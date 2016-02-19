Electrical Systems and Equipment, Volume D
3rd Edition
Incorporating Modern Power System Practice
Chapter 1: Electrical system design
1 Introduction
2 System needs
3 System descriptions
4 System performance
5 System choice
6 Uninterruptable power supply (UPS) systems
7 DC systems
8 Electrical system monitoring and interlocking schemes
Chapter 2: Electrical system analysis
1 Principles of electrical system analysis
2 Reliability evaluation of power systems
3 Power system performance analysis
Chapter 3: Transformers
Introduction
1 General design and construction
2 Special design features
Chapter 4: Generator main connections
1 Introduction
2 Principles of isolated phase busbar operation and forces encountered
3 Designing an IPB system
4 Forced cooling
5 System description
6 Setting out the specification
7 Component parts of an IPB system
8 Testing
Chapter 5: Switchgear and controlgear
1 General requirements
1.5 Environment
2 Types of switchgear
3 Generator voltage switchgear
4 3.3 kV and 11 kV switchgear — circuit-breaker equipment
5 3.3 kV switchgear — fused equipment
6 Low voltage switchgear, controlgear and fusegear
7 Fuses
8 DC switchgear
9 Construction site electrical supplies equipment
10 Future trends in development and application
Chapter 6: Cabling
1 Introduction
2 Cable systems and layout
3 Cable types
4 Power cable system design
5 Control and instrumentation cable systems
6 Cable support systems
7 Cable installation practices
8 Cable performance under fire conditions
9 Cable accessories
10 Fire barriers
11 Earthing systems
12 Lightning protection
13 Lighting, heating and small power systems
14 Design and management techniques
Appendix A Values of resistance and reactance for single-core elastomeric-insulated cables (90°C maximum conductor temperature)
Appendix B Values of resistance and reactance for multicore PVC-insulated cables (90°C maximum conductor temperature)
Appendix C Current ratings for elastomeric-insulated cables
Appendix D Current ratings for PVC-insulated cables
Appendix E Rating factors for variations in thermal parameters
Appendix F Cross-sectional area of armour wire
Appendix G 415 V motor parameters and selected fuse sizes
Appendix H Maximum cable route lengths
Appendix I Main protection for feeder and motor circuits
Appendix J Advantages and disadvantages of various lamps used for lighting power station interiors
Chapter 7: Motors
1 Introduction
2 Types and performance of motors
3 Design and construction
4 Technical requirements
5 Power station auxiliary drives
6 Testing
7 Future trends
Chapter 8: Telecommunications
1 Requirements and policy
2 Access to British Telecom national cable network
3 British Telecom telephone services
4 On-site telecommunication cabling
5 Private automatic exchange (PAX)
6 Private automatic branch exchange (PABX)
7 Paging systems
8 Radio systems
9 Direct wire telephone systems
10 Maintenance and commissioning telephone jack system
11 Siren system
12 Central control room supervisor’s desk
13 Nuclear power station requirements
14 Pumped-storage power station requirements
15 Construction site telecommunications
16 Future trends and developments
17 Additional references
Chapter 9: Emergency supply equipment
1 Introduction
2 Batteries
3 Battery systems
4 Chargers
5 Diesel generators
Chapter 10: Mechanical plant electrical services
1 Introduction
2 General requirements
3 Cranes
4 Lifts
5 Gas producing and storage plant
6 CW Electrochlorination plant (sodium hypochlorite production and storage)
7 Water treatment plant
8 Coal, ash and dust plant
9 Electrostatic precipitators
10 Fuel oil plant
11 Air compressors
12 Heating and ventilating plant
13 Fire fighting equipment
Chapter 11: Protection
1 Introduction
2 Design criteria
3 Overall protection logic
4 Boiler protection
5 Turbine protection
6 Generator protection
7 Generator transformer and unit transformer protection
8 Station transformer protection
9 HV/LV Connections and generator voltage/hv circuit-breaker protection
10 Pumped-storage plant protection
11 DC Tripping systems
12 Auxiliaries systems
12.9.7 Techniques to obtain close co-ordination between protection stages
12.9.8 Application to a typical system
13 Reliability
Chapter 12: Synchronising
1 INTRODUCTION
2 Basic terms and synchronising criteria
3 Synchronising methods
4 Synchronising facilities and controls
5 Synchronising equipment
6 Derivation of synchronising supplies
7 Synchronising schemes
Electrical Systems and Equipment is the work of some 50 electrical design specialists in the power engineering field based largely on the work and experience of GDCD's (Generation Development and Constructor Division of the CEGB) Electrical Branch. The volume describes the design philosophies and techniques of power engineering, the solutions to the large number of design problems encountered and the plant which has been chosen and developed to equip electrical systems both within the different types of new power station, and modification tasks at existing stations.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1992
- Published:
- 31st December 1991
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287492