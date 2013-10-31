Electricity transmission and distribution systems carry electricity from suppliers to demand sites. During transmission materials ageing and performance issues can lead to losses amounting to about 10% of the total generated electricity. Advanced grid technologies are therefore in development to sustain higher network efficiency, while also maintaining power quality and security.



Electricity transmission, distribution and storage systems presents a comprehensive review of the materials, architecture and performance of electricity transmission and distribution networks, and the application and integration of electricity storage systems.



The first part of the book reviews the fundamental issues facing electricity networks, with chapters discussing Transmission and Distribution (T&D) infrastructure, reliability and engineering, regulation and planning, the protection of T&D networks and the integration of distributed energy resources to the grid. Chapters in part two review the development of transmission and distribution system, with advanced concepts such as FACTS and HVDC, as well as advanced materials such as superconducting material and network components. This coverage is extended in the final section with chapters reviewing materials and applications of electricity storage systems for use in networks, for renewable and distributed generation plant, and in buildings and vehicles, such as batteries and other advanced electricity storage devices.



With its distinguished editor, Electricity transmission, distribution and storage systems is an essential reference for materials and electrical engineers, energy consultants, T&D systems designers and technology manufacturers involved in advanced transmission and distribution.