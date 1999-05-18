Electroceramics VI '98

Plenary Papers. Modeling of electroceramics—applications and prospects (R. Waser). Structure and composition of grain boundaries in ceramics (F. Ernst et al.). Surface and Grain Boundary Phenomena. Mass and charge transport involving interfaces (J. Maier). Detailed temperature dependence of the space charge layer width at grain boundaries in acceptor-doped SrTiO3-ceramics (R. Hagenbeck, R. Waser). High temperature transport properties at metal/SrTiO3 interfaces (T. Kawada et al.). The impedance of ceramics with highly resistive grain boundaries: validity and limits of the brick layer model (J. Fleig, J. Maier). Equilibrium-thickness amorphous films on {1 1 2 0} surfaces of Bi2O3-doped ZnO (J. Luo, Y.M. Chiang). The influence of grain boundary misorientation on ionic conductivity in YSZ (C.A.J. Fisher, H. Matsubara). Influence of Bi2O3/TiO2,Sb2O3 and Cr2O3 doping on low-voltage varistor ceramics (S. Bernik et al.). Humidity sensitive electrical properties of a novel ceramic heterocontact structure ZnO/BaPbo.8Bio.2O3 (A. Glot et al.). Characterisation of Zn3(VO4)2 phases in V2O5-doped ZnO varistors (H.H. Hng, K.M. Knowles). Direct measurements of voltage–current characteristics of single grain boundary of ZnO varistors (S. Tanaka, K. Takahashi). Electrical Conductivity in Electroceramics. The effect of cation place exchange on the electrical conductivity of SrBi2M2O9 (M=Ta, Nb) (C.A. Palanduz, D.M. Smyth). Electrical conductivity and nonstoichiometry in doped Sr3Ti2O7 (C. Navas et al.). Low temperature defect chemistry of oxides (K. Sasaki, J. Maier). Physical and quasi-chemical study of point defects in aluminium or niobium-doped polycrystalline tin dioxide (L Poupon et al.). Electrical humidity response of sol–gel processed undoped and alkali-doped TiO2-Al2O3 thin films (E Traversa et al.). High-load resistors of doped titanate ceramics showing PTCR behavior in the entire temperature range of operation (R Moos et al.). Structure and electrical behaviour in air TiO2-doped stabilized tetragonal zirconia ceramics (F. Capel et al.). Effects of humidity on the electrical behaviour of Sr0.97Ti0.97Fe0.03O3-&dgr; (M.E.V. Costa et al.). Oxygen losses and electrical conductivity of SrTi1-yNbyO3+&dgr; materials (A.A.L. Ferreira et al.). Impedance spectroscopy analysis of Pb5Al3F19 (J.M. Réau et al.). Impedance spectroscopy of n-doped (Ba,Sr)TiO3 ceramics prepared by modified low temperature aqueous synthesis (M Viviani et al.). Comparison of optical and electrical charateristics of SnO2- based thin films deposited by pyrosol from different tin precursors (E. Dien et al.). Ionic/electronic mixed conduction relations in perovskite-type oxides by defect structure (H. Ullmann et al.). Measurement of conductivity profiles in acceptor-doped strontium titanate (S. Rodewald et al.). Mixed ionic and electronic conduction in Mn/Mo doped gadolinium titanate (J.J. Sprague, H.L. Tuller). Electron hole conductivity of gadolinia doped ceria (F.M. Figueiredo et al.). Proton conductivity in BaTb0.6In0.4O(2.8+y/2)Hy, a new compound with the simple perovskite-like structure (R.R. Arons). BICOVOX: sintering and grain size dependence of the electrical properties (M.C. Steil et al.). Structure and conducting properties of La1-xSrxCoO3-&dgr; films (X. Chen et al.). Electrical properties of thin-films of the mixed ionic-electronic conductor CuBr: influence of electrode metals and gaseous ammonia (P. Lauque et al.). Preparation and characterisation of LaNixCo1 – xO3 thin films on polycrystalline Al2O3-substrates (B. Trummer et al.). Nonstoichiometry and relaxation kinetics of nanocrystalline mixed praseodymium–cerium oxide Pr0.7Ce0.3O2 – x (P. Knauth, H.L. Tuller). Lanthanide co-doping of solid electrolytes: AC conductivity behaviour (J. Van Herle et al.). Study of oxygen exchange and transport in mixed conducting electroceramics (A. Closset et al.). Structural and electrical characterisation of silica-containing yttria-stabilised zirconia (C.C. Appel, N. Bonanos). A pulsed method for measuring the conductivity on solid ionic