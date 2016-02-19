Electrical Installation Technology, Third Edition covers the wide range of subjects that come under the headings of electrical science, installations, and regulations. The book discusses electromagnetism; inductance; static electricity; d.c. circuits; voltage drop and current rating; distribution; and wiring techniques. The text also describes o.c. motors and generators; a.c. motors, transformers; power-factor improvement; earthing and earth-leakage protection; testing; illumination; and the general principles of temperature and heat. Communication systems and equipment; electronics; and site and office management of electrical installation business are also considered. Students taking the electrical installation technicians, electrical technicians, and electrical engineering courses will find the book useful.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Electromagnetism

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Domain Theory of Magnetism

1.3 Magnetic Materials

1.4 Magnetic Field Properties

1.5 The Magnetic Circuit

1.6 Magnetic Behavior

1.7 Flat-Hand Rule

1.8 Units and Calculations

1.9 Magnetic Flux

1.10 Flux Density

1.11 M.M.F.

1.12 Magnetizing Force

1.13 Permeability of Free Space

1.14 Relative Permeability

1.15 Leakage and Fringing

1.16 Magnetic Ohm's Law

1.17 Magnetic Series Circuit

1.18 Force on a Conductor

1.19 Force between Parallel Conductors

1.20 B-H Curves

1.21 The Hysteresis Loop

Chapter 2 Inductance

2.1 Inductance

2.2 Induced E.M.F.

2.3 Field-Discharge Switch

2.4 Energy Stored in the Magnetic Field

2.5 Inductance in A.C. Circuits-Inductive Reactance

2.6 Derivation of XL = 2πfLΩ

2.7 Eddy Currents

2.8 Non-Inductive Circuits

2.9 Mutal Inductance

Chapter 3 Static Electricity

3.1 Charges

3.2 Frictional Electricity

3.3 Insulators and Conductors

3.4 Electrostatic Induction

3.5 Electrostatic Fields

3.6 Potential and Potential Difference

3.7 Lightning Conductors

3.8 Static Charges in Industry

3.9 Hospital Static Charges

3.10 The Capacitor

3.11 Charge and Discharge Curves

3.12 Units

3.13 Capacitors in Series

3.14 Capacitors in Parallel

3.15 Capacitors in Series-Parallel

3.16 Electric Flux, Flux Density

3.17 Electric Force

3.18 Permittivity

3.19 Capacitor Dimensions

3.20 Energy Stored in a Capacitor

3.21 Capacitors in A.C. Circuits-Capacitive Reactance

3.22 Derivation of XC = 1/2πfC

Chapter 4 D.C. Circuits

4.1 Resistors in Series

4.2 Fall of Potential

4.3 Parallel Circuits

4.4 Branch Current Law

4.5 Temperature Coefficient

4.6 Kirchhoff's Laws

4.7 Ring Main Calculations

4.8 Loads Supplied at Both Ends

Chapter 5 A.C. Circuits

5.1 A.C. Series and Parallel Circuits

5.2 Resonance

5.3 Current Resonance

5.4 3-Phase Star-Connected System

5.5 3-Phase Delta-Connected System

5.6 Unbalanced 3-Phase Loads

5.7 Addition of Parallel Loads

5.8 Harmonic Currents

Chapter 6 Voltage Drop and Current Rating

6.1 General Considerations

6.2 Cable Selection

6.3 Cable Protection

6.4 Ambient Temperature

6.5 Grouping

6.6 Sheathing

6.7 Disposition of Cables

6.8 Proximity of Cables to Steelwork

6.9 Fundamental 3-Phase Voltage-Drop Calculations

Chapter 7 Distribution

7.1 Generation

7.2 The Grid

7.3 Supply Voltages and Control

7.4 D.C. 3-Wire Distribution

7.5 3-Wire D.C. Calculations

7.6 Distributor Fed at Both Ends

7.7 Ring Main Distribution

7.8 Private Substations

7.9 Safety to Personnel at High Voltage

7.10 Cubicle Switchgear

7.11 Distribution of Low Voltage Supplies

7.12 Requirements for Bare Conductors in Trunking

Chapter 8 Wiring Techniques

8.1 Fundamentals

8.2 Conduit Work

8.3 Continuity

8.4 Corrosion

8.5 Boxes

8.6 Further Conduit Precautions

8.7 Plastic Conduits

8.8 Plastic Conduit Installation Methods

8.9 Trunking

8.10 Overhead-Busbar Trunking

8.11 Mineral-Insulated Cables

8.12 Earth Concentric Wiring

8.13 Plastic Cable Wiring Methods

8.14 Polychloroprene-Sheathed Cables

8.15 Heat-Resisting Cables and Flexibles

8.16 Paper-Insulated and Other Power Cables

8.17 Laying P.I.L.C. Cables

8.18 Jointing Paper-Insulated Cables

8.19 P.V.C. Armored Cable

8.20 New Wiring Systems

8.21 Flameproof Equipment

8.22 Flameproof Wiring

Chapter 9 O.C. Generators and Motors

9.1 General Principles

9.2 Yoke

9.3 Poles

9.4 Armature

9.5 Commutator and Brushgear

9.6 Lap and Wave Winding

9.7 Armature Reaction and Interpoles

