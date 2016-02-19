Electrical Installations Technology covers the syllabus of the City and Guilds of London Institute course No. 51, the “Electricians B Certificate”. This book is composed of 15 chapters that deal with basic electrical science and electrical installations. The introductory chapters discuss the fundamentals and basic electrical principles, including the concept of mechanics, heat, magnetic fields, electric currents, power, and energy. These chapters also explore the atomic theory of electric current and the electric circuit, conductors, and insulators. The subsequent chapter focuses on the chemistry of an electric cell, which is classified into two types, namely, the primary and secondary cells. This text also describes the principles, construction, types, and specifications of direct current machines. A chapter emphasizes the storage of energy for short periods in a capacitor, along with a brief discussion of its theory and construction. Other chapters are devoted to alternating-current systems. The remaining chapters cover the commonly used electrical measuring instruments in electrical installation work. This book is an invaluable source for electricians.

Introduction: Systems of Units

1. Mechanics

1.1. Mass, Force, Pressure and Torque

1.2. Work, Energy and Power

1.3. Lifting Machines

1.4. The Parallelogram and Triangle of Forces

1.5. Exercises

2. Heat

2.1. Heat

2.2. Temperature

2.3. Temperature Scales

2.4. Heat Units

2.5. Specific Heat

2.6. Heat Transmission

2.7. Conduction

2.8. Convection

2.9. Radiation

2.10. Change of Dimensions with Temperature

2.11. Exercises

3. Basic Electrical Principles

3.1. What is Electricity?

3.2. The Atomic Theory of Electric Current

3.3. The Electric Circuit

3.4. Conductors and Insulators

3.5. The Effects of an Electric Current Flow

3.6. Units of Electric Current Flow and Quantity

3.7. Electromotive Force and Potential Difference

3.8. Resistance—Ohm's Law

3.9. Multiple and Sub-Multiple Units

3.10. Series Circuits

3.11. Parallel Circuits

3.12. Conductor Resistance

3.13. Volt Drop in Cables

3.14. The Effect of Temperature on Resistance

3.15. Exercises

4. Magnetic Fields and Materials

4.1. Permanent Magnets and Magnetic Fields

4.2. Units of Magnetic Flux

4.3. The Electromagnet

4.4. Calculations for Air-Cored Solenoids

4.5. The Effect of Iron on the Magnetic Circuit

4.6. Magnetization Curves

4.7. Iron Losses

4.8. Magnetic Materials

4.9. Exercises

5. Magnetic Fields and Electric Currents

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Force on a Current-Carrying Conductor Lying in a Magnetic Field

5.3. E.m.f. Induced in a Conductor which Moves in a Magnetic Field

5.4. Static Induction

5.5. Self and Mutual Inductance

5.6. Lenz's Law

5.7. Exercises

6. Power and Energy

6.1. Electrical Power and Energy

6.2. Doing IVork with Electricity

6.3. Water-Heating Calculations

6.4. Electric Water Heaters

6.5. Air Heating Calculations

6.6. Electric Air Heaters

6.7. Miscellaneous Applications of Electric Heating

6.8. Control of Electric Heaters

6.9. Exercises

7. Primary and Secondary Cells

7.1. Storing Electricity

7.2. Simple Introduction to Chemical Formula

7.3. Primary Cells

7.4. Secondary Cells

7.5. Internal Resistance

7.6. Batteries

7.7. Capacity and Efficiency

7.8. Exercises

8. Direct Current Machines

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Generator Principles

8.3. Motor Principles

8.4. Construction of d.c. Machines

8.5. E.m.f. and Terminal Voltage of d.c. Generators

8.6. Types of d.c. Generator

8.7. Torque and Back e.m.f of d.c. Motors

8.8. Types of d.c. Motor

8.9. Speed Control and Reversal of d.c. Motors

8.10. Starting and Protection of d.c. Motors

8.11. Exercises

9. Electric Fields and Capacitors

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Electric Charges and Electric Fields

9.3. Capacitance

9.4. Dielectric Breakdown

9.5. Capacitors in Parallel and in Series

9.6. Capacitor Construction

9.7. Exercises

10. Basic Alternating Current Theory

10.1. What is Alternating Current?

10.2. Advantages of a.c. Systems

10.3. Values for a.c. Supplies

10.4. Sinusoidal Wave-Forms

10.5. Vector Representation and Phase Difference

10.6. The Resistive a.c. Circuit

10.7. The Inductive a.c. Circuit

10.8. The Inductive and Resistive a.c. Series Circuit

10.9. Impedance

10.10. The Capacitive a.c. Circuit

10.11. The Capacitive and Resistive a.c. Series Circuit

10.12. The General Series Circuit

10.13. Introduction to Three-Phase Systems

10.14. Connections to Three-Phase Supplies

10.15. Three-Phase and Single-Phase Supplies

10.16. Exercises

11. Power in Alternating-Current Circuits

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Power in the Resistive a.c. Circuit

11.3. Power in the Reactive a.c. Circuit

11.4. Power in the Resistive and Reactive a.c. Series Circuit

11.5. Power Factor

11.6. Rating of Alternating-Current Cables and Plant

11.7. Power in Three-Phase Circuits

11.8. Tariffs

11.9. Exercises

12. Electrical Measuring Instruments

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Permanent-Magnet Moving-Coil Instruments

12.3. Moving-Iron Instruments

12.4. Other Instruments

12.5. Ammeters and Shunts

12.6. Voltmeters and Multipliers

12.7. Resistance-Measurement Ammeter and Voltmeter Method

12.8. The Wheatstone Bridge

12.9. Ohm-Meters

12.10. Wattmeters

12.11. Multi-Range Test Sets

12.12. Exercises

13. Alternating-Current Machines

13.1. Alternator Principles

13.2. Alternator Speed and Frequency

13.3. Alternator Construction

13.4. Basic Principles of the Transformer

13.5. Voltage and Current Relationships for the Transformer

13.6. The Construction of Transformers

13.7. Auto-Transformers

13.8. Rotating Magnetic Fields

13.9. Three-Phase Induction Motor Principles

13.10. Three-Phase Induction Motor Speed Calculations

13.11. Single-Phase Induction Motors

13.12. Exercises

14. The Conversion of Alternating Current to Direct Current

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Motor-Generator Converters

14.3. Valve Rectifiers

14.4. Solid-State Rectifiers

14.5. Single-Phase Rectifier Circuits

14.6. Three-Phase Rectifier Circuits

14.7. Exercises

15. Planned Lighting

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Light Units

15.3. The Laws of Illumination

15.4. Types of Electric Lamp

15.5. The Average Lumens Method of Calculation

15.6. Lighting Fittings Layout

15.7. Measurement of Illumination

15.8. Exercises

