Electricity and Magnetism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080136349, 9781483181332

Electricity and Magnetism

1st Edition

Problems in Undergraduate Physics

Authors: S. P. Strelkov I.A. El'Tsin S. E. Khaikin
eBook ISBN: 9781483181332
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 212
Description

Problems in Undergraduate Physics, Volume II: Electricity and Magnetism is part of a series of titles that provides a collection of problems in the various aspects of physics. This book is designed to supplement any undergraduate physics textbook. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters that provide both problems and solutions in various aspects of electromagnetism. The coverage of this text includes direct current laws; magnetic field of a current; electromagnetic induction; alternating currents; and electromagnetic waves. This selection will be of great use to both instructors and students of undergraduate physics course.

Table of Contents


Preface

Problems

§ 1. Electrostatics

§ 2. Direct Current Laws

§ 3. Permanent Magnets

§ 4. The Magnetic Field of a Current

§ 5. Electromagnetic Induction

§ 6. Alternating Currents

§ 7. Electric Currents in Liquids

§ 8. Thermoelectricity

§ 9. Electronics

§ 10. Electromagnetic Waves

Answers and Solutions

§ 1. Electrostatics

§ 2. Direct Current Laws

§ 3. Permanent Magnets

§ 4. The Magnetic Field of a Current

§ 5. Electromagnetic Induction

§ 6. Alternating Currents

§ 7. Electric Currents in Liquids

§ 8. Thermoelectricity

§ 9. Electronics

§ 10. Electromagnetic Waves




Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181332

