Electrical Installations Technology
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Electrical Engineering Division
Electrical Installations Technology covers the syllabus of the City and Guilds of London Institute course No. 51, the “Electricians B Certificate”. This book is composed of 15 chapters that deal with basic electrical science and electrical installations. The introductory chapters discuss the fundamentals and basic electrical principles, including the concept of mechanics, heat, magnetic fields, electric currents, power, and energy. These chapters also explore the atomic theory of electric current and the electric circuit, conductors, and insulators. The subsequent chapter focuses on the chemistry of an electric cell, which is classified into two types, namely, the primary and secondary cells. This text also describes the principles, construction, types, and specifications of direct current machines. A chapter emphasizes the storage of energy for short periods in a capacitor, along with a brief discussion of its theory and construction. Other chapters are devoted to alternating-current systems. The remaining chapters cover the commonly used electrical measuring instruments in electrical installation work. This book is an invaluable source for electricians.
Introduction: Systems of Units
1. Mechanics
1.1. Mass, Force, Pressure and Torque
1.2. Work, Energy and Power
1.3. Lifting Machines
1.4. The Parallelogram and Triangle of Forces
1.5. Exercises
2. Heat
2.1. Heat
2.2. Temperature
2.3. Temperature Scales
2.4. Heat Units
2.5. Specific Heat
2.6. Heat Transmission
2.7. Conduction
2.8. Convection
2.9. Radiation
2.10. Change of Dimensions with Temperature
2.11. Exercises
3. Basic Electrical Principles
3.1. What is Electricity?
3.2. The Atomic Theory of Electric Current
3.3. The Electric Circuit
3.4. Conductors and Insulators
3.5. The Effects of an Electric Current Flow
3.6. Units of Electric Current Flow and Quantity
3.7. Electromotive Force and Potential Difference
3.8. Resistance—Ohm's Law
3.9. Multiple and Sub-Multiple Units
3.10. Series Circuits
3.11. Parallel Circuits
3.12. Conductor Resistance
3.13. Volt Drop in Cables
3.14. The Effect of Temperature on Resistance
3.15. Exercises
4. Magnetic Fields and Materials
4.1. Permanent Magnets and Magnetic Fields
4.2. Units of Magnetic Flux
4.3. The Electromagnet
4.4. Calculations for Air-Cored Solenoids
4.5. The Effect of Iron on the Magnetic Circuit
4.6. Magnetization Curves
4.7. Iron Losses
4.8. Magnetic Materials
4.9. Exercises
5. Magnetic Fields and Electric Currents
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Force on a Current-Carrying Conductor Lying in a Magnetic Field
5.3. E.m.f. Induced in a Conductor which Moves in a Magnetic Field
5.4. Static Induction
5.5. Self and Mutual Inductance
5.6. Lenz's Law
5.7. Exercises
6. Power and Energy
6.1. Electrical Power and Energy
6.2. Doing IVork with Electricity
6.3. Water-Heating Calculations
6.4. Electric Water Heaters
6.5. Air Heating Calculations
6.6. Electric Air Heaters
6.7. Miscellaneous Applications of Electric Heating
6.8. Control of Electric Heaters
6.9. Exercises
7. Primary and Secondary Cells
7.1. Storing Electricity
7.2. Simple Introduction to Chemical Formula
7.3. Primary Cells
7.4. Secondary Cells
7.5. Internal Resistance
7.6. Batteries
7.7. Capacity and Efficiency
7.8. Exercises
8. Direct Current Machines
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Generator Principles
8.3. Motor Principles
8.4. Construction of d.c. Machines
8.5. E.m.f. and Terminal Voltage of d.c. Generators
8.6. Types of d.c. Generator
8.7. Torque and Back e.m.f of d.c. Motors
8.8. Types of d.c. Motor
8.9. Speed Control and Reversal of d.c. Motors
8.10. Starting and Protection of d.c. Motors
8.11. Exercises
9. Electric Fields and Capacitors
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Electric Charges and Electric Fields
9.3. Capacitance
9.4. Dielectric Breakdown
9.5. Capacitors in Parallel and in Series
9.6. Capacitor Construction
9.7. Exercises
10. Basic Alternating Current Theory
10.1. What is Alternating Current?
10.2. Advantages of a.c. Systems
10.3. Values for a.c. Supplies
10.4. Sinusoidal Wave-Forms
10.5. Vector Representation and Phase Difference
10.6. The Resistive a.c. Circuit
10.7. The Inductive a.c. Circuit
10.8. The Inductive and Resistive a.c. Series Circuit
10.9. Impedance
10.10. The Capacitive a.c. Circuit
10.11. The Capacitive and Resistive a.c. Series Circuit
10.12. The General Series Circuit
10.13. Introduction to Three-Phase Systems
10.14. Connections to Three-Phase Supplies
10.15. Three-Phase and Single-Phase Supplies
10.16. Exercises
11. Power in Alternating-Current Circuits
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Power in the Resistive a.c. Circuit
11.3. Power in the Reactive a.c. Circuit
11.4. Power in the Resistive and Reactive a.c. Series Circuit
11.5. Power Factor
11.6. Rating of Alternating-Current Cables and Plant
11.7. Power in Three-Phase Circuits
11.8. Tariffs
11.9. Exercises
12. Electrical Measuring Instruments
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Permanent-Magnet Moving-Coil Instruments
12.3. Moving-Iron Instruments
12.4. Other Instruments
12.5. Ammeters and Shunts
12.6. Voltmeters and Multipliers
12.7. Resistance-Measurement Ammeter and Voltmeter Method
12.8. The Wheatstone Bridge
12.9. Ohm-Meters
12.10. Wattmeters
12.11. Multi-Range Test Sets
12.12. Exercises
13. Alternating-Current Machines
13.1. Alternator Principles
13.2. Alternator Speed and Frequency
13.3. Alternator Construction
13.4. Basic Principles of the Transformer
13.5. Voltage and Current Relationships for the Transformer
13.6. The Construction of Transformers
13.7. Auto-Transformers
13.8. Rotating Magnetic Fields
13.9. Three-Phase Induction Motor Principles
13.10. Three-Phase Induction Motor Speed Calculations
13.11. Single-Phase Induction Motors
13.12. Exercises
14. The Conversion of Alternating Current to Direct Current
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Motor-Generator Converters
14.3. Valve Rectifiers
14.4. Solid-State Rectifiers
14.5. Single-Phase Rectifier Circuits
14.6. Three-Phase Rectifier Circuits
14.7. Exercises
15. Planned Lighting
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Light Units
15.3. The Laws of Illumination
15.4. Types of Electric Lamp
15.5. The Average Lumens Method of Calculation
15.6. Lighting Fittings Layout
15.7. Measurement of Illumination
15.8. Exercises
Index
- 372
- English
- © Pergamon 1968
- 1st January 1968
- Pergamon
- 9781483138053