Electricity Transmission, Distribution and Storage Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part 1: Fundamentals of electricity transmission and distribution
Chapter 1: Introduction to transmission and distribution (T&D) networks: T&D infrastructure, reliability and engineering, regulation and planning
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Characteristics of traditional and nontraditional power systems
1.3 Customer requirements and demand
1.4 Principles and natural laws governing T&D system design
1.5 Layers or levels of the traditional T&D system
1.6 Modern smart distributed power distribution systems
1.7 Factors affecting the T&D system of the future
1.8 Conclusion
Chapter 2: Transmission and distribution (T&D) network monitoring and control
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Control of system frequency
2.3 Ensuring system stability
2.4 Control of voltages
2.5 Control of currents
2.6 Power system operation and coordination of control
2.7 Measurement, monitoring and communications
Chapter 3: Protection of transmission and distribution (T&D) networks
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Fault detection and isolation
3.3 Protection system requirements
3.4 Protection system components and philosophies
3.5 Overview of protection techniques
3.6 Typical protection schemes and further considerations
3.7 Standard requirements for protection of generators and their interfaces to the utility network
3.8 Future trends: Impact of distributed generation (DG) and storage on protection
Chapter 4: Integration of distributed energy resources (DER) to the grid
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 DER technologies
4.3 Effects of DER on the grid
4.4 DER connection to transmission and distribution networks
4.5 Grid codes and standards
4.6 Challenges and future trends
4.7 Conclusion
4.8 Sources of further information and advice
Part II: Advances in materials and technologies for electricity transmission and distribution
Chapter 5: Development of advanced materials for transmission and distribution (T&D) networks equipment
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Switchgear materials: properties, types and performances
5.3 Development and impact of advanced switchgear materials
5.4 Challenges and future trends
Chapter 6: High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) electric power transmission systems
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 AC or DC?
6.3 HVDC configurations
6.4 HVDC equipment and components
6.5 Operation of HVDC
6.6 HVDC grids
6.7 Future trends
6.8 Conclusion
Chapter 7: Modern flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) devices
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The voltage source converter
7.3 The static synchronous compensator (STATCOM)
7.4 The static synchronous series compensator (SSSC)
7.5 The unified power flow controller (UPFC)
7.6 Hybrid flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) technologies
7.7 Conclusion
Chapter 8: Nanodielectrics and their role in power transmission applications
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Nanodielectric materials
8.3 Development of nanodielectrics
8.4 Impact of advanced dielectric materials
8.5 Challenges and future trends
8.6 Conclusion
8.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 9: Superconducting fault current limiters and power cables
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fault current limiters
9.3 Superconducting power cables
9.4 Conclusion
Part III: Electricity storage technologies
Chapter 10: Techno-economic analysis of electricity storage systems
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Economic issues and analysis
10.3 Environmental aspects of electricity storage
10.4 Challenges and future trends
10.5 Conclusion
Chapter 11: Nickel-based batteries: materials and chemistry
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Nickel hydroxide electrode
11.3 Nickel-iron systems
11.4 Nickel-cadmium systems
11.5 Nickel-hydrogen systems
11.6 Nickel-zinc systems
11.7 Nickel-metal hydride systems
11.8 Conclusion
Chapter 12: Redox flow batteries for medium- to large-scale energy storage
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Electrochemical cells
12.3 Flow battery chemistries
12.4 Conclusion
Chapter 13: Superconducting magnetic energy storage (SMES) systems
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Current and load considerations
13.3 SMES systems
13.4 SMES limitations
13.5 Superconducting magnets
13.6 Applications of SMES
13.7 Conclusion
13.8 Acknowledgements
Index
Description
Electricity transmission and distribution systems carry electricity from suppliers to demand sites. During transmission materials ageing and performance issues can lead to losses amounting to about 10% of the total generated electricity. Advanced grid technologies are therefore in development to sustain higher network efficiency, while also maintaining power quality and security.
Electricity transmission, distribution and storage systems presents a comprehensive review of the materials, architecture and performance of electricity transmission and distribution networks, and the application and integration of electricity storage systems.
The first part of the book reviews the fundamental issues facing electricity networks, with chapters discussing Transmission and Distribution (T&D) infrastructure, reliability and engineering, regulation and planning, the protection of T&D networks and the integration of distributed energy resources to the grid. Chapters in part two review the development of transmission and distribution system, with advanced concepts such as FACTS and HVDC, as well as advanced materials such as superconducting material and network components. This coverage is extended in the final section with chapters reviewing materials and applications of electricity storage systems for use in networks, for renewable and distributed generation plant, and in buildings and vehicles, such as batteries and other advanced electricity storage devices.
With its distinguished editor, Electricity transmission, distribution and storage systems is an essential reference for materials and electrical engineers, energy consultants, T&D systems designers and technology manufacturers involved in advanced transmission and distribution.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive review of the materials, architecture and performance of electricity transmission and distribution networks
- Examines the application and integration of electricity storage systems
- Reviews the fundamental issues facing electricity networks and examines the development of transmission and distribution systems
Readership
Anyone involved or interested in advanced electricity storage materials, including transmission and distribution networks and in stationary generation/building/transport applications; Materials engineers, electrical engineers, energy consultants; T&D systems designers and technology manufacturers; Materials science, engineering, energy professors and researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097378
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697846
Reviews
"Scientists and engineers in electricity and materials contribute to a reference on electricity transmission, distribution, and storage systems for the benefit of colleagues in the power industry, researchers, and graduate or senior undergraduate students. Among the topics are transmission and distribution network monitoring and control, integrating distributed energy resources into the grid, developing advanced materials for network equipment,…"--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"This title takes a timely, in-depth look at the issues facing electricity networks, starting with a discussion of the basic principles governing Transmission and Distribution (T&D) system design…The final chapters are even more renewable-relevant, looking over the materials and applications of storage systems…for use in networks, for renewable and distributed generation plant, and in buildings and vehicles."--Real Power Magazine, Winter 2014
About the Editors
Ziad Melhem Editor
Dr Ziad Melhem is Key Accounts Manager at Oxford Instruments (OI), UK. He is widely regarded for his work in applied superconductivity, with over 20 years' experience in superconductivity and cryogenics including low and high temperature superconductor materials and applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oxford Instruments Nanoscience, UK