conductors (J. Certo et al.). Correlation between microstructure and conductance in NTC thermistors produced from oxide powders (G.D.C. Csete Ge Györgyfalva et al.). Ionic and Electronic Ceramic Conductors and Semiconductors. SOFC in dispersed power generation (W. Drenckhahn). Formation and growth of semiconductor nanocrystals in phosphate glass matrix (A.A. Lipovskii et al.). Synthesis of LiCoO2 particles with uniform size distribution (T. Nakamura, A. Kajiyama). New experimental approaches to characterise silicon carbide hot rods (P.O. Robert et al.). Electronic noses, a different approach to the sensitivity and selectivity issues (P.M. Faia et al.). Detection mechanism of TiO2-based ceramic H2 sensors (G.C. Mather et al.). Preparation of PTCR ceramics in the BaO–Nb2O5–TiO2 system (I. Zajc, M. Drofenik). Stability of calcium substituted lanthanum chromites used as SOFC anodes for methane oxidation (J. Sfeir et al.). TiO2 thin films synthesized by the spray pyrolysis deposition (SPD) technique (M. Okuya et al.). Processing and characterisation of fine crystalline ceria gadolinia–yttria stabilized zirconia powders (A. Tsoga et al.). PTCR behaviour of highly donor doped BaTiO3 (S. Urek, M. Drofenik). Ion exchange properties of nasicon-type ceramics—application to ion selective electrodes (F. Mauvy, E. Siebert). Composite ceramic fuel cell fabricated by vacuum plasma spraying (S. Rambert et al.). NMR study of sol–gel processed NASICON (S. Licoccia et al.). Electrochemical promotion of RuO2-catalysts for the gas phase combustion of C2H4 (S. Wodiunig, C. Comninellis). Phase transformation in the synthesis of Ba(Ti1-xMx)O3-based PTCR ceramic (O.I. V'Yunov, A.G. Belous). High temperature optical absorption spectroscopy at pure and Y-doped BaCeO3 (H. Huck et al.). Structure formation and degradation of partially stabilized zirconium dioxide (A.N. Makarenko et al.). Processing and Microstructure of Ferroelectric, Piezoelectric, and High-K Dielectric Ceramics. Processing of high performance lead lanthanum zirconate titanate thick films (M. Kosec et al.). Electrophoretic deposition and sintering of thin/thick PZT films (J. Van Tassel, C.A. Randall). Zirconium titanate microwave dielectrics prepared via polymeric precursor route (A. Bianco et al.). Semiconducting barium titanate doped with oxygen-free compounds (L.L. Kovalenko et al.). Investigations on the synthesis of Bi3NbTiO9 ceramics (A. Lisińska-Czekaj et al.). Evidence of a dissolution–precipitation mechanism in hydrothermal synthesis of barium titanate powders (P. Pinceloup et al.). Reactive sintering of phosphorous coated BaTiO3 (A.C. Caballero et al.). Preparation and properties of (Ba0.6Sr0.4)Bi2Ta2O9 ceramic (X.Y. Zhang et al.). Sintering of PZT powders in MW furnace at 2.45 GHz (A. Goldstein, M. Kravchik). Fabrication of piezoelectric particle-dispersed ceramic nanocomposite (H.J. Hwang et al.). Low temperature sintering of PZT powders coated with Pb5Ge3O11 by sol–gel method (T. Hayashi et al.). Nonisothermal sintering of Mn doped ZnO (J. Han et al.). Tape casting of piezo ceramic/polymer composites (S. Schwarzer, A. Roosen). Preparation and properties of (Ba0.7Sr0.3)TiO3 powders and thin films using precursor solutions formed from alkoxide-hydroxide (T. Hayashi et al.). Oxide slurries stability and powders dispersion: optimization with zeta potential and rheological measurements (S. Vallar et al.). Hydrothermal synthesis of lead zirconium titanate (PZT) powders and their characteristics (M. Traianidis et al.). Hydrothermal synthesis and sintering of electroceramics (A. Dias et al.). Stability and single crystal growth of dielectric materials containing lead under hydrothermal conditions (K. Yanagisawa et al.). Crystallization behavior of PZN–PFN powders from nitrate solutions (Y. Yoshikawa). The effect of rare-earth (La, Sm, Dy, Ho and Er) and Mg on the microstructure in BaTiO3 (H. Kishi et al.). XPS investigation of surface properties of Ba(1-x)SrxTiO3 powders prepared by low temperature aqueous synthesis (M. Viviani et al.). Pressureless sintering of PMN–PT ceramics (H. Yamada). Phase evolution and densification behavior of PBN ceramics (C.V. Do Carmo et al.).

