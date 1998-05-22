Electrical Installations in Hazardous Areas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750637688, 9780080523552

Electrical Installations in Hazardous Areas

1st Edition

Authors: Alan McMillan
eBook ISBN: 9780080523552
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750637688
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd May 1998
Page Count: 656
Description

The Health and Safety at Work Act, together with current and impending EU Directives, obliges those responsible for hazardous areas, those who work in such areas and those who supply equipment for use in such areas to demonstrate that they have taken all necessary and reasonable steps to prevent fires and explosions. This book addresses these issues, seeks to explain the ever increasing complexity of standards and codes pertaining to this field and describes their method of application and the application of other procedures to assist those involved.

Key Features

  • The only book which provides comprehensive cover of this vital area
  • Written by a leading Internationally recognised UK authority in this field

Readership

Electrical, mechanical, process, plant engineers, managers and safety professionals, managers operating in the oil, chemical, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries and those industries using oil and chemical products such as the coating, printing and paint industries

Table of Contents

Area classification; Area classification practice for gases, vapours and mists in freely ventilated situations
Calculation of release rates and the extents of hazardous areas
Area classification practice for gases, vapours and mists in areas which are not freely ventilated
Area classification practice for dusts
Design philosophy for electrical apparatus for explosive atmospheres
General requirements for explosion protected apparatus (gas, vapour and mist risks)
Apparatus using protection concepts encapsulation 'm', oil immersion 'o' and powder filling 'q'
Apparatus using protection concept flameproof enclosure 'd'
Apparatus using protection concept pressurization 'p'
Apparatus using protection concept increased safety 'e'
Apparatus and systems using protection concept intrinsic safety 'i'
Apparatus using protection concept 'N' ('n')
Protection concepts for apparatus for dust risks
Other methods of protection and future apparatus requirements
Selection of power supply, apparatus and interconnecting cabling system for both gas/vapour/mist risks and dust risks
Installations in explosive atmospheres of gas, vapour, mist and dust
Installation of pressurized apparatus and other uses of the pressurization technique
Installation of intrinsically safe apparatus/associated apparatus and intrinsically safe systems 'i'; Documentation, inspection, test and maintenance of explosion protected apparatus, systems and installations
Radio frequency radiation and static electricity

About the Author

Alan McMillan

Affiliations and Expertise

Co Founder of Sira Test & Certification Ltd and the Sira Certification Service

Reviews

"This is a very comprehensive and useful book that brings together information from various British and European standards and presents them in one place. It will be not only very helpful to engineers from the UK and European countries involved with electrical installations in hazardous areas, but especially to US engineers who are not as conversant with the approach taken in the UK and Europe. I can highly recommend it to all such engineers"
--Stanley Grossel, Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries (JLPPI)

Ratings and Reviews

