DNA sensors, hydrogen sulfide sensors, oxygen sensors, superoxide sensors, immuno sensors, lab on chip, implatable microsensors, et al. Emphasis is laid on practical problems, ranging from chemical application to biomedical monitoring and from in vitro to in vivo, from single cell to animal to human measurement. This provides the unique opportunity of exchanging and combining the expertise of otherwise apparently unrelated disciplines of chemistry, biological engineering, and electronic engineering, medical, physiological.

Key Features

  • Provides user-oriented guidelines for the proper choice and application of new chemical sensors and biosensors

  • Details new methodological advancements related to and correlated with the measurement of interested species in biomedical samples

  • Contains many case studies to illustrate the range of application and importance of the chemical sensors and biosensors

    • Readership

    Biotechnologists, biochemists, bioelectrochemists, analytical chemists, chemical engineers. Secondary market - electronic engineers.

    Table of Contents

    Nitric Oxide (NO) Electrochemical Sensors; Biosensors for Pesticides; Electrochemical Glucose Biosensors; New Trends in Ion Selective Electrodes; Recent Developments in Electrochemical Immunoassays and Immunosensors; Superoxide Electrochemical Sensors and Biosensors: Principle, Development and Applications; Detection of Charged Macromolecules by means of Field-Effect Devices (FEDs): Possibilities and Limitations; Electrochemical Sensors for the Determination of Hydrogen Sulfide Production in Biological Samples; Aspects of Recent Development of Immunosensors; Microelectrodes for In Vivo Determination of pH; Biochips-Fundamentals and Applications; Powering Fuel Cells through Biocatalysis; Chemical and Biological Sensors Based on Electroactive Inorganic Polycrystals; Nanoparticle-Based Biosensors and Bioassays; Electrochemical Sensors Based on Carbon Nanotubes; Biosensors Based on Immobilization of Biomolecules in Sol-gel Matrices; Biosensors Based on Direct Electron-Transfer of Protein.

    Details

    No. of pages:
    616
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Academic Press 2008
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Academic Press
    eBook ISBN:
    9780080554891
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780123737380

    About the Editor

    Xueji Zhang

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Department of Chemistry, World Precision Instruments Inc., Sarasota, Florida

    Huangxian Ju

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Key Laboratory of Analytical Chemistry for Life Science (Education Ministry of China), Department of Chemistry, Nanjing University

    Joseph Wang

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Departments of Chemical & Materials Engineering and Chemistry, Director - Center for Bioelectronics and Biosensors, Biodesign Institute, Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona

    Ratings and Reviews