Dielectric Ceramics—Structural Aspects, Properties, and Applications. Mechanism of improvement of resistance degradation in Y-doped BaTiO3 based MLCCs with Ni electrodes under highly accelerated life testing (S. Sato et al.). Hermetic glass sealing of AIN packages for high temperature applications (R. Krüger et al.). Synthesis and dielectric properties of Ba1–xR2x/3Nb2O6 (R: rare earth) with tetragonal tungsten bronze structure (N. Wakiya et al.). Dielectric properties of porous Ba0.997La0.003Ti1.0045O3 ceramics (M.E.V. Costa, P.Q. Mantas). Dielectric properties of barium-titanate sintered from tribophysically activated powders (B.D. Stojanovićet al.). SEM investigation of domain structure in (Ba,CaPb)TiO3 (L.J.M. Živković et al.). Changes in ordered structure and dielectric properties with the A-site and B-site cation ratios of complex perovskites (Sr1–xBax)(Sr0.33+yTa0.67–y)O3–&dgr; (J. Takahashi et al.). Phases in La2O3 and NiO doped (Zr,Sn)TiO4 microwave dielectric ceramics (D. Houivet et al.). BAS (BaO.Al2O3.SiO2)-glasses for high temperature applications (K. Eichler et al.). K2Sr4Nb10O30-based dielectric ceramics having the tetragonal tungsten bronze structure and temperature-stable high permittivity (B. Tribotté et al.). Dielectric properties of rare earth doped (Sr,Ba)Nb2O6 ceramics (D.U. Spinola et al.). Raman scattering and X-ray diffraction investigations of sol–gel derived SBN powders (M.M.T. Ho et al.). MW dielectrics with perovskite-like structure based on Sm-containing systems (A.G. Belous, O.V. Ovchar). Modified Ba6–3xNd8+2xTi18O54 microwave dielectric ceramics (Y.J. Wu, X.M. Chen). Piezoelectric and Pyroelectric Ceramics—Properties and Applications. Mechatronics using piezoelectric actuators (P. Jänker et al.). Lead hafnate zirconate titanate-based perovskite materials for actuation (C. Heremans, H.L. Tuller). Dielectric and piezoelectric properties of Pb(Sc1/2Nb1/2)O3–Pb(Ni1/3Nb2/3)O3-PbTiO3 ternary ceramic materials (N. Ichinose et al.). Effect of Pb/(Zr+Ti) molar ratio on the photovoltaic properties of lead zirconate-titanate ceramics (K. Nonaka et al.). Pyroelectric properties of the multi-component ferroelectric ceramic materials (D. Czekaj et al.). Comparison between bimorphic and polymorphic bending devices (A. Kouvatov et al.). Jump phenomena of current in piezoelectric-ceramic vibrators under high power conditions (K. Ishii et al.). Calculation of the piezomoduli of depolarized piezoceramics (A.G. Luchaninov, L.A. Shuvalov). Influence of dielectric losses on the shift of the fundamental frequencies of thickness mode piezoelectric ceramic resonators (J.L. San Emeterio et al.). Elastic behaviour of multilayer piezoceramic BaTi1–xSnxO3 in the lower MHz region (U. Straube et al.). Infralow-frequency dispersion of piezoelectric and dielectric constants in PbTiO3-based ferroelectric ceramics (A.V. Turik et al.). PZT nanocomposites reinforced by small amount of oxides (K. Tajima et al.). Low-temperature sintering and electrical properties of chemically W-doped Bi4Ti3O12 ceramics (M. Villegas et al.). Effect of Nb, Li doping on structure and piezoelectric properties of PZT type ceramics (C. T&acaron;n&acaron;soiu et al.). Piezoelectric and structural properties of Pb(Yb1/2Nb1/2)O3–PbTiO3–PbZrO3 ceramics (H. Ohuchi et al.). Peculiarities of dielectric properties of some compositions