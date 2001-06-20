Electrical Safety in Flammable Gas/Vapor Laden Atmospheres
1st Edition
Description
This book provides comprehensive coverage of electrical system installation within areas where flammable gases and liquids are handled and processed. The accurate hazard evaluation of flammability risks associated with chemical and petrochemical locations is critical in determining the point at which the costs of electrical equipment and installation are balanced with explosion safety requirements. The book offers the most current code requirements along with tables and illustrations as analytic tools. Environmental characteristics are covered in Section 1 along with recommended electrical installation and safety recommendations. Section 2 treats a number of application illustrations in detail. Section 3 presents examples for the application of classifying NEC Class 1 locations.
Readership
All individuals involved with flammable liquids and/or gases interested in guarding their workspaces against explosion hazard. Industry occupations associated with oil refineries, gas plants, flammable storage farms, storage tanks, tank vehicles, gas-manufacturing plants, plastic manufacturing plants, chemical plants, and fossil fuel (combustible dust) facilities.
Table of Contents
- Flammable and Combustible Principles of Hazardous Products
- Classifying Sources of Hazard
- The Extent of Explosion Danger for NEC Class I Locations
- Spatial Considerations
- The Degree of Explosion Danger for NEC Class II Locations
- Ventilation Requirements
- Electrical Equipment for NEC Class I Locations
- Electrical Equipment for NEC Class II, Group F Locations
- Intrinsically Safe Equipment and Wiring
- Installation of Electrical Instruments in Hazardous Locations
- Hydrogen Gas
- Cathodic Protection
- Static Electricity
- Grounding of Tanks, Pipelines, and Tank Cars
- Grounding Requirements for Electrical Equipment
- Application of Seals in NEC Class I Locations
- Application of Seals in NEC Class II Locations
- Application of Fundamentals (General Requirements for Groups A-K)
- Examples
- Properties of Flammable Liquids, Gases and Vapor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 465
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2001
- Published:
- 20th June 2001
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516958
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514497