Metal-air is a promising battery system that uses inexpensive metals for its negative electrode while unlimited, free and non-toxic oxygen is used for its positive electrode, however, only primary systems have been commercialized so far. Electrochemical Power Sources: Fundamentals, Systems and Applications – Metal–Air Batteries: Present and Perspectives offers a comprehensive understanding of metal-air batteries as well as the solutions to the issues for overcoming the related difficulties of the secondary (rechargeable) system. Although metal-air batteries are widely studied as low-cost high-energy systems, their commercialization is limited to primary ones due to currently limited cycle life and insufficient reliability. For realization of the secondary systems, this book offers comprehensive understanding of metal-air batteries, including the details of both electrodes, electrolyte, cell/system, modelling and applications.

Electrochemical Power Sources: Fundamentals, Systems and Applications – Metal–Air Batteries: Present and Perspectives provides researchers, instructors, and students in electrochemistry, material science and environmental science; industry workers in cell manufacturing; and government officials in energy, environmental, power supply, and transportation with a valuable resource covering the most important topics of metal-air batteries and their uses.