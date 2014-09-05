Electrocardiography of Complex Arrhythmias, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323312097, 9780323312103

Electrocardiography of Complex Arrhythmias, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 6-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mohammad Shenasa
eBook ISBN: 9780323312103
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323312097
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th September 2014
Description

This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics examines electrocardiography of complex arrhythmias. Topics include concealed conduction, right and left atrial macroreentrant tachycardias, focal atrial fachycardias, AV nodal and AV reentrant tachycardia, wide complex tachycardias, ventricular tachycardia in CAD, ECG characteristics of outflow tract VT, fascicular tachycardias, VT in non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, VT originating from unusual sites, incessant VT and VT storms, ECG characteristics of TdP, VT in ARVC, and ventricular arrhythmia in inherited channelopathies, arrrhythmias in complex congenital heart disease, AV conduction disease and block, electrocardiographic analysis of paced rhythms.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323312103
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323312097

About the Authors

Mohammad Shenasa Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cardiovascular Services, O’Conner Hospital, Heart & Rhythm Medical Group, San Jose CA

