Electrical Installations and Regulations

Comprised of 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of electrical installation work, traits of a good electrician, and the regulations governing installations. The reader is then introduced to electrical science, with emphasis on the theory of electricity; the difference between direct current and alternating current; and the mains equipment that provide protection against excess current such as fuses and circuit breakers. Subsequent chapters focus on various types of cables; wiring systems and the regulations governing them; earthing and protection of the earthing system; and machine installation, protection, and control. Secondary batteries and systems with extra-low voltage are also described.

This monograph will be of interest to electricians, electrical engineers, and students of electrical engineering courses.