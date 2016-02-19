Electrical Installations and Regulations
1st Edition
Description
Electrical Installations and Regulations focuses on the regulations that apply to electrical installations and the reasons for them. Topics covered range from electrical science to alternating and direct current supplies, as well as equipment for providing protection against excess current. Cables, wiring systems, and final subcircuits are also considered, along with earthing, discharge lighting, and testing and inspection.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of electrical installation work, traits of a good electrician, and the regulations governing installations. The reader is then introduced to electrical science, with emphasis on the theory of electricity; the difference between direct current and alternating current; and the mains equipment that provide protection against excess current such as fuses and circuit breakers. Subsequent chapters focus on various types of cables; wiring systems and the regulations governing them; earthing and protection of the earthing system; and machine installation, protection, and control. Secondary batteries and systems with extra-low voltage are also described.
This monograph will be of interest to electricians, electrical engineers, and students of electrical engineering courses.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1. The Installation and the Electrician
1.2. The Regulations
1.3. Other Rules and Regulations
1.4. Safety and Protection
1.5. Artificial Respiration
1.6. Definitions and Symbols
Chapter 2 Electrical Science
2.1. Introduction
2.2. What is Electricity?
2.3. Conductors and Insulators
2.4. Basic Units
2.5. Ohm's Law
2.6. Electrical Power and Energy
2.7. Simple Circuits
2.8. Resistivity
2.9. Temperature Coefficient of Resistance
2.10. Magnetism
2.11. Electrical Measurements
2.12. Alternating Currents
Chapter 3 Supplies and Protection
3.1. Alternating and Direct Current Supplies
3.2. Single- and Three-Phase Systems
3.3. Fuses
3.4. Circuit Breakers
3.5. Switch-Fuses
3.6. Fuseboards
3.7. Splitters and Consumer Units
3.8. Distribution Systems
3.9. Mains Planning for Large Installations
3.10. Volt Drop
3.11. Exercises
Chapter 4 Cables
4.1. General
4.2. Bare Conductors
4.3. Rubber-Insulated Cables
4.4. Plastic-Insulated Cables
4.5. Sheathed-Wiring Cables
4.6. Mineral-Insulated Copper-Conductor (M.I.C.C.) Cables
4.7. Power Cables
4.8. Flexible Cords and Cables
4.9. Cables and Flexibles for Hot Situations
4.10. High-Tension Discharge-Lamp Cables
4.11. Bell Wires
4.12. Cable Joints and Terminations
4.13. Exercises
Chapter 5 Wiring Systems
5.1. Introduction
5.2. General Regulations
5.3. Cleats and Wood Casing
5.4. Sheathed-Wiring Systems
5.5. Screwed Steel Conduit Systems
5.6. Other Conduit Systems
5.7. Trunking Systems
5.8. Duct and Floor-Trunking Systems
5.9. Bus-Bar Trunking and Cable Tap Systems
5.10. Mineral-Insulated Systems
5.11. Earthed Concentric Systems
5.12. Armoured Cable Systems
5.13. Flameproof Systems
5.14. Grid Suspension System
5.15. Extra-Low-Voltage Wiring
5.16. Wiring Between Buildings
5.17. Exercises
Chapter 6 Final Subcircuits
6.1. General
6.2. Lighting Circuits
6.3. Lighting Accessories
6.4. Socket Outlets
6.5. Circuits for Unfused Plugs
6.6. Circuits for Fused Plugs
6.7. Portable and Fixed Appliances
6.8. Building Drawings
6.9. Planning Final Subcircuits
6.10. The Bathroom
6.11. Special Situations
6.12. Electrode Water Heaters
6.13. Temporary Installations
6.14. Exercises
Chapter 7 Earthing
7.1. The Need for Earthing
7.2. The Earth Continuity Conductor
7.3. The Earthing Lead and Electrode
7.4. The Earth-Fault Circuit
7.5. Earth-Leakage Circuit Breakers
7.6. Protection of the Earthing System
7.7. Protective Multiple Earthing
7.8. Exercises
Chapter 8 Testing and Inspection
8.1. General
8.2. Visual Inspection
8.3. Polarity Testing
8.4. Continuity Testing
8.5. Insulation-Resistance Testing
8.6. Earth-Leakage Circuit-Breaker Testing
8.7. Earth-Fault Loop Testing
8.8. Earth Continuity Conductor Testing
8.9. Earth-Electrode Testing
8.10. Appliance Testing
8.11. Testing in Hazardous Situations
8.12. Exercises
Chapter 9 Machines
9.1. General
9.2. Machine Enclosures
9.3. Transformers and Capacitors
9.4. Installation of Motors
9.5. Protection and Control
9.6. Starting Methods
9.7. Maintenance and Testing
9.8. Exercises
Chapter 10 Secondary Batteries
10.1. Types and Applications
10.2. Charging and Maintenance
10.3. Charging Circuits
10.4. Exercises
Chapter 11 Discharge Lighting
11.1. General
11.2. Switch-Start Fluorescent Lamps
11.3. Quick-Start Fluorescent Lamps
11.4. High-Pressure Mercury-Vapour Lamps
11.5. Sodium-Vapour Lamps
11.6. Stroboscopic Effect
11.7. Cold-Cathode Lamps and Signs
11.8. Exercises
Chapter 12 Extra-Low-Voltage Systems
12.1. General
12.2. The Simple Telephone
12.3. Simple Telephone Circuits
12.4. Bells, Buzzers and Relays
12.5. Bell Indicators and Circuits
12.6. Luminous Call Systems
12.7. Burglar-Alarm Systems
12.8. Fire-Alarm Systems
12.9. Impulse-Clock Systems
12.10. Exercises
Additional Exercises
Cross-Reference Index from I.E.E. Regulations
Index
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226941