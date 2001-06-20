Electrical Safety in Flammable Gas/Vapor Laden Atmospheres - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514497, 9780815516958

Electrical Safety in Flammable Gas/Vapor Laden Atmospheres

1st Edition

Authors: W.O.E. Korver
eBook ISBN: 9780815516958
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514497
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 20th June 2001
Page Count: 465
Description

This book provides comprehensive coverage of electrical system installation within areas where flammable gases and liquids are handled and processed. The accurate hazard evaluation of flammability risks associated with chemical and petrochemical locations is critical in determining the point at which the costs of electrical equipment and installation are balanced with explosion safety requirements. The book offers the most current code requirements along with tables and illustrations as analytic tools. Environmental characteristics are covered in Section 1 along with recommended electrical installation and safety recommendations. Section 2 treats a number of application illustrations in detail. Section 3 presents examples for the application of classifying NEC Class 1 locations.

Readership

All individuals involved with flammable liquids and/or gases interested in guarding their workspaces against explosion hazard. Industry occupations associated with oil refineries, gas plants, flammable storage farms, storage tanks, tank vehicles, gas-manufacturing plants, plastic manufacturing plants, chemical plants, and fossil fuel (combustible dust) facilities.

Table of Contents

  1. Flammable and Combustible Principles of Hazardous Products
  2. Classifying Sources of Hazard
  3. The Extent of Explosion Danger for NEC Class I Locations
  4. Spatial Considerations
  5. The Degree of Explosion Danger for NEC Class II Locations
  6. Ventilation Requirements
  7. Electrical Equipment for NEC Class I Locations
  8. Electrical Equipment for NEC Class II, Group F Locations
  9. Intrinsically Safe Equipment and Wiring
  10. Installation of Electrical Instruments in Hazardous Locations
  11. Hydrogen Gas
  12. Cathodic Protection
  13. Static Electricity
  14. Grounding of Tanks, Pipelines, and Tank Cars
  15. Grounding Requirements for Electrical Equipment
  16. Application of Seals in NEC Class I Locations
  17. Application of Seals in NEC Class II Locations
  18. Application of Fundamentals (General Requirements for Groups A-K)
  19. Examples
  20. Properties of Flammable Liquids, Gases and Vapor

W.O.E. Korver

