Electrocardiography of Arrhythmias: A Comprehensive Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437720297, 9781455700851

Electrocardiography of Arrhythmias: A Comprehensive Review

1st Edition

A Companion to Cardiac Electrophysiology

Authors: Mithilesh Das Douglas Zipes
eBook ISBN: 9781455700851
eBook ISBN: 9780323246019
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437720297
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th March 2012
Page Count: 496
Description

Electrocardiography of Arrhythmias: A Comprehensive Review equips you with the core knowledge and clinical competencies you need to accurately interpret electrocardiograms (ECG) and ace the ECG part of cardiology boards or the ABIM ICE ECG certifying exam. Co-written by world-renowned cardiologists Mithilesh K. Das and Douglas P. Zipes, this companion study guide to Cardiac Electrophysiology: From Cell to Bedside offers a concise yet definitive review of electrocardiography, complete with online access to the complete text and image collection at www.expertconsult.com, making this is the perfect review and exam prep tool.

Key Features

  • Obtain a realistic simulation of the actual exam experience. Each ECG is accompanied by a brief clinical history in board format.

  • Review a full range of ECG images - from simple to complex - reflecting both common and rare conditions.

  • Get the most from your board or certification prep by pairing this review with its parent text, Cardiac Electrophysiology: From Cell to Bedside, for detailed explanations and an enhanced learning experience.

Take it with you! Access the fully searchable, complete text and image collection from any computer or mobile device at expertconsult.com

Table of Contents

1. Important Concepts

2. Sinus Node Dysfunction

3. Atrioventricular Conduction Abnormalities

4. Junctional Rhythm

5. Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia

6. Atrioventricular Reentrant Tachycardias

7. Atrial Tachycardia

8. Atrial Flutter

9. Atrial Fibrillation

10. Wide Complex Tachycardia

11. Ventricular Tachycardia in Structural Heart Disease

12. Ventricular Tachycardia in the Absence of Structural Heart Disease

13. Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Fibrillation in the Absence of Structural Heart Disease

About the Author

Mithilesh Das

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine Indiana University School of Medicine Chief, Cardiac Arrhythmia Service Roudebush VA Medical Center Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Douglas Zipes

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor, Division of Cardiology and the Krannert Institute of Cardiology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana

