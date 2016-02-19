Electrical Machines & their Applications, Volume 1
4th Edition
Preface. List of symbols. Introduction and basic ideas. The magnetic aspect. The electrical-circuit viewpoint. Transformers. Machine windings; EMF and MMF developed. Direct-current commutator machines. Induction machines. Synchronous machines. Alternating-current commutator machines: laboratory machines. An introduction to generalised circuit theory of electrical machines. Appendix A: Permanent magnets for electrical machines. Appendix B: Equivalent circuits derived from flow diagrams. Appendix C: The measurement of power in 3-phase circuits: the 2-wattmeter method. Appendix D: Motor application notes. Appendix E: Problems with answers. References. Index.
35 lit. refs., 332 illus.
A self-contained, comprehensive and unified treatment of electrical machines, including consideration of their control characteristics in both conventional and semiconductor switched circuits. This new edition has been expanded and updated to include material which reflects current thinking and practice. All references have been updated to conform to the latest national (BS) and international (IEC) recommendations and a new appendix has been added which deals more fully with the theory of permanent-magnets, recognising the growing importance of permanent-magnet machines. The text is so arranged that selections can be made from it to give a short course for non-specialists, while the book as a whole will prepare students for more advanced studies in power systems, control systems, electrical machine design and general industrial applications. Includes numerous worked examples and tutorial problems with answers.
- No. of pages:
- 692
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294926