of PZT-based ferroceramics (A.V. Shil'Nikov et al.). Investigation of the character of the phase transitions in Nb doped Zr-Rich PZT by pyroelectric and dielectric measurements (N. Cereceda et al.). FRL-FRH phase transition behavior in the stacked Pb(Zr1-xTix)O3 perovskite ceramics (N. Duan et al.). Evaluation of nontrivial behaviour of electromechanical coupling factors in PbTiO3-type ferroelectric ceramics (V.Y. Topolov et al.). Space charge measurement using pulsed electroacoustic technique and signal recovery (A. Vázquez et al.). Uniaxial stress and temperature dependence of field induced strains in antiferroelectric lead zirconate titanate stannat ceramics (O. Essig et al.). Microscopic and macroscopic ferroelectric–ferroelastic and piezoelectric behavior of PZT ceramics (A. Endriss et al.). The correlation between fatigue and material constants of PLZT ceramics (A. Levstik et al.). Processing and characterization of high Qm ferroelectric ceramics (C. Galassi et al.). Uniaxial stress dependence of the permittivity of electroceramics (O. Steiner et al.). Finite-element modelling of ferroic domain switching in piezoelectric ceramics (Th. Steinkopff). Electrical conductivity of strontium bismuth titanate under controlled oxygen partial pressure (C. Voisard et al.). Pyroelectric PbZrO3-based ceramics prepared through hot isostatic pressing (O. Sugiyama et al.). Piezoelectric resonance investigation of Zr-rich PZT at room temperature (N. Cereceda et al.). Phenomenological and structural properties of piezoelectric ceramics based on xPb(Zr,Ti)O3-(1-x)Sr(K0.25Nb0.75)O3 (PZT/SKN) solid solutions (G. Helke et al.). Electrostriction measurements on low permittivity dielectric materials (R. Yimnirun et al.). Piezoelectric non resonant transformer to measure high voltage (A. Vázquez Carazo, R. Bosch). Temperature dependence of material constants of PLZT ceramics (V. Bobnar et al.). Procedure for the characterisation of piezoelectric samples in non-standard resonant modes (A.M. Gonzalez et al.). Finescaled piezoelectric 1–3 composites: properties and modeling (R. Steinhausen et al.). The dielectric response of elcetrostrictive (1–x) PMN–xPZT ceramics (A.V. Shil'Nikov et al.).

Mechanical Behavior of Electroceramics. Influence of the electric field on Vickers indentation crack growth in BaTiO3 (G.A. Schneider, V. Heyer). Weibull analysis of soldered MLC under bending load stress (K. Franken, H.R. Maier). The effect of grinding conditions on lead zirconate titanate machinability (C.A. Goat, R.W. Whatmore). Thermal behavior of the elastic (Youngs) modulus in SBN-derived compounds (Bi2SrNb2O9) (B. Jiménez et al.). Anisotropic and cyclic mechanical properties of piezoelectrics—compression testing (J.M.Calderon Moreno et al.). Single point diamond machining of ferroelectric materials (P.A. Beltrão et al.). Residual stresses in layered ceramic composites (H. Tomaszewski).

Ferroelectric Ceramic Thin Films—Processing and Microstructure. Cyclic fatigue due to electric loading in ferroelectric ceramics (H. Weitzing et al.). Control of the morphology of CSD-prepared (Ba,Sr)TiO3 thin films (S. Hoffmann, R. Waser). Effect of precursor type on the microstructure of PbTiO3 thin films (B. Mali&cbreve; et al.). Relationship between processing and electrical behavior of BST films deposited by spin coating (E. Dien et al.).

