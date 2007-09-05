Electrochemical Sensor Analysis, Volume 49
1st Edition
Volume 1. Fundamentals And Applications
Potentiometric Sensors
Voltammetric Sensors
Gas Sensors
Enzyme Electrodes
Affinity Biosensors
Thick And Thin Film Biosensors
Novel Trends
Electrochemical Sensor Analysis
Volume 2. Analytical Protocols
Potentiometric Sensors
Voltammetric Sensors
Continuous Monitoring
Gas Sensors
Enzyme Electrodes
Affinity Sensors
Thick And Thin Film Biosensors
Novel Trends
Electrochemical Sensor Analysis (ECSA) presents the recent advances in electrochemical (bio)sensors and their practical applications in real clinical, environment, food and industry related samples, as well as in the safety and security arena. In a single source, it covers the entire field of electrochemical (bio)sensor designs and characterizations.
The 38 chapters are grouped in seven sections: 1) Potentiometric sensors, 2) Voltammetric sensors, 3) Electrochemical gas sensors 4) Enzyme-based sensors 5) Affinity biosensors 6) Thick and thin film biosensors and 7) Novel trends. Written by experts working in the diverse technological and scientific fields related to electrochemical sensors, each section provides an overview of a specific class of electrochemical sensors and their applications.
This interdisciplinary text will be useful for researchers and professionals alike.
- Covers applications and problem solving (sensitivity, interferences) in real sample analysis
- Details procedures to construct and characterize electrochemical (bio)sensors
Scientists, engineers, researchers, manufacturers, teachers, and students working with or researching electrochemical (bio)sensors
- 1028
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- 5th September 2007
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080560694
- 9780444530530
About the Editors
Salvador Alegret Editor
Autonomous University of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Arben Merkoci Editor
Arben Merkoci, Catalan Institute of Nanotechnology, Catalonia, Spain