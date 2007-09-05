Electrochemical Sensor Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444530530, 9780080560694

Electrochemical Sensor Analysis, Volume 49

1st Edition

Editors: Salvador Alegret Arben Merkoci
eBook ISBN: 9780080560694
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530530
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th September 2007
Page Count: 1028
Table of Contents

Volume 1. Fundamentals And Applications Potentiometric Sensors
Voltammetric Sensors
Gas Sensors
Enzyme Electrodes
Affinity Biosensors
Thick And Thin Film Biosensors
Novel Trends
Electrochemical Sensor Analysis

Volume 2. Analytical Protocols Potentiometric Sensors
Voltammetric Sensors
Continuous Monitoring
Gas Sensors
Enzyme Electrodes
Affinity Sensors
Thick And Thin Film Biosensors
Novel Trends

Description

Electrochemical Sensor Analysis (ECSA) presents the recent advances in electrochemical (bio)sensors and their practical applications in real clinical, environment, food and industry related samples, as well as in the safety and security arena. In a single source, it covers the entire field of electrochemical (bio)sensor designs and characterizations.

The 38 chapters are grouped in seven sections: 1) Potentiometric sensors, 2) Voltammetric sensors, 3) Electrochemical gas sensors 4) Enzyme-based sensors 5) Affinity biosensors 6) Thick and thin film biosensors and 7) Novel trends. Written by experts working in the diverse technological and scientific fields related to electrochemical sensors, each section provides an overview of a specific class of electrochemical sensors and their applications.

This interdisciplinary text will be useful for researchers and professionals alike.

Key Features

  • Covers applications and problem solving (sensitivity, interferences) in real sample analysis
  • Details procedures to construct and characterize electrochemical (bio)sensors

Readership

Scientists, engineers, researchers, manufacturers, teachers, and students working with or researching electrochemical (bio)sensors

Details

No. of pages:
1028
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080560694
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444530530

About the Editors

Salvador Alegret Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Autonomous University of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Arben Merkoci Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Arben Merkoci, Catalan Institute of Nanotechnology, Catalonia, Spain

