Electrical Safety Code Manual
1st Edition
A Plain Language Guide to National Electrical Code, OSHA and NFPA 70E
Description
Safety in any workplace is extremely important. In the case of the electrical industry, safety is critical and the codes and regulations which determine safe practices are both diverse and complicated. Employers, electricians, electrical system designers, inspectors, engineers and architects must comply with safety standards listed in the National Electrical Code, OSHA and NFPA 70E. Unfortunately, the publications which list these safety requirements are written in very technically advanced terms and the average person has an extremely difficult time understanding exactly what they need to do to ensure safe installations and working environments.
Electrical Safety Code Manual will tie together the various regulations and practices for electrical safety and translate these complicated standards into easy to understand terms. This will result in a publication that is a practical, if not essential, asset to not only designers and company owners but to the electricians who must put compliance requirements into action in the field.
Key Features
- Best-practice methods for accident prevention and electrical hazard avoidance
- Current safety regulations, including new standards from OSHA, NEC, NESC, and NFPA
- Information on low-, medium-, and high-voltage safety systems
- Step-by-step guidelines on safety audits
- Training program how-to's, from setup to rescue and first aid procedures
Readership
Electricians, Construction Engineers, Construction Managers, Contractors, Plumbers, HVAC Engineers, Safety and Health Engineers
Table of Contents
CHAPTER ONE
Regulatory Agencies and Organizations: What Are They and What Do They Do?
American National Standards Institute (ANSI)
National Electrical Code (NEC)
National Electrical Safety Code (NESC)
National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
CHAPTER TWO
Establishing An Effective Electrical Safety Program
Elements of a compliant, practical safety program
Safety trainings
Effective safety meetings
Pre-job briefings
Maintaining records
Promoting safety in the field
CHAPTER THREE
Recognizing the Real Dangers of Electricity
Effects of electricity on
Blast and flash injuries
Fire
Electrocution
CHAPTER FOUR
Working on Energized Parts and Equipment
Understanding qualified, unqualified and non-essential personnel
Energized Work Analysis and Permits
Lockout/Tagout procedures
Stored energy
Re-energizing protocols
CHAPTER FIVE
Safe Grounding Principals
Safety grounding locations
Applying safety grounds and jumpers
What is an Equipotential Zone?
Control and removal of safety grounds
CHAPTER SIX
Electrical System Grounding and Bonding
Grounding electrical systems
Grounding electrical equipment
Bonding conductive materials
CHAPTER SEVEN
Understanding Arc Flash and Arc Blast Hazards
NFPA 70E requirements
Determining safe approach distance
Establishing flash protection boundaries
Calculating required Arc protection levels
Personal Protection Equipment
CHAPTER EIGHT
Specific Requirements of the NESC
Electric supply installations
High voltage systems
Power lines and transformers
Communication utilities
CHAPTER NINE
NEC Standards of Safety
Minimum and maximum conductor sizes
Maximum loads
Hazardous and classified conditions
Enclosures and minimum clearance requirements
Arc welding
CHAPTER TEN
OSHA Regulations Simplified
Clothing and PPE
Confined spaces
Surviving an OSHA hearing
CHAPTER ELEVEN
Accident and Injury Prevention and Procedures
Ergonomics - not just for offices anymore
Hardhats, eye and ear protection and gloves
Ladder and equipment safety
What to do in case of an injury
Accident investigation
CHAPTER TWELVE
Safe Work Practices
How to make safety your top priority
Save money- reduce your Workers Compensation MOD rating
Utilizing voltage measurement instruments
Hot sticks and high voltage glove maintenance
Using the proper tool for the job
Job-site safety check list
APPENDIX:
Terminology
Safety Meeting Sheets
Contact Information for Various Agencies
Quick Reference Compliance Sheets
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 8th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080889702
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856176545