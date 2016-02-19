Electrochemical Methods in Soil and Water Research
1st Edition
Description
This book deals with the principles and practices of electrochemical methods as applied to soil and water research, particularly those that can be carried out in the field. Beginning with the basis of potentiometric methods, including electrode potential, principles of potentiometric methods, reference electrodes, liquid-junction potential and characteristics of ion-selective electrodes, the author then proceeds to describe the properties and applications of various types of potentiometric electrodes, including glass, solid-state membrane, liquid-state membrane, oxidation-reduction and gas sensors. A special chapter devoted to commonly encountered problems will aid readers not familiar with potentiometric methods. Voltammetric methods, conductometric methods and electrochemical instruments are also discussed.
Readership
For soil scientists and scientists engaged in water research, earth and environmental sciences and biological sciences.
Table of Contents
Preface. Electrode Potential. Origin of electrode potential. Nernst equation. Electromotive force. Electrode polarization. Principles of Potentiometric Methods. Ion activity. Potentiometry. Potentiometric titration. Reference Electrodes. Requirements for a reference electrode. Calomel electrodes. Silver-silver chloride electrodes. Mercury-mercurous sulfate electrode. Oxidation-reduction electrodes. Reference electrodes for field use. Liquid-Junction Potential. Introduction. Principles. Liquid-junction potential involving colloidal systems. Liquid-junction potential in relation to salt bridge. Effect of experimental conditions on liquid-junction potential. Residual liquid-junction potential. Reduction and elimination of liquid-junction potential. Characteristics of Ion-Selective Electrodes. Introduction. Potential response. Detection limit. Selectivity. Resistance. Response time. Other properties. Glass Electrodes and their Applications. Composition and structure of electrode glass. Properties of electrode glass. Mechanisms of electrode potential. Fabrication. Applications. Solid-State Membrane Electrodes and their Applications. Principles. Types. Construction and fabrication. Properties and applications of some electrodes. Liquid-State Membrane Electrodes and their Applications. Principles. Basic properties. Construction. Applications of some important electrodes. Gas Sensors and their Applications. Principles. Construction. Handling. Uses of some sensors. Oxidation-Reduction Potential and its Measurement. Principles. Fabrication and treatment of oxidation-reduction electrodes. Measurement of oxidation-reduction potential. Common Problems and their Causes in Potentiometric Measurements. General examination. Problems with the reading. Problems with the S value. Problems with the solution. Problems with the liquid-junction. Conductometric Methods. Principles. AC method of measurement. DC method of measurement. Conductometric titration. Applications. Voltammetric Methods. General principles. Apparatus. Determination of reducing substances in soils. Determination of COD of water. Determination of oxygen in soils and water. Determination of manganous and ferrous ions and stability constants of their complexes. Amperometric titration. Electrochemical Instruments. Potentiometric instruments. Conductometric instruments. Voltammetric instruments. Pocket electrochemical multimeter. Index. 146 illus, 788 lit refs.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1993
- Published:
- 25th June 1993
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287690
About the Author
T.R. Yu
G. L. Ji
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Soil Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, PRC
Reviews
@from:K. Nicholson @qu:...a valuable reference work which is to be recommended. @source:Applied Geochemistry @from:W.F. Smyth @qu:...well organised and comprehensive...valuable reference work for those involved in research in soil, water, environmental, earth and biological sciences. @source:Analytica Chimica @qu:The book may be used as a valuable reference for soil and water scientists as well as for scientists of related fields, such as environmental, earth and biological sciences. @source:GEOINFOS @from:T.E. Edmonds @qu:The book has much to commend it, particularly to practitioners in soil and water analysis. Workers in the associated fields of biological and environmental analysis would find it useful in addition to students of electrochemistry and their supervisors who would benefit from its practical approach. @source:Analyst @from:M.S. Cresser @qu:...is a useful addition for both libraries and analytical laboratories of those concerned with environmental analysis. @source:European Journal of Soil Science