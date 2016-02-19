Electrical Installation Technology
3rd Edition
Description
Electrical Installation Technology, Third Edition covers the wide range of subjects that come under the headings of electrical science, installations, and regulations.
The book discusses electromagnetism; inductance; static electricity; d.c. circuits; voltage drop and current rating; distribution; and wiring techniques. The text also describes o.c. motors and generators; a.c. motors, transformers; power-factor improvement; earthing and earth-leakage protection; testing; illumination; and the general principles of temperature and heat. Communication systems and equipment; electronics; and site and office management of electrical installation business are also considered.
Students taking the electrical installation technicians, electrical technicians, and electrical engineering courses will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Electromagnetism
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Domain Theory of Magnetism
1.3 Magnetic Materials
1.4 Magnetic Field Properties
1.5 The Magnetic Circuit
1.6 Magnetic Behavior
1.7 Flat-Hand Rule
1.8 Units and Calculations
1.9 Magnetic Flux
1.10 Flux Density
1.11 M.M.F.
1.12 Magnetizing Force
1.13 Permeability of Free Space
1.14 Relative Permeability
1.15 Leakage and Fringing
1.16 Magnetic Ohm's Law
1.17 Magnetic Series Circuit
1.18 Force on a Conductor
1.19 Force between Parallel Conductors
1.20 B-H Curves
1.21 The Hysteresis Loop
Chapter 2 Inductance
2.1 Inductance
2.2 Induced E.M.F.
2.3 Field-Discharge Switch
2.4 Energy Stored in the Magnetic Field
2.5 Inductance in A.C. Circuits-Inductive Reactance
2.6 Derivation of XL = 2πfLΩ
2.7 Eddy Currents
2.8 Non-Inductive Circuits
2.9 Mutal Inductance
Chapter 3 Static Electricity
3.1 Charges
3.2 Frictional Electricity
3.3 Insulators and Conductors
3.4 Electrostatic Induction
3.5 Electrostatic Fields
3.6 Potential and Potential Difference
3.7 Lightning Conductors
3.8 Static Charges in Industry
3.9 Hospital Static Charges
3.10 The Capacitor
3.11 Charge and Discharge Curves
3.12 Units
3.13 Capacitors in Series
3.14 Capacitors in Parallel
3.15 Capacitors in Series-Parallel
3.16 Electric Flux, Flux Density
3.17 Electric Force
3.18 Permittivity
3.19 Capacitor Dimensions
3.20 Energy Stored in a Capacitor
3.21 Capacitors in A.C. Circuits-Capacitive Reactance
3.22 Derivation of XC = 1/2πfC
Chapter 4 D.C. Circuits
4.1 Resistors in Series
4.2 Fall of Potential
4.3 Parallel Circuits
4.4 Branch Current Law
4.5 Temperature Coefficient
4.6 Kirchhoff's Laws
4.7 Ring Main Calculations
4.8 Loads Supplied at Both Ends
Chapter 5 A.C. Circuits
5.1 A.C. Series and Parallel Circuits
5.2 Resonance
5.3 Current Resonance
5.4 3-Phase Star-Connected System
5.5 3-Phase Delta-Connected System
5.6 Unbalanced 3-Phase Loads
5.7 Addition of Parallel Loads
5.8 Harmonic Currents
Chapter 6 Voltage Drop and Current Rating
6.1 General Considerations
6.2 Cable Selection
6.3 Cable Protection
6.4 Ambient Temperature
6.5 Grouping
6.6 Sheathing
6.7 Disposition of Cables
6.8 Proximity of Cables to Steelwork
6.9 Fundamental 3-Phase Voltage-Drop Calculations
Chapter 7 Distribution
7.1 Generation
7.2 The Grid
7.3 Supply Voltages and Control
7.4 D.C. 3-Wire Distribution
7.5 3-Wire D.C. Calculations
7.6 Distributor Fed at Both Ends
7.7 Ring Main Distribution
7.8 Private Substations
7.9 Safety to Personnel at High Voltage
7.10 Cubicle Switchgear
7.11 Distribution of Low Voltage Supplies
7.12 Requirements for Bare Conductors in Trunking
Chapter 8 Wiring Techniques
8.1 Fundamentals
8.2 Conduit Work
8.3 Continuity
8.4 Corrosion
8.5 Boxes
8.6 Further Conduit Precautions
8.7 Plastic Conduits
8.8 Plastic Conduit Installation Methods
8.9 Trunking
8.10 Overhead-Busbar Trunking
8.11 Mineral-Insulated Cables
8.12 Earth Concentric Wiring
8.13 Plastic Cable Wiring Methods
8.14 Polychloroprene-Sheathed Cables
8.15 Heat-Resisting Cables and Flexibles
8.16 Paper-Insulated and Other Power Cables
8.17 Laying P.I.L.C. Cables
8.18 Jointing Paper-Insulated Cables
8.19 P.V.C. Armored Cable
8.20 New Wiring Systems
8.21 Flameproof Equipment
8.22 Flameproof Wiring
Chapter 9 O.C. Generators and Motors
9.1 General Principles
9.2 Yoke
9.3 Poles
9.4 Armature
9.5 Commutator and Brushgear
9.6 Lap and Wave Winding
9.7 Armature Reaction and Interpoles
