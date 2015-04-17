Electrochemical Micromachining for Nanofabrication, MEMS and Nanotechnology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgment
- Symbols
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Micromachining and Nanofabrication
- 1.2. MEMS and Microsystems
- 1.3. Conditions for Micromachining and Nanofabrication
- 1.4. Types of Micromachining Processes
- 1.5. Electrochemical Micromachining
- 1.6. Electrochemical Technology for Microsystems and Nanofabrication
- Chapter 2. Electrochemical Machining: Macro to Micro
- Introduction
- 2.1. Background of ECM
- 2.2. Fundamentals of Anodic Dissolution
- 2.3. Important Influencing Factors of ECM for Micromachining
- 2.4. EMM: Present Status
- Chapter 3. Principle of Material Removal in Electrochemical Micromachining
- 3.1. Mechanism of Material Removal
- 3.2. Equivalent Electrical Circuit for EMM
- 3.3. MRR Model
- Chapter 4. Types of EMM
- Introduction
- 4.1. Through-Mask EMM
- 4.2. Maskless EMM
- 4.3. Three-Dimensional EMM
- Chapter 5. Electrochemical Micromachining Setup
- 5.1. Details of EMM Setup
- 5.2. Current Status of Developments in EMM Setup
- 5.3. IEG Control Strategy
- Chapter 6. Design and Developments of Microtools
- Introduction
- 6.1. Types of EMM Tools
- 6.2. Microtool Design for EMM
- 6.3. Methods of Microtool Fabrication
- 6.4. EMM for Microtool Fabrication
- 6.5. Different Features of Microtools Fabricated by EMM
- Chapter 7. Influencing Factors of EMM
- Introduction
- 7.1. EMM Power Supply
- 7.2. Electrolyte for EMM
- 7.3. Influence of IEG
- 7.4. Influence of Temperature, Concentration, and Electrolyte Flow
- 7.5. Influence of Tool Feed Rate
- Chapter 8. Improvement of Machining Accuracy
- Introduction
- 8.1. Tool Insulation
- 8.2. Electrolyte Circulation
- 8.3. Shape of the Microtool
- 8.4. Tool Movement Strategy
- 8.5. Stray Current and Microsparks Phenomena in EMM
- 8.6. Hybrid EMM
- 8.7. Selection of Combination of Machining Parameters
- Chapter 9. Advantages, Limitations, and Applications of EMM
- Introduction
- 9.1. Advantages
- 9.2. Applications
- 9.3. Limitations and Remedies
- Chapter 10. Microdevices Fabrication for Microelectromechanical Systems and Other Microengineering Applications
- Introduction
- 10.1. Microelectromechanical Systems
- 10.2. Semiconductor Micromachining by EMM
- 10.3. Microengineering Applications
- Chapter 11. Electrochemical Microsystem Technology
- Introduction
- 11.1. Features of EMST
- 11.2. Scaling Down and Scaling Up
- 11.3. Electrochemical Microcell and Microelectrode
- 11.4. Electrochemical Reactions in EMST
- 11.5. Applications of EMST in Microsystem Technology
- Chapter 12. Recent Advancements in EMM for Micro and Nanofabrication
- Introduction
- 12.1. Wire EMM
- 12.2. Solid-State EMM
- 12.3. Surface Structuring
- 12.4. Electrochemical Wet Stamping
- 12.5. Electrochemical Patterning by EnFACE Technology
- 12.6. Nanofabrication by EMM
- Chapter 13. Nanofeatures on Metals and Semiconductors for Nanotechnology Applications
- Introduction
- 13.1. Electrochemical Nanotechnology
- 13.2. Nanofeatures on Metals and Semiconductors
- Index
Description
Electrochemical Micromachining for Nanofabrication, MEMS and Nanotechnology is the first book solely dedicated to electrochemical micromachining (EMM). It begins with fundamentals, techniques, processes, and conditions, continuing with in-depth discussions of mechanisms of material removal, including an empirical model on the material removal rate for EMM (supported by experimental validation). The book moves next to construction-related features of EMM setup suitable for industrial micromachining applications, varying types of EMM, and the latest developments in the improvement of EMM setup. Further, it covers power supply, roll of electrolyte, and other major factors influencing EMM processes, and reports research findings concerning the improvement of machining accuracy and efficiency. Finally, the book devotes a chapter to the design and development of micro-tools, one of the most vital components in EMM.
Key Features
- Covers the generation of micro features used for advanced engineering of materials for fabrication of MEMS, microsystems and other micro-engineering applications
- Explores the trend of decreasing size of fabricated devices, reflected in coverage of generation of high-precision nano-features on metal and semiconductors utilizing SPM, STM, and AFM, and nanotechnology aspects of EMM
- Describes nanofabrication utilizing anodic dissolutions for mass manufacturing by overcoming obstacles utilizing electrochemical microsystem technology (EMST) and electrochemical nanotechnology (ENT)
Readership
Engineers and Design researchers involved in micromachining, micro-manufacturing, nanofabrication; Academics and post-graduates specializing in mechanical engineering, manufacturing engineering, machining processes or nanotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 17th April 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352888
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323327374
Reviews
"This book is an excellent addition to the nanotechnology literature…The book will be very useful to professionals as well as nonprofessionals who are interested in electrochemical micromachining. I strongly recommend this book for scientists, engineers, and those who wish to teach this subject." --MRS Bulletin
About the Authors
Bijoy Bhattacharyya Author
Professor, Production Engineering Department, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India
Field of Specialization: Non-Traditional Machining Processes, Micro Machining.
Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT), Production Management.
Principal Investigator since 1995 for seven multi-year research projects e.g. on Electrochemical Machining (ECM), Electrochemical Discharge Machining (ECDM), and Electrochemical Micromachining (EMM)
Professor, Production Engineering Department, since 2000
Head of the Department, Production Engineering Department, from 2001 to 2003
Coordinator of Quality Improvement Program (QIP), Jadavpur University, since 2002
Coordinator of Center of Advanced Study (CAS) Phase II-IV Programs consisting thrust areas: Micromachining and Nanotechnology, Micromanufacturing, sponsored by UGC, since 2003
Achieved several Certificates of Merit and Certificates of Achievement Institution Award & Gold Medal by The Institution of Engineers (India) for a research paper Keynote speaker, chair person, presenter and organizer/coordinator of several international conferences.
Visited several countries such as England, Dublin, Taiwan, Hongkong, Thailand etc. for research and academic purposes.
Board member and Fellow of several academic bodies in several institutions
Guest editor of International journals and editor of conference proceedings
Supervised several Ph.D thesis and filed several patents in his credit.
Authored and co-authored around 353+ articles
Author of 83 articles with 1352 total citations by 959 documents as listed in Scopus
H-Index of 24 per SCOPUS
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Production Engineering Department, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India