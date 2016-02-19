Electrical Systems and Equipment - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080405148, 9781483287492

Electrical Systems and Equipment, Volume D

3rd Edition

Incorporating Modern Power System Practice

Editors: D.J. Littler
eBook ISBN: 9781483287492
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 31st December 1991
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
269.04
228.68
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Contents of All Volumes

Inside Front Cover

Chapter 1: Electrical system design

Publisher Summary

1 Introduction

2 System needs

3 System descriptions

4 System performance

5 System choice

6 Uninterruptable power supply (UPS) systems

7 DC systems

8 Electrical system monitoring and interlocking schemes

Chapter 2: Electrical system analysis

Publisher Summary

1 Principles of electrical system analysis

2 Reliability evaluation of power systems

3 Power system performance analysis

Chapter 3: Transformers

Publisher Summary

Introduction

1 General design and construction

2 Special design features

Chapter 4: Generator main connections

Publisher Summary

1 Introduction

2 Principles of isolated phase busbar operation and forces encountered

3 Designing an IPB system

4 Forced cooling

5 System description

6 Setting out the specification

7 Component parts of an IPB system

8 Testing

Chapter 5: Switchgear and controlgear

Publisher Summary

1 General requirements

1.5 Environment

2 Types of switchgear

3 Generator voltage switchgear

4 3.3 kV and 11 kV switchgear — circuit-breaker equipment

5 3.3 kV switchgear — fused equipment

6 Low voltage switchgear, controlgear and fusegear

7 Fuses

8 DC switchgear

9 Construction site electrical supplies equipment

10 Future trends in development and application

Chapter 6: Cabling

Publisher Summary

1 Introduction

2 Cable systems and layout

3 Cable types

4 Power cable system design

5 Control and instrumentation cable systems

6 Cable support systems

7 Cable installation practices

8 Cable performance under fire conditions

9 Cable accessories

10 Fire barriers

11 Earthing systems

12 Lightning protection

13 Lighting, heating and small power systems

14 Design and management techniques

Appendix A Values of resistance and reactance for single-core elastomeric-insulated cables (90°C maximum conductor temperature)

Appendix B Values of resistance and reactance for multicore PVC-insulated cables (90°C maximum conductor temperature)

Appendix C Current ratings for elastomeric-insulated cables

Appendix D Current ratings for PVC-insulated cables

Appendix E Rating factors for variations in thermal parameters

Appendix F Cross-sectional area of armour wire

Appendix G 415 V motor parameters and selected fuse sizes

Appendix H Maximum cable route lengths

Appendix I Main protection for feeder and motor circuits

Appendix J Advantages and disadvantages of various lamps used for lighting power station interiors

Chapter 7: Motors

Publisher Summary

1 Introduction

2 Types and performance of motors

3 Design and construction

4 Technical requirements

5 Power station auxiliary drives

6 Testing

7 Future trends

Chapter 8: Telecommunications

Publisher Summary

1 Requirements and policy

2 Access to British Telecom national cable network

3 British Telecom telephone services

4 On-site telecommunication cabling

5 Private automatic exchange (PAX)

6 Private automatic branch exchange (PABX)

7 Paging systems

8 Radio systems

9 Direct wire telephone systems

10 Maintenance and commissioning telephone jack system

11 Siren system

12 Central control room supervisor’s desk

13 Nuclear power station requirements

14 Pumped-storage power station requirements

15 Construction site telecommunications

16 Future trends and developments

17 Additional references

Chapter 9: Emergency supply equipment

Publisher Summary

1 Introduction

2 Batteries

3 Battery systems

4 Chargers

5 Diesel generators

Chapter 10: Mechanical plant electrical services

Publisher Summary

1 Introduction

2 General requirements

3 Cranes

4 Lifts

5 Gas producing and storage plant

6 CW Electrochlorination plant (sodium hypochlorite production and storage)

7 Water treatment plant

8 Coal, ash and dust plant

9 Electrostatic precipitators

10 Fuel oil plant

11 Air compressors

12 Heating and ventilating plant

13 Fire fighting equipment

Chapter 11: Protection

Publisher Summary

1 Introduction

2 Design criteria

3 Overall protection logic

4 Boiler protection

5 Turbine protection

6 Generator protection

7 Generator transformer and unit transformer protection

8 Station transformer protection

9 HV/LV Connections and generator voltage/hv circuit-breaker protection

10 Pumped-storage plant protection

11 DC Tripping systems

12 Auxiliaries systems

12.9.7 Techniques to obtain close co-ordination between protection stages

12.9.8 Application to a typical system

13 Reliability

Chapter 12: Synchronising

Publisher Summary

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Basic terms and synchronising criteria

3 Synchronising methods

4 Synchronising facilities and controls

5 Synchronising equipment

6 Derivation of synchronising supplies

7 Synchronising schemes

SUBJECT INDEX

Description

Electrical Systems and Equipment is the work of some 50 electrical design specialists in the power engineering field based largely on the work and experience of GDCD's (Generation Development and Constructor Division of the CEGB) Electrical Branch. The volume describes the design philosophies and techniques of power engineering, the solutions to the large number of design problems encountered and the plant which has been chosen and developed to equip electrical systems both within the different types of new power station, and modification tasks at existing stations.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287492

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

D.J. Littler Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.