Electricity Transmission, Distribution and Storage Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697846, 9780857097378

Electricity Transmission, Distribution and Storage Systems

1st Edition

Editors: Ziad Melhem
eBook ISBN: 9780857097378
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697846
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Dedication

Preface

Part 1: Fundamentals of electricity transmission and distribution

Chapter 1: Introduction to transmission and distribution (T&D) networks: T&D infrastructure, reliability and engineering, regulation and planning

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Characteristics of traditional and nontraditional power systems

1.3 Customer requirements and demand

1.4 Principles and natural laws governing T&D system design

1.5 Layers or levels of the traditional T&D system

1.6 Modern smart distributed power distribution systems

1.7 Factors affecting the T&D system of the future

1.8 Conclusion

Chapter 2: Transmission and distribution (T&D) network monitoring and control

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Control of system frequency

2.3 Ensuring system stability

2.4 Control of voltages

2.5 Control of currents

2.6 Power system operation and coordination of control

2.7 Measurement, monitoring and communications

Chapter 3: Protection of transmission and distribution (T&D) networks

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Fault detection and isolation

3.3 Protection system requirements

3.4 Protection system components and philosophies

3.5 Overview of protection techniques

3.6 Typical protection schemes and further considerations

3.7 Standard requirements for protection of generators and their interfaces to the utility network

3.8 Future trends: Impact of distributed generation (DG) and storage on protection

Chapter 4: Integration of distributed energy resources (DER) to the grid

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 DER technologies

4.3 Effects of DER on the grid

4.4 DER connection to transmission and distribution networks

4.5 Grid codes and standards

4.6 Challenges and future trends

4.7 Conclusion

4.8 Sources of further information and advice

Part II: Advances in materials and technologies for electricity transmission and distribution

Chapter 5: Development of advanced materials for transmission and distribution (T&D) networks equipment

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Switchgear materials: properties, types and performances

5.3 Development and impact of advanced switchgear materials

5.4 Challenges and future trends

Chapter 6: High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) electric power transmission systems

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 AC or DC?

6.3 HVDC configurations

6.4 HVDC equipment and components

6.5 Operation of HVDC

6.6 HVDC grids

6.7 Future trends

6.8 Conclusion

Chapter 7: Modern flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) devices

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The voltage source converter

7.3 The static synchronous compensator (STATCOM)

7.4 The static synchronous series compensator (SSSC)

7.5 The unified power flow controller (UPFC)

7.6 Hybrid flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) technologies

7.7 Conclusion

Chapter 8: Nanodielectrics and their role in power transmission applications

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nanodielectric materials

8.3 Development of nanodielectrics

8.4 Impact of advanced dielectric materials

8.5 Challenges and future trends

8.6 Conclusion

8.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 9: Superconducting fault current limiters and power cables

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fault current limiters

9.3 Superconducting power cables

9.4 Conclusion

Part III: Electricity storage technologies

Chapter 10: Techno-economic analysis of electricity storage systems

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Economic issues and analysis

10.3 Environmental aspects of electricity storage

10.4 Challenges and future trends

10.5 Conclusion

Chapter 11: Nickel-based batteries: materials and chemistry

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Nickel hydroxide electrode

11.3 Nickel-iron systems

11.4 Nickel-cadmium systems

11.5 Nickel-hydrogen systems

11.6 Nickel-zinc systems

11.7 Nickel-metal hydride systems

11.8 Conclusion

Chapter 12: Redox flow batteries for medium- to large-scale energy storage

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Electrochemical cells

12.3 Flow battery chemistries

12.4 Conclusion

Chapter 13: Superconducting magnetic energy storage (SMES) systems

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Current and load considerations

13.3 SMES systems

13.4 SMES limitations

13.5 Superconducting magnets

13.6 Applications of SMES

13.7 Conclusion

13.8 Acknowledgements

Index

Description

Electricity transmission and distribution systems carry electricity from suppliers to demand sites. During transmission materials ageing and performance issues can lead to losses amounting to about 10% of the total generated electricity. Advanced grid technologies are therefore in development to sustain higher network efficiency, while also maintaining power quality and security.

Electricity transmission, distribution and storage systems presents a comprehensive review of the materials, architecture and performance of electricity transmission and distribution networks, and the application and integration of electricity storage systems.

The first part of the book reviews the fundamental issues facing electricity networks, with chapters discussing Transmission and Distribution (T&D) infrastructure, reliability and engineering, regulation and planning, the protection of T&D networks and the integration of distributed energy resources to the grid. Chapters in part two review the development of transmission and distribution system, with advanced concepts such as FACTS and HVDC, as well as advanced materials such as superconducting material and network components. This coverage is extended in the final section with chapters reviewing materials and applications of electricity storage systems for use in networks, for renewable and distributed generation plant, and in buildings and vehicles, such as batteries and other advanced electricity storage devices.

With its distinguished editor, Electricity transmission, distribution and storage systems is an essential reference for materials and electrical engineers, energy consultants, T&D systems designers and technology manufacturers involved in advanced transmission and distribution.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive review of the materials, architecture and performance of electricity transmission and distribution networks
  • Examines the application and integration of electricity storage systems
  • Reviews the fundamental issues facing electricity networks and examines the development of transmission and distribution systems

Readership

Anyone involved or interested in advanced electricity storage materials, including transmission and distribution networks and in stationary generation/building/transport applications; Materials engineers, electrical engineers, energy consultants; T&D systems designers and technology manufacturers; Materials science, engineering, energy professors and researchers

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857097378
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697846

Reviews

"Scientists and engineers in electricity and materials contribute to a reference on electricity transmission, distribution, and storage systems for the benefit of colleagues in the power industry, researchers, and graduate or senior undergraduate students. Among the topics are transmission and distribution network monitoring and control, integrating distributed energy resources into the grid, developing advanced materials for network equipment,…"--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"This title takes a timely, in-depth look at the issues facing electricity networks, starting with a discussion of the basic principles governing Transmission and Distribution (T&D) system design…The final chapters are even more renewable-relevant, looking over the materials and applications of storage systems…for use in networks, for renewable and distributed generation plant, and in buildings and vehicles."--Real Power Magazine, Winter 2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ziad Melhem Editor

Dr Ziad Melhem is Key Accounts Manager at Oxford Instruments (OI), UK. He is widely regarded for his work in applied superconductivity, with over 20 years' experience in superconductivity and cryogenics including low and high temperature superconductor materials and applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oxford Instruments Nanoscience, UK

