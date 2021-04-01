Electricity Cost Modeling Calculations
2nd Edition
Regulations, Technology, and the Role of Renewable Energy
Description
Reducing greenhouse gases and increasing the use of renewable energy continues to be a critical goal for the power industry and electrical engineers to promote energy cost reductions. Engineers and researchers must keep up to date with the evolution of the power system sector, new energy regulations, and how different pricing techniques apply in today’s market. Electricity Cost Modeling Calculation, Second Edition: Regulations, Technology, and the role of Renewable Energy delivers an updated view on pricing models, regulation, technology and the role renewable energy is starting to take in electricity. Starting with fundamental concepts on market structure, an increase in international regulations are added to expand the engineer’s knowledge. Cubic cost modeling and new modeling cases are included along with updated literature reviews for deeper research. The reference then extends into more advanced quantitative methods such as load forecasting, updated rate designs, and a new chapter on the marginal cost pricing of electricity in the United States with applications to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, making the reference relevant for today’s power markets. Electricity Cost Modeling Calculation, Second Edition: Regulations, Technology, and the role of Renewable Energy gives today’s engineers a practical guide on the latest techniques in electricity pricing and applications for today’s markets.
Key Features
- Get updated with international regulations and the role of renewable energy sources
- Bridge between foundational concepts and advanced quantitative aspects including updated practical case studies
- Understand the appropriate rate/tariff structure for more efficient use of electricity and renewable options
Readership
Electrical engineers; electricity planners; electricity regulators; electrical engineering researcher
Table of Contents
1. Introduction – adding international markets and regulation information
2. The Theory of Natural Monopoly – updating all literature reviews
3. The Electric Markets, Structure, and Regulations – expanding international regulation
4. The Economics (and Econometrics) of Cost Modeling – discussing cubic costs modeling more and adding
Case Study
5. Case Study: Breaking up Bells
6. Cost Models – updating literature and model
7. Case Study: Can Rural Electric Cooperatives Survive in a Restructured U.S. Electric Market? An
Empirical Analysis
8. A Test of Vertical Economies for Non-Vertically Integrated Firms: The Case of Rural Electric
Cooperatives
9. Load Forecasting—The “Demand” for Electricity
10. Efficient Pricing of Electricity – updating rate design
11. Case Study: Marginal Cost Pricing of Electricity in the United States: An Application to the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions
12. Case Study: The California Debacle (or What Not to Do)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128213650
About the Author
Monica Greer
Monica Greer is currently a Senior Quantitative Analyst based in Kentucky, USA. Her role includes forecasting market shares for appliances, performing analysis and deriving price elasticities for clients. Previously, she was a Senior Business Consultant and Economist, and a Senior Economist for the Louisville Gas and Electric Company, managing impacts of various carbon-related policies on customer demand and performed load research and analysis. Monica is also currently an Adjunct Faculty member of the Department of Economics at Bellarmine University in Kentucky and taught previously at Jefferson Community College, University of Kentucky, and Indiana University. Monica earned a PhD in Economics from the University of Kentucky, a MA in Economics from Indiana University, and a BBA in Finance from the University of Kentucky. She was awarded in the University of Kentucky Honors Program, has published two books, both with Elsevier, and published several journal articles and provided presentations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Quantitative Analyst, Kentucky, USA
