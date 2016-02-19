Electroanalysis, Volume 7
1st Edition
Theory and Applications in Aqueous and Non-Aqueous Media and in Automated Chemical Control
Table of Contents
A. Electroanalysis (Systematic Treatment). Introduction. Electrochemical cells. Non-faradaic methods of electrochemical analysis. Conductometric analysis. Potentiometric analysis. Faradaic methods of electrochemical analysis. Pragmatic treatment of the theory of electrolysis. Kinetic treatment of the theory of electrolysis. Voltammetry. Electrogravimetry. Coulometry. B. Electroanalysis in Non-Aqueous Media. Introduction. Theory of electrochemistry in non-aqueous media. Practice of electroanalysis in non-aqueous media. C. Electroanalysis in Automated Chemical Control. Introduction. Nature of chemical control. Character and degree of automation in chemical control. Role of electroanalysis in automated chemical control. Automated electroanalysis in laboratory control Automated electroanalysis in plant control. Automated electroanalysis in environment control. (References complete each chapter). Appendix. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Electroanalysis as a representative of the wet-chemical methods has many advantages, such as: selectivity and sensitivity, nothwithstanding its inexpensive equipment; ample choice of possibilities and direct accessibility, especially to electronic and hence automatic control even at distance; automated data treatment; and simple insertion, if desirable, into a process-regulation loop. There may be circumstances in which an electroanalytical method, as a consequence of the additional chemicals required, has disadvantages in comparison with instrumental techniques of analysis; however the above-mentioned advantages often make electroanalysis the preferred approach for chemical control in industrial and environmental studies.
This book provides the reader with a full understanding of what electroanalysis can do in these fields. It presents on the one hand a systematic treatment of the subject and its commonly used techniques on a more explanatory basis, and on the other it illustrates the practical applications of these techniques in chemical control in industry, health and environment. As such control today requires the increasing introduction of automation and computerization, electroanalysis with its direct input and/or output of electrical signals often has advantages over other techniques especially because recent progress in electronics and computerization have greatly stimulated new developments in the electroanalysis techniques themselves. Part A looks systematically at electroanalysis while more attention is paid in Part B to electroanalysis in non-aqueous media in view of its growing importance. The subject is rounded off in Part C by some insight into and examples of applications to automated chemical control.
Details
