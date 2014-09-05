Electrocardiography of Complex Arrhythmias, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 6-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics examines electrocardiography of complex arrhythmias. Topics include concealed conduction, right and left atrial macroreentrant tachycardias, focal atrial fachycardias, AV nodal and AV reentrant tachycardia, wide complex tachycardias, ventricular tachycardia in CAD, ECG characteristics of outflow tract VT, fascicular tachycardias, VT in non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, VT originating from unusual sites, incessant VT and VT storms, ECG characteristics of TdP, VT in ARVC, and ventricular arrhythmia in inherited channelopathies, arrrhythmias in complex congenital heart disease, AV conduction disease and block, electrocardiographic analysis of paced rhythms.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 5th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323312103
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323312097
About the Authors
Mohammad Shenasa Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cardiovascular Services, O’Conner Hospital, Heart & Rhythm Medical Group, San Jose CA