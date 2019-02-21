Electro Hydraulic Control Theory and Its Applications Under Extreme Environment
1st Edition
Description
Electro hydraulic Control Theory and Its Applications under Extreme Environment not only presents an overview on the topic, but also delves into the fundamental mathematic models of electro hydraulic control and the application of key hydraulic components under extreme environments. The book contains chapters on hydraulic system design, including thermal analysis on hydraulic power systems in aircraft, power matching designs of hydraulic rudder, and flow matching control of asymmetric valves and cylinders. With additional coverage on new devices, experiments and application technologies, this book is an ideal reference on the research and development of significant equipment.
Key Features
- Addresses valves' application in aircrafts, including servo valves, relief valves and pressure reducing valves
- Presents a qualitative and quantitative forecast of future electro-hydraulic servo systems, service performance, and mechanization in harsh environments
- Provides analysis methods, mathematical models and optimization design methods of electro-hydraulic servo valves under extreme environments
Readership
Aerospace, marine, mechanical, energy, and transportation engineers engaged in the research, design, manufacturing, testing and management of the electric hydraulic servo system of significant equipment
Table of Contents
1. Overview
2. Work medium and the electrohydraulic servovalve
3. Jet-pipe electrohydraulic servovalves
4. Aerocraft hydraulic power system
5. Aerocraft electrohydraulic servo control technology
6. Flow matching control of asymmetric valves and asymmetric cylinders
7. Pressure characteristics of symmetrical hydraulic valves with uneven underlaps
8. Single stage relief valve in aerocraft hydraulic control system
9. Hydraulic pressure reducing valve of aerocrafts
10. Hydraulic components under extreme temperature environment
11. The electrohydraulic servovalve under vibration or shock environment
12. Electrohydraulic servovalve under centrifugal environment
13. Optimization design of electrohydraulic servovalve
14. Marine hydraulic technology
Appendix
1. Special electrohydraulic servovalves of Nanjing electromechanical hydraulic engineering research center
2. Electrohydraulic servovalves of the 18th Research Institute of China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology
3. Jet-pipe servovalves of the 704 Research Institute of CSIC
4. Electrohydraulic servovalves of Xi'an Research Institute of aircraft automatic control AVIC
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 21st February 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140574
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140567
About the Author
Yaobao Yin
Yin Yaobao, Dr.Eng., is a Professor in the School of Mechanical Engineering at Tongji University, as well as Vice Dean of the School, Vice Chairman of Shanghai Mechanical Engineering Society Fluid Power Transmission and Control Committee, Committee Member of Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society Fluid Power Transmission and Control Committee, Director of Chinese Society of Vibration Engineering Mechanical Power Committee, Committee Member of Shanghai Society of Astronautics Automatic Control Committee, and Committee Member of Shanghai Society of Astronautics Launcher Committee. His research areas include: Fluid power transmission and control theory under extreme environment; Servo mechanism and power unit of aircraft; High speed hydraulic and pneumatic servo system, servo valve; Future energy and power control, Ocean wave energy converter.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Mechanical Engineering, Tongji University, P.R.China