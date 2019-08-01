Electrochemical Biosensors
1st Edition
Description
Electrochemical Biosensors summarizes fundamentals and trends in electrochemical biosensing. It introduces readers to the principles of transducing biological information to measurable electrical signals to identify and quantify organic and inorganic substances in samples. The complexity of devices related to biological matrices makes this challenging, but this measurement and analysis are critically valuable in biotechnology and medicine. Electrochemical biosensors combine the sensitivity of electroanalytical methods with the inherent bioselectivity of the biological component. Some of these sensor devices have reached the commercial stage and are routinely used in clinical, environmental, industrial and agricultural applications.
Key Features
- Describes several electrochemical methods used as detection techniques with biosensors
- Discusses different modifiers, including nanomaterials, for preparing suitable pathways for immobilizing biomaterials at the sensor
- Explains various types of signal monitoring, along with several recognition systems, including antibodies/antigens, DNA-based biosensors, aptamers (protein-based), and more
Readership
Researchers (both early stage and advanced) in chemistry (mainly involved in production of advanced materials), biochemistry, and clinical chemistry who are interested in trends in electrochemistry techniques for characterization and detection; students in these areas. Food companies and pharmaceutical companies who want to develop new tools for the assessment of food/drug quality and safety and for point-of-care diagnosis
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Electrochemical detection techniques
3. Surface modification methods
4. Typical used nanomaterials-based carbon in fabrication of biosensors
5. Typical used nanomaterials-based non-carbon materials in fabrication of biosensors
6. Types of monitoring
7. Enzyme-based electrochemical biosensors
8. Aptamer-based electrochemical biosensors
9. Protein-based electrochemical biosensors
10. Other receptor-based electrochemical biosensors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164914
About the Editor
Ali Ensafi
Professor Ali A. Ensafi received his Ph.D. in 1991 in Analytical Chemistry from Shiraz University, Iran. He then joined the Department of Chemistry at Isfahan University of Technology, Iran. He became full professor in 2001. He is head of the Center of Excellence in Sensors & Green Chemistry of Ministry of Sciences, Research & Technology of Iran. He has published more than 445 ISI papers and given more than 150 international and national oral presentations. He has been awarded three international awards and is co-author of three books (Academic Press & Springer), associate editor of Journal of the Iranian Chemical Society (Springer), and an editorial board member of 13 international scientific journals. His research program is focused on the development of sensors and biosensors (based on electrochemical and spectroscopic methods), important biological and pharmaceutical compounds, and new energy source materials for fuel cells, supercapacitors, and storage energy, using new nanocompounds.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Analytical Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Isfahan University of Technology, Iran