9.8 Commutation

9.9 E.M.F. Equation

9.10 O.C. Generators

9.11 Separately-Excited Generators

9.12 Series Generator

9.13 Shunt Generator

9.14 Compound-Wound Generators

9.15 Motor Enclosures

9.16 Back E.M.F. and Speed Control

9.17 Motor Power and Torque

9.18 Series Motor

9.19 Shunt Motor

9.20 Compound-Wound Motor

9.21 Automatic Starting of D.C. Motors

9.22 Ward Leonard Speed Control

Chapter 10 A.C. Motors

10.1 The 3-Phase Induction Motor-Constructional Features

10.2 Principle of Action

10.3 Synchronous Speed and Slip

10.4 Performance

10.5 Double-Cage Motors

10.6 Starting Methods

10.7 Slip-Ring Induction Motor

10.8 A.C. 3-Phase Commutator Motor-Speed Control

10.9 Synchronous Motor

10.10 Single-Phase Motors

10.11 Single-Phase Series Motor

10.12 Single Phase Induction Motor

10.13 Repulsion Motor

10.14 Shaded-Pole Motor

10.15 Motor Regulations

Chapter 11 Transformers

11.1 Basic Considerations

11.2 No-Load Conditions

11.3 Load Conditions

11.4 E.M.F. Equation

11.5 Auto-Transformers

11.6 Construction

11.7 Cooling

11.8 Phasor Diagram of Inductive Load

11.9 Transformer Regulation

11.10 Prospective Short-Circuit and Percentage Reactance

11.11 Open-Circuit Test

11.12 Short-Circuit Test

11.13 Transformer Efficiency

11.14 I.E.E. Regulations Governing Transformers

Chapter 12 Power-Factor Improvement-Tarrips

12.1 Advantages of High Power Factor

12.2 Causes of Poor Power Factor

12.3 P.F. Improvement Plant

12.4 Static Capacitors

12.5 Synchronous Motors

12.6 Phase Advancer

12.7 Tariffs

12.8 Off-Peak Electricity

12.9 Maximum Demand

12.10 Worked Examples

12.11 White Meters

Chapter 13 Earthing and Earth-Leakage Protection

13.1 Protective Methods

13.2 Protection Against Short-Circuit Currents

13.3 Principles of Earthing

13.4 Earthing Practice

13.5 Bonding

13.6 Bathrooms

13.7 Earth Electrodes

13.8 Earthing Circuit and Earth-Protective Conductors

13.9 Voltage-Operated Earth-Leakage Circuit-Breaker

13.10 Residual Current Circuit-Breaker

13.11 Monitored Earth Circuits

Chapter 14 Testing

14.1 Circuit Protective Conductors (C.P.C.)

14.2 Earth-Electrode Resistance

14.3 Insulation Tests

14.4 Verification of Polarity

14.5 Loop Impedance Tests

14.6 Earth-Leakage Circuit-Breakers

14.7 Measurement of Earth Resistivity

14.8 Certificates

14.9 Statutory Requirements

14.10 Measurement of Power and Power Factor

14.11 Two-Wattmeter Method

14.12 Murray Loop Test

Chapter 15 Illumination

15.1 Wave Nature of Light

15.2 Illumination Laws

15.3 Cosine Law

15.4 Practical Lighting Schemes

15.5 Coefficient of Utilization

15.6 Maintenance Factor

15.7 Spacing-Height Ratio

15.8 Illumination Formula

15.9 Glare

15.10 Tungsten Lamp Developments

15.11 The Tungsten Halogen Lamp

15.12 Discharge Lighting-Basic Ideas

15.13 The Hot-Cathode Fluorescent Lamp

15.14 Quick Starting

15.15 Stroboscopic Effect

15.16 D.C. Operation

15.17 Cold-Cathode Fluorescent Tubes

15.18 Sodium Lamp

15.19 Mercury Vapor Lamp

15.20 Discharge Lighting Regulations (Low Voltage)

15.21 Discharge Lighting Regulations (Above Low Voltage)

Chapter 16 Heating

16.1 General Principles of Temperature and Heat

16.2 Heat Units

16.3 Specific Heat

16.4 Calorific Value of Fuels

16.5 Heat Transference

16.6 Room Heating Calculations

16.7 Transmissions Coefficients (U-Values)

16.8 Off-Peak Heating Installations

16.9 Floor Heating

16.10 Air Duct Heating

16.11 The Immersion Heater

16.12 Protection against Scale

16.13 Non-Pressure Water Heater

16.14 Pressure-Type Water Heater

16.15 Off-Peak Water Heating

16.16 The Electrode Boiler

Chapter 17 Communication Systems and Equipment

17.1 Storage Batteries

17.2 Lead-Acid Cells

17.3 Alkaline Cells

17.4 Charging Methods

17.5 Bell Circuits

17.6 Luminous Call Systems

17.7 Internal Telephones

17.8 Fire Alarms

17.9 Burglar Alarms

17.10 Codes of Practice

Chapter 18 Electronics

18.1 Thermionic Diode Valve

18.2 The Double Diode

18.3 Metal Rectifiers

18.4 Triode Valves

18.5 Triode Oscillator

18.6 The Semiconductor Diode and Transistor

18.7 Thyristor

18.8 Printed Circuits

18.9 Cathode Ray Oscilloscope

Chapter 19 Management

19.1 Site Management

19.2 Specification

19.3 Elements of Estimating

19.4 Pricing

19.5 Labor

19.6 On-Costs, Provisional and Prime Cost Sums

19.7 Bill of Quantities and Day Work

19.8 Bar Charts

19.9 Critical Path Analysis (C.P.A.)

19.10 Earliest and Latest Times

19.11 Logic Gates and Circuits

Answers to Exercises

Index

