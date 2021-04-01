Electricity Cost Modeling Calculations

1. Introduction – adding international markets and regulation information

2. The Theory of Natural Monopoly – updating all literature reviews

3. The Electric Markets, Structure, and Regulations – expanding international regulation

4. The Economics (and Econometrics) of Cost Modeling – discussing cubic costs modeling more and adding

Case Study

5. Case Study: Breaking up Bells

6. Cost Models – updating literature and model

7. Case Study: Can Rural Electric Cooperatives Survive in a Restructured U.S. Electric Market? An

Empirical Analysis

8. A Test of Vertical Economies for Non-Vertically Integrated Firms: The Case of Rural Electric

Cooperatives

9. Load Forecasting—The “Demand” for Electricity

10. Efficient Pricing of Electricity – updating rate design

11. Case Study: Marginal Cost Pricing of Electricity in the United States: An Application to the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

12. Case Study: The California Debacle (or What Not to Do)