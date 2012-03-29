Electrocardiography of Arrhythmias: A Comprehensive Review
1st Edition
A Companion to Cardiac Electrophysiology
Description
Electrocardiography of Arrhythmias: A Comprehensive Review equips you with the core knowledge and clinical competencies you need to accurately interpret electrocardiograms (ECG) and ace the ECG part of cardiology boards or the ABIM ICE ECG certifying exam. Co-written by world-renowned cardiologists Mithilesh K. Das and Douglas P. Zipes, this companion study guide to Cardiac Electrophysiology: From Cell to Bedside offers a concise yet definitive review of electrocardiography, complete with online access to the complete text and image collection at www.expertconsult.com, making this is the perfect review and exam prep tool.
Key Features
- Obtain a realistic simulation of the actual exam experience. Each ECG is accompanied by a brief clinical history in board format.
- Review a full range of ECG images - from simple to complex - reflecting both common and rare conditions.
- Get the most from your board or certification prep by pairing this review with its parent text, Cardiac Electrophysiology: From Cell to Bedside, for detailed explanations and an enhanced learning experience.
Take it with you! Access the fully searchable, complete text and image collection from any computer or mobile device at expertconsult.com
Table of Contents
1. Important Concepts
2. Sinus Node Dysfunction
3. Atrioventricular Conduction Abnormalities
4. Junctional Rhythm
5. Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia
6. Atrioventricular Reentrant Tachycardias
7. Atrial Tachycardia
8. Atrial Flutter
9. Atrial Fibrillation
10. Wide Complex Tachycardia
11. Ventricular Tachycardia in Structural Heart Disease
12. Ventricular Tachycardia in the Absence of Structural Heart Disease
13. Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Fibrillation in the Absence of Structural Heart Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 29th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700851
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246019
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437720297
About the Author
Mithilesh Das
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine Indiana University School of Medicine Chief, Cardiac Arrhythmia Service Roudebush VA Medical Center Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Douglas Zipes
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Division of Cardiology and the Krannert Institute of Cardiology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana