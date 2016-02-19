Electrical Machines & their Applications, Volume 1

A self-contained, comprehensive and unified treatment of electrical machines, including consideration of their control characteristics in both conventional and semiconductor switched circuits. This new edition has been expanded and updated to include material which reflects current thinking and practice. All references have been updated to conform to the latest national (BS) and international (IEC) recommendations and a new appendix has been added which deals more fully with the theory of permanent-magnets, recognising the growing importance of permanent-magnet machines. The text is so arranged that selections can be made from it to give a short course for non-specialists, while the book as a whole will prepare students for more advanced studies in power systems, control systems, electrical machine design and general industrial applications. Includes numerous worked examples and tutorial problems with answers.