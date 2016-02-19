Electrochemical Methods in Soil and Water Research

Preface. Electrode Potential. Origin of electrode potential. Nernst equation. Electromotive force. Electrode polarization. Principles of Potentiometric Methods. Ion activity. Potentiometry. Potentiometric titration. Reference Electrodes. Requirements for a reference electrode. Calomel electrodes. Silver-silver chloride electrodes. Mercury-mercurous sulfate electrode. Oxidation-reduction electrodes. Reference electrodes for field use. Liquid-Junction Potential. Introduction. Principles. Liquid-junction potential involving colloidal systems. Liquid-junction potential in relation to salt bridge. Effect of experimental conditions on liquid-junction potential. Residual liquid-junction potential. Reduction and elimination of liquid-junction potential. Characteristics of Ion-Selective Electrodes. Introduction. Potential response. Detection limit. Selectivity. Resistance. Response time. Other properties. Glass Electrodes and their Applications. Composition and structure of electrode glass. Properties of electrode glass. Mechanisms of electrode potential. Fabrication. Applications. Solid-State Membrane Electrodes and their Applications. Principles. Types. Construction and fabrication. Properties and applications of some electrodes. Liquid-State Membrane Electrodes and their Applications. Principles. Basic properties. Construction. Applications of some important electrodes. Gas Sensors and their Applications. Principles. Construction. Handling. Uses of some sensors. Oxidation-Reduction Potential and its Measurement. Principles. Fabrication and treatment of oxidation-reduction electrodes. Measurement of oxidation-reduction potential. Common Problems and their Causes in Potentiometric Measurements. General examination. Problems with the reading. Problems with the S value. Problems with the solution. Problems with the liquid-junction. Conductometric Methods. Principles. AC method of measurement. DC method of measurement. Conductometric titration. Applications. Voltammetric Methods. General principles. Apparatus. Determination of reducing substances in soils. Determination of COD of water. Determination of oxygen in soils and water. Determination of manganous and ferrous ions and stability constants of their complexes. Amperometric titration. Electrochemical Instruments. Potentiometric instruments. Conductometric instruments. Voltammetric instruments. Pocket electrochemical multimeter. Index. 146 illus, 788 lit refs.