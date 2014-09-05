Electrocardiography of Complex Arrhythmias, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 6-3

This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics examines electrocardiography of complex arrhythmias. Topics include concealed conduction, right and left atrial macroreentrant tachycardias, focal atrial fachycardias, AV nodal and AV reentrant tachycardia, wide complex tachycardias, ventricular tachycardia in CAD, ECG characteristics of outflow tract VT, fascicular tachycardias, VT in non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, VT originating from unusual sites, incessant VT and VT storms, ECG characteristics of TdP, VT in ARVC, and ventricular arrhythmia in inherited channelopathies, arrrhythmias in complex congenital heart disease, AV conduction disease and block, electrocardiographic analysis of paced rhythms.