9.8 Commutation
9.9 E.M.F. Equation
9.10 O.C. Generators
9.11 Separately-Excited Generators
9.12 Series Generator
9.13 Shunt Generator
9.14 Compound-Wound Generators
9.15 Motor Enclosures
9.16 Back E.M.F. and Speed Control
9.17 Motor Power and Torque
9.18 Series Motor
9.19 Shunt Motor
9.20 Compound-Wound Motor
9.21 Automatic Starting of D.C. Motors
9.22 Ward Leonard Speed Control
Chapter 10 A.C. Motors
10.1 The 3-Phase Induction Motor-Constructional Features
10.2 Principle of Action
10.3 Synchronous Speed and Slip
10.4 Performance
10.5 Double-Cage Motors
10.6 Starting Methods
10.7 Slip-Ring Induction Motor
10.8 A.C. 3-Phase Commutator Motor-Speed Control
10.9 Synchronous Motor
10.10 Single-Phase Motors
10.11 Single-Phase Series Motor
10.12 Single Phase Induction Motor
10.13 Repulsion Motor
10.14 Shaded-Pole Motor
10.15 Motor Regulations
Chapter 11 Transformers
11.1 Basic Considerations
11.2 No-Load Conditions
11.3 Load Conditions
11.4 E.M.F. Equation
11.5 Auto-Transformers
11.6 Construction
11.7 Cooling
11.8 Phasor Diagram of Inductive Load
11.9 Transformer Regulation
11.10 Prospective Short-Circuit and Percentage Reactance
11.11 Open-Circuit Test
11.12 Short-Circuit Test
11.13 Transformer Efficiency
11.14 I.E.E. Regulations Governing Transformers
Chapter 12 Power-Factor Improvement-Tarrips
12.1 Advantages of High Power Factor
12.2 Causes of Poor Power Factor
12.3 P.F. Improvement Plant
12.4 Static Capacitors
12.5 Synchronous Motors
12.6 Phase Advancer
12.7 Tariffs
12.8 Off-Peak Electricity
12.9 Maximum Demand
12.10 Worked Examples
12.11 White Meters
Chapter 13 Earthing and Earth-Leakage Protection
13.1 Protective Methods
13.2 Protection Against Short-Circuit Currents
13.3 Principles of Earthing
13.4 Earthing Practice
13.5 Bonding
13.6 Bathrooms
13.7 Earth Electrodes
13.8 Earthing Circuit and Earth-Protective Conductors
13.9 Voltage-Operated Earth-Leakage Circuit-Breaker
13.10 Residual Current Circuit-Breaker
13.11 Monitored Earth Circuits
Chapter 14 Testing
14.1 Circuit Protective Conductors (C.P.C.)
14.2 Earth-Electrode Resistance
14.3 Insulation Tests
14.4 Verification of Polarity
14.5 Loop Impedance Tests
14.6 Earth-Leakage Circuit-Breakers
14.7 Measurement of Earth Resistivity
14.8 Certificates
14.9 Statutory Requirements
14.10 Measurement of Power and Power Factor
14.11 Two-Wattmeter Method
14.12 Murray Loop Test
Chapter 15 Illumination
15.1 Wave Nature of Light
15.2 Illumination Laws
15.3 Cosine Law
15.4 Practical Lighting Schemes
15.5 Coefficient of Utilization
15.6 Maintenance Factor
15.7 Spacing-Height Ratio
15.8 Illumination Formula
15.9 Glare
15.10 Tungsten Lamp Developments
15.11 The Tungsten Halogen Lamp
15.12 Discharge Lighting-Basic Ideas
15.13 The Hot-Cathode Fluorescent Lamp
15.14 Quick Starting
15.15 Stroboscopic Effect
15.16 D.C. Operation
15.17 Cold-Cathode Fluorescent Tubes
15.18 Sodium Lamp
15.19 Mercury Vapor Lamp
15.20 Discharge Lighting Regulations (Low Voltage)
15.21 Discharge Lighting Regulations (Above Low Voltage)
Chapter 16 Heating
16.1 General Principles of Temperature and Heat
16.2 Heat Units
16.3 Specific Heat
16.4 Calorific Value of Fuels
16.5 Heat Transference
16.6 Room Heating Calculations
16.7 Transmissions Coefficients (U-Values)
16.8 Off-Peak Heating Installations
16.9 Floor Heating
16.10 Air Duct Heating
16.11 The Immersion Heater
16.12 Protection against Scale
16.13 Non-Pressure Water Heater
16.14 Pressure-Type Water Heater
16.15 Off-Peak Water Heating
16.16 The Electrode Boiler
Chapter 17 Communication Systems and Equipment
17.1 Storage Batteries
17.2 Lead-Acid Cells
17.3 Alkaline Cells
17.4 Charging Methods
17.5 Bell Circuits
17.6 Luminous Call Systems
17.7 Internal Telephones
17.8 Fire Alarms
17.9 Burglar Alarms
17.10 Codes of Practice
Chapter 18 Electronics
18.1 Thermionic Diode Valve
18.2 The Double Diode
18.3 Metal Rectifiers
18.4 Triode Valves
18.5 Triode Oscillator
18.6 The Semiconductor Diode and Transistor
18.7 Thyristor
18.8 Printed Circuits
18.9 Cathode Ray Oscilloscope
Chapter 19 Management
19.1 Site Management
19.2 Specification
19.3 Elements of Estimating
19.4 Pricing
19.5 Labor
19.6 On-Costs, Provisional and Prime Cost Sums
19.7 Bill of Quantities and Day Work
19.8 Bar Charts
19.9 Critical Path Analysis (C.P.A.)
19.10 Earliest and Latest Times
19.11 Logic Gates and Circuits
Answers to Exercises
Index
Details
No. of pages: 420
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105550