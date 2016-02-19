Electrical Load-Curve Coverage covers the proceedings of the Symposium on Load-Curve Coverage in Future Electric Power Generating Systems, organized by the Committee on Electric Power, United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, Rome, Italy, on October 24-28, 1977. This symposium considers the opportunity for an international exchange of economic and technical information on problems connected with the coverage of the full load curve. This book is composed of five parts encompassing 48 chapters, and begins with the optimum composition of the generating system. The first part considers the use of mathematical models for optimization of energy sources in some countries. The succeeding parts deal with the means of electricity generation for the variable part of the load curve. This part examines the electric consumption of steam and gas turbines and the concept of peak-power load. Other parts discuss the means of storage at user level. The final parts consider natural characteristics of the energy demand (load curves). This book will prove useful electrical engineers and researchers.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Conclusions and Recommendations

List of Contributors

Optimum Composition of the Generating System

Consolidated report

Optimal operating system composition using integer programming and statistic reserve determination

Reserve determination for the optimal composition of the generating system

Quelques aspects économiques de la production simultanée d'électricité et de chaleur

Optimization of the power production system taking into consideration security in supply, load and different types of production

Application of dynamic programming in conjunction with the discrete step method for power system extension planning, taking account of limitations imposed by existing power plants

Quantitative optimization of energy-storage peak-duty plants in future power systems

Forecasting of electricity consumption and optimization of the construction of power stations in prospect in the power system of the People's Republic of Bulgaria

Technico-economic evaluation of peak-load power plants

Methods of structure optimization of electric power stations with incorporation of pumped-storage power stations

Possibilities of relating electric-power consumption and production in the electric-power system

Souplesse necessaire d'un pare de production pour la couverture de la courbe de charge dans des bonnes conditions

Use of mathematical models for optimization of energy sources in the Czechoslovak system

Means of Electricity Generation for the Variable Part of the Load Curve

Consolidated report

Steam turbines in peak-load power stations

Meeting the peak demand on the CEGB system

Problems of peak-load coverage

Gas-turbine units for peak coverage in Italy

Planning of peak load supply and frequency control in insular systems

Operating experience with peak generation plants in a hydro-thermal electric power system

Possibilities of peak-load coverage by combined application of distance heating and heating power plants

Manoeuvrability of thermal power stations covering load-curve under conditions of the primary energy carrier structure of the German Democratic Republic: experience and requirements

Means of Storage at Producer Level

Consolidated report

The air-storage gas-turbine station at Huntorf

Improving the economics of a pumped-storage peak-power plant by additional functions and their evaluation

The future application of large-scale energy-storage systems to electric utilities in the Federal Republic of Germany

Considerations on the operation of production-pumping plants in a hydro-thermal electric power system

Energy storage at production level in the Spanish electrical system

Means of Storage at User Level

Consolidated report

Les possibilités de développement des procédés de stockage électrochimique dans le système électrique français

Influence of storage heating on the characteristics of the load curves in HamburgExpérience d'adaptation du chauffage électrique à accumulation aux réseaux et aux courbes de charge

Dispositions d'exploitation aptes à faire face au développement des charges d'accumulation

Natural Characteristics of the Energy Demand (Load Curves)

Consolidated report

Components of the load curve in the domestic subscriber sector and their development

Pricing for load management

A simulation model to study effects of solar energy and heat pumps on load curves of power demand

Limits of running pumped storage plants with regard to the modified shape of the load curves now and in the future

Ways and means of rationalizing electricity utilization based on an analysis of its demand characteristics

A review of off-peak tariff incentives and their effect in England and Wales

Expériences acquises par l'UNIPEDE dans les études sur les courbes de charge

Evolution des caractéristiques de la demande d'énergie électrique dans le secteur domestique, avec référence en particulier aux applications thermiques

Load-curve evolution to be expected in the co-operating electric power system of Hungary, and its various influencing factors

Méthode d'analyse et de prévision de la forme des courbes de charge

Aspects économiques et tarifaires de la modulation des charges à Electricité de France

Some aspects of improving the load characteristics of power systems

Long-term evolution of the load curve of the interconnected system of Greece