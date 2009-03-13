Electrical Submersible Pumps Manual
1st Edition
Design, Operations, and Maintenance
Description
Ideal for removing large amounts of liquids from wells, Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESP) are perhaps the most versatile and profitable pieces of equipment in a petroleum company's arsenal. However, if not properly maintained and operated, they could quickly become an expensive nightmare. The first book devoted to the design, operation, maintenance, and care, Electrical Submersible Pumps Manual delivers the tools and applicable knowledge needed to optimize ESP performance while maximizing of run life and the optimization of production.
The prefect companion for new engineers who need to develop and apply their skills more efficiently or experienced engineers who wish further develop their knowledge of best practice techniques, this manual covers basic electrical engineering, hydraulics and systems analysis before addressing pump components such as centrifugal pumps, motors, seals, separators, and cables. In addition, the author includes comprehensive sections on analysis and optimization, monitoring and trouble-shooting, and installation design and installation under special conditions.
Key Features
- Apply the best operating practices to optimise production
- Track and troubleshoot problems such as gas, solids and corrosion *Prevent expensive failures such as cable burn and impeller cavitation
- Design and analyze a system using up-to-date computer programs
- Establish ESP analysis monitoring methods and strategies
- Ensure optimum operator-vendor relationship for mutual benefits
Readership
Production Engineer Production Technologist Production Supervisor Reservoir Engineer Maintenance Engineer Field Supervisor Field Technician Geologist Geoscientist ESP Vendor Personnel
Table of Contents
- Introduction 1.1 Artificial Lifting 1.2 Short History of ESP Applications 1.3 Basic Features of ESP Installations
- Review of Fundamentals 2.1 Well Inflow Performance 2.2 Hydraulic Fundamentals 2.3 Electrical Fundamentals 2.4 Basics of System Analysis
- ESP Components and their Operation 3.1 Introduction 3.2 The Submersible Pump 3.3 The ESP Motor 3.4 The Protector or Seal Section 3.5 The Gas Separator 3.6 The ESP Cable 3.7 Miscellaneous Downhole Equipment 3.8 Surface Equipment
- Use of ESP Equipment in Special Conditions 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Pumping Viscous Liquids 4.3 Production of Gassy Wells 4.4 Production of Abrasive Solids 4.5 High Well Temperatures 4.6 Variable Frequency Operation
- Design of ESP Installations 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Data Requirements 5.3 Conventional Design 5.4 Conventional Design Considering Motor Slip 5.5 Gassy Well Design 5.6 Design of a VSD Installation
- Analysis and Optimization 6.1 Introduction 6.2 NODALAnalysis 6.3 Determination of Well Inflow Performance 6.4 Power Efficiency of ESP Installations 6.5 Optimization of ESP Operations
- Monitoring and Troubleshooting 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Monitoring of ESP Operations 7.3 System Failures 7.4 Troubleshooting ESP Installations
- Special Installations APPENDICES
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 13th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080878133
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856175579
About the Author
Gabor Takacs
Gabor Takacs is a professor and was head of the Petroleum Engineering Department at the University of Miskolc, Hungary from 1995 to 2012. He has more than 35 years of teaching and consulting experience in the production engineering field. He was acting director of the Petroleum Engineering program at The Petroleum Institute in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 2007 to 2010, and taught at Texas Tech University from 1988 to 1989. He is also currently a technical editor for an oil and gas journal, and received the Society of Petroleum Engineers Distinguished Lecturer award for 1995-96. Gabor regularly teaches short courses internationally and is a well-known consultant and instructor on production engineering and artificial lift topics. Gabor earned an MS and PhD degree in petroleum engineering, both from the University of Miskolc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Petroleum Engineering Department, University of Miskolc, Hungary