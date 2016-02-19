Electrical Engineering Principles for Technicians covers the syllabus of Electrical Engineering Principles III of the C.G.L.I. Course for Electrical Technicians. It provides a basic introduction to electrical principles and their practical application. Comprised of eight chapter, the book discusses a wide range of topics including magnetic circuits, rectifier and thermocouple instruments, direct-current machines, transformers, and electric circuits. It also explains the alternating current theory and the generation of a three-phase supply system. The book ends by discussing the rate of change of current in an inductor and a capacitor. Students taking electrical engineering and technician courses will find this book very useful.

Table of Contents



Preface

Use of SI Units

Other Units

Chapter 1. Magnetic Circuits and Materials

1.1 Revision

1.2 Magnetic Hysteresis

1.3 Eddy Currents

1.4 Modern Magnetic Materials

Chapter 2. Instruments

2.1 General Principles

2.2 Rectifier Instruments

2.3 Thermocouple Instruments

2.4 Electrodynamometer Instruments

2.5 Wattmeters

2.6 Wattmeter Errors

2.7 Wattmeter Terminal Markings

2.8 The Multirange Wattmeter

2.9 The Low-Power Factor Wattmeter

2.10 Measurement of Power in a Three-Phase System

2.11 Power Measurement by the Two-Wattmeter Method

2.12 Power-Factor Indication From the Two-Wattmeter Method

2.13 Power Factor Indicators

2.14 Measurement of Reactive Volt-Amperes

2.15 The Multirange Instrument

2.16 Methods of Resistance Measurement

2.17 The Series Ohmmeter

2.18 The Ratio Ohmmeter

2.19 An Insulation Tester

2.20 A Battery 'Megger' Tester

2.21 The Wheats Tone Bridge

2.22 A Bridge Ohmmeter

2.23 Instrument Grades

2.24 Instrument Errors

2.25 Instrument Shunts

2.26 Current Transformers

2.27 Potential or Voltage Transformers

Chapter 3. Direct-Current Machines

3.1 Introduction

3.2 The Simple D.C. Generator

3.3 The Simple D.C. Motor

3.4 Armature Windings

3.5 Generated E.M.F. Equation For A D.C. Machine

3.6 Armature Winding Resistance

3.7 Brush Contact Resistance

3.8 Excitation of the Field Magnet System

3.9 Construction Of D.C. Machines

3.10 Armature Reaction in D.C. Generators

3.11 Effect of Rocking the Brushes

3.12 Use of Interpoles or Compoles

3.13 Carbon Brushes

3.14 Compensating Windings

3.15 Generator Characteristics

3.16 Separate Excitation of A D.C. Generator

3.17 The Self-Excited or Shunt Generator

3.18 The Shunt Generator on Load

3.19 The D.C. Series Generator

3.20 Compounded D.C. Generators

3.21 The Three-Winding D.C. Generator

3.22 Speed Control of D.C. Motors

3.23 Motor Torque

3.24 The Hand-Operated Face Plate Motor Starter

3.25 Armature Reaction and Commutation in D.C. Motors

3.26 The D.C. Shunt Motor

3.27 The D.C. Shunt Motor With a Series Stabilizing Field

3.28 The D.C. Compounded Motor

3.29 The D.C. Series Motor

3.30 Efficiency of D.C. Machines

Chapter 4. Single-Phase Alternating Current Theory

4.1 Revision

4.2 Resistance, Inductance and Capacitance in Series

4.3 Power and Power Factor

4.4 Series Resonance

4.5 Parallel Circuits

4.6 The Coil With a Magnetic Core

4.7 Parallel Resonance

4.8 Kilowatts, Kilovolt-Amperes and Reactive Kilovolt-Amperes

4.9 Power Factor Improvement

4.10 Energy Stored in an Alternating Magnetic Field

4.11 Q-Factor of a Coil

Chapter 5. Three-Phase Systems

5.1 Generation of a Three-Phase Supply

5.2 Star Connection

5.3 Delta or Mesh Connection

5.4 Loads on Three-Phase Systems

5.5 Power in a Three-Phase Balanced Load

5.6 Kilowatts, Kilovolt-Amperes and Reactive Kilovolt-Amperes

5.7 The Three-Phase, Four-Wire Distribution System

Chapter 6. The Transformer

6.1 The E.M.F Equation

6.2 The Practical Transformer on No Load

6.3 The Ideal Transformer on Load

6.4 The Practical Transformer on Load

6.5 Phasor Diagram For a Loaded Transformer

6.6 Efficiency of Transformers

6.7 Construction of Transformers

6.8 Transformer Cores

6.9 The Autotransformer

Chapter 7. Electric Circuits

7.1 Kirchhojfs Laws

7.2 Use of a Circuit Transformation

7.3 Theorem of Superposition

7.4 Maxwell's Circulating Current (Or Mesh Current) Analysis

7.5 Thevenin's Theorem

7.6 Norton's Theorem

7.7 Maximum Power Transfer Theorem

Chapter 8. Simple Transients

8.1 Rate of Change of Current in an Inductor

8.2 Current Increase in a Practical Circuit

8.3 Graphical Construction of an Exponential Curve

8.4 Current Decrease in a Practical Circuit

8.5 Rate of Change of Voltage Across a Capacitor

8.6 Charging of a Capacitor

8.7 Discharge of a Capacitor