In situ fabrication of SrTiO3–BaTiO3 layered thin films by hydrothermal-electrochemical technique (M. Yoshimura et al.). Synthesis of oriented meso-structure silica functional thin film (H.S. Zhou et al.). Preparation and electrical properties of barium titanate film by hydrothermal method (C.-F. Kao, C.-L. Yang). Preparation of Ba2NaNb5O15 thin films by pulsed laser ablation and their characterizations (S. Ando et al.). Control of the composition of (Pb,Ti)O3 and Pb(Zr,Ti)O3 thin films obtained by RF magnetron sputtering using a new design of target (V. Lefort-Courtois et al.). Structural characterization of sol–gel SrBi2Nb2O9 thin film deposited on (001) SrTiO3 single crystal (C. Legrand et al.). Chemical fabrication SrBi4Ti4O15 thin films (L. Nibou et al.). Characterization of PZT thin films prepared by a modified sol–gel method (B. Matthes et al.). Influence of crystallization kinetics on texture of sol–gel PZT and BST thin films (V.Y. Shur et al.). Low-temperature processing of Pb(Zr0.53Ti0.47)O3 thin film from stable precursor sol (H. Suzuki et al.). Characterization of seeded sol–gel lead zirconate titanate thin films (A. Wu et al.). SrBi2Nb2O9 thin films deposited by dip coating using aqueous solution (S.M. Zanetti et al.). A novel integrated thin film capacitor realized by a multilayer ceramic–electrode sandwich structure (M. Grossman et al.). Effect of the particle size in PZT precursor sols on the orientation of the thin films (Q. Zhang et al.). XPS analysis on Nb–SrTiO3 thin films deposited with pulsed laser ablation technique (S. Shibagaki, K. Fukushima). Microstructure and defects or wurtzite structure thin films (L. Sagalowicz et al.). Metalorganic chemical vapour deposition (MOCVD) of zirconia and lead zirconate titanate using a novel zirconium precursor (A.C. Jones et al.). Growth of YBa2Cu3O7-x/BaxSr1-xTiO3/LaAlO3 heterostructures by injection MOCVD for microwave applications (J. Lindner et al.). Chemical route to ferroelectric thin film capactitors (J.P. Mercurio et al.). Fabrication and structural properties of sol–gel derived SBN films (C.H. Luk et al.). Structural and surface morphology characterizations of oriented LiNbO3 thin films grown by polymeric precursor method (V. Bouquet et al.). Preparation of PZT, PLZT and Bi4Ti3O12 thin films from oxide precursors (E.B. Araújo, J.A. Eiras).

Ferroelectric Ceramic Thin Films—Properties and Applications. Effects of annealing conditions on charge loss mechanisms in MOCVD Ba0.7Sr0.3TiO3 thin film capacitors (J.D. Baniecki et al.). Ferroelectric strontium bismuth tantalate thin films deposited by metalorganic chemical vapour deposition (MOCVD) (J.F. Roeder et al.). Pyroelectric and sensor properties of ferroelectric thin films for energy conversion (R.C. Buchanan, J. Huang). Photoconductive properties of Bi4Ti3O12/Si heterostructures with different thickness of the Bi4Ti3O12 film (L. Pintilie et al.). Specific heat in ferroelectric BaTiO3 epitaxial thin films (A. Onodera et al.). The effect of film thickness on the ferroelectric properties of sol–gel prepared lanthanum modified lead titanate thin films (M. Algueró et al.). Photoconductivity of SrBi2Ta2O9 thin films (L. Pintilie, M. Alexe). Deposition of PZT thin film and determination of their optical properties (D. Czekaj et al.). Growth and characterization of ferroelectric LaTiO3.5 thin films (J. Fompeyrine et al.). Preparation and dielectric properties of SrBi2Ta2O9 thin films by sol–gel method (T. Hayashi et al.). Microstructure-ferroelectric properties relationships in sol-gel prepared lanthanum modified lead titanate thin films (M. Algueró et al.).

Magnetic and Superconductive Ceramics. Influence of oxygen stoichiometry on electrical transport and magnetic properties of doped perovskite-type ferrate and manganate single crystals (T. Maeder, J.G. Bednorz). Magnetotransport property of layered manganites (La,Sr,Ca)3Mn2O7 (M. Takemoto et al.). Linear resistivity from ˜1 to 1050K in Sr2RuO4-&dgr; single crystals grown by the flux technique (D. Pavuna et al.). Study and modelling of the thermo-mechanical behaviour of melt-textured YBaCuO-composites containing Ag and/or 211 particles (F. Tancret et al.). Possibility of superconductivity in new reduced tantalate and titanate with the layered perovskite structure (K. Toda et al.). Magnetic field effect on the complex permeability for a Mn–Zn ferrite and its composite materials (T. Tsutaoka et al.). High pressure synthesis of Hg1223 superconductor under highly oxidizing atmosphere (N. Yoshida et al.). Preparation and properties of bariumferrite containing glass ceramics (R. Müller et al.). Interfacial reaction between Ag and NdBa2Cu3O7–&dgr; superconductor prepared by low-temperature process (S. Fujihara et al.).

Optical Materials. Decrystallization of glass-ceramics under ion exchange diffusion (D. Tagantsev). Single crystal growth and domain structure of CsLaTa2O7 (S. Tobitsuka et al.). Optical and structural characterization of zinc vapour diffused waveguides un LiNbO3 crystals (V.A. Fedorov et al.).