Electrochemical Power Sources: Fundamentals, Systems and Applications
1st Edition
Metal–Air Batteries: Present and Perspectives
Description
Metal-air is a promising battery system that uses inexpensive metals for its negative electrode while unlimited, free and non-toxic oxygen is used for its positive electrode, however, only primary systems have been commercialized so far. Electrochemical Power Sources: Fundamentals, Systems and Applications – Metal–Air Batteries: Present and Perspectives offers a comprehensive understanding of metal-air batteries as well as the solutions to the issues for overcoming the related difficulties of the secondary (rechargeable) system. Although metal-air batteries are widely studied as low-cost high-energy systems, their commercialization is limited to primary ones due to currently limited cycle life and insufficient reliability. For realization of the secondary systems, this book offers comprehensive understanding of metal-air batteries, including the details of both electrodes, electrolyte, cell/system, modelling and applications.
Electrochemical Power Sources: Fundamentals, Systems and Applications – Metal–Air Batteries: Present and Perspectives provides researchers, instructors, and students in electrochemistry, material science and environmental science; industry workers in cell manufacturing; and government officials in energy, environmental, power supply, and transportation with a valuable resource covering the most important topics of metal-air batteries and their uses.
Key Features
- Outlines the general characteristics of metal-air compared with conventional batteries
- Offers a comprehensive understanding of various metal-air, featuring zinc, and lithium
- Includes comparisons and issues among various metal-air batteries and research efforts to solve them
- Includes applications and market prospects
Readership
Researchers, instructors, and students in electrochemistry, material science and environmental science; cell manufacturers; government officials in energy, environmental, power supply, and transportation
Table of Contents
1 Introduction – general features of metal air batteries
1.1 General overview
1.2 Principles
2 Components
2.1 Metal electrode
2.2 Air electrode
2.3 Electrolyte
3 Primary zinc air battery
3.1 General overview
3.2 History, reactions, parameters, cell design, battery management, safety, environmental
4 Other primary metal air batteries
4.1 General overview
4.2 History, reactions, parameters, cell design, battery management, safety, environmental
5 Secondary aqueous zinc air battery – electrically rechargeable
5.1 General overview
5.2 Zinc electrode
5.3 Air electrode
5.4 History, reactions, parameters, cell design, battery management, safety, environmental
6 Secondary aqueous zinc air battery – mechanically rechargeable
6.1 General overview
6.2 History, reactions, parameters, cell design, battery management, safety, environmental
7 Secondary lithium air battery
7.1 Secondary lithium air battery - non-aqueous
7.1.1 Air electrode in non-aqueous system
7.1.2 History, reactions, parameters, cell design, battery management, safety, environmental
7.2 Secondary lithium air battery – aqueous
7.2.1 Lithium electrode for aqueous system
7.2.2 History, reactions, parameters, cell design, battery management, safety, environmental
8 Other secondary metal air battery
8.1 Other secondary metal air battery – aqueous
8.1.1 General overview
8.1.2 History, reactions, parameters, cell design, battery management, safety, environmental
8.2 Other secondary metal air battery – non-aqueous
8.2.1 General overview
8.2.2 History, reactions, parameters, cell design, battery management, safety, environmental
9 Models and Simulations
9.1 General overview
9.1.1 Common modelling methods and simulations conditions
9.1.2 Model development and applications
9.2 Modeling of electrochemical systems
9.3 Fundamental material properties for theoretical screening and selection
9.3.1 Anodes
9.3.2 Cathodes
9.3.3 Electrolytes (aqueous, non-aqueous)
9.4 Electrodes materials and design
9.4.1 Metal electrodes process
9.4.2 Air electrodes process
9.5 Model for cell design and battery engineering
10 Applications and Markets
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Application
10.3 Cost
10.4 Availability, environmental, recycling, safety
10.5 Market – portable, stationary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444643339
About the Editor
Hajime Arai
30 years’ experience in battery including metal-air as well as solid oxide fuel cells and battery analysis using synchrotron beamlines
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Yokohama, Japan
Jurgen Garche
Prof. Dr. Jürgen Garche has more than 40 years of experience in battery and fuel cell research & development. In his academic career the focus was on material research. Thereafter, he worked on and directed cell and system development of conventional (LAB, NiCd, NiMH) and advanced (Li-Ion, NaNiCl2, Redox-Flow) batteries. His experience includes also fuel cells (mainly low temperature FCs) and supercaps. He established the battery & FC division of the ZSW in Ulm (Germany), an industry related R&D institute with about 100 scientists and technicians. His interest in battery safety goes back to the work with the very large battery safety testing center of the ZSW. In 2004 he founded the FC&Battery consulting office FCBAT; furthermore he is a senior professor at Ulm University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fuel Cell and Battery Consulting, Ulm, Germany
Luis Colmenares
More than 15 years’ experience in material R&D for fuel cells, electrolyzers and metal-air batteries particularly zinc-based
Affiliations and Expertise
CIDETEC Energy Storage, Gipuzcoa, Spain