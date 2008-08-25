Electrical Engineering: Know It All
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 An Introduction to Electric Circuits
1.1 SI units
1.2 Charge
1.3 Force
1.4 Work
1.5 Power
1.6 Electrical potential and e.m.f.
1.7 Resistance and conductance
1.8 Electrical power and energy
1.9 Summary of terms, units and their symbols
1.10 Standard symbols for electrical components
1.11 Electric current and quantity of electricity
1.12 Potential difference and resistance
1.13 Basic electrical measuring instruments
1.14 Linear and non-linear devices
1.15 Ohm’s law
1.16 Multiples and sub-multiples
1.17 Conductors and insulators
1.18 Electrical power and energy
1.19 Main effects of electric current
Chapter 2 Resistance and Resistivity
2.1 Resistance and resistivity
2.2 Temperature coefficient of resistance
Chapter 3 Series and parallel networks
3.1 Series circuits
3.2 Potential divider
3.3 Parallel networks
3.4 Current division
3.5 Relative and absolute voltages
Chapter 4 Capacitors and Inductors
4.1 Introduction to capacitors
4.2 Electrostatic field
4.3 Electric field strength
4.4 Capacitance
4.5 Capacitors
4.6 Electric flux density
4.7 Permittivity
4.8 The parallel plate capacitor
4.9 Capacitors connected in parallel and series
4.10 Dielectric strength
4.11 Energy stored
4.12 Practical types of capacitor
4.13 Inductance
4.14 Inductors
4.15 Energy stored
Chapter 5 D.c. circuit theory
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Kirchhoff’s laws
5.3 The superposition theorem
5.4 General d.c. circuit theory
5.5 Thévenin’s theorem
5.6 Constant-current source
5.7 Norton’s theorem
5.8 Thévenin and Norton equivalent networks
Chapter 6 Alternating voltages and currents
6.1 The a.c. generator
6.2 Waveforms
6.3 A.c. values
6.4 The equation of a sinusoidal waveform
6.5 Combination of waveforms
6.6 Rectification
Chapter 7 Complex Numbers
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Operations involving Cartesian complex numbers
7.3 Complex equations
7.4 The polar form of a complex number
7.5 Introduction
7.6 Series a.c. circuits
7.7 Introduction
7.8 Admittance, conductance and susceptance
7.9 Parallel a.c. networks
Chapter 8 Transients and Laplace transforms
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Response of R–C series circuit to a step input
8.3 Response of R-L series circuit to a step input
8.4 L–R–C series circuit response
8.5 Introduction to Laplace transforms
8.6 Inverse Laplace transforms and the solution of differential equations
Chapter 9 Frequency Domain Circuit Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Sinusoidal AC electrical analysis
9.3 Generalised frequency domain analysis
9.4 Bibliography
Chapter 10 Digital Electronincs
10.1 Semiconductors
10.2 Semiconductor Diodes
10.3 Bipolar Junction Transistors
10.4 Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors
10.5 The Transistor as a Switch
10.6 Gallium Arsenide Semiconductors
10.7 Light-Emitting Diodes
10.8 BUF and NOT Functions
10.9 AND, OR, and XOR Functions
10.10 NAND, NOR, and XNOR Functions
10.11 Not a Lot
10.12 Functions versus Gates
10.13 NOT and BUF Gates
10.14 NAND and AND Gates
10.15 NOR and OR Gates
10.16 XNOR and XOR Gates
10.17 Pass-transistor Logic
10.18 Combining a Single Variable with Logic 0 or Logic 1
10.19 The Idempotent Rules
10.20 The Complementary Rules
10.21 The Involution Rule
10.22 The Commutative Rules
10.23 The Associative Rules
10.24 Precedence of Operators
10.25 The First Distributive Rule
10.26 The Second Distributive Rule
10.27 The Simplification Rules
10.28 DeMorgan Transformations
10.29 Minterms and Maxterms
10.30 Sum-of-Products and Product-of-Sums
10.31 Canonical Forms
10.32 Karnaugh Maps
10.33 Minimization Using Karnaugh Maps
10.34 Grouping Minterms
10.35 Incompletely Specified Functions
10.36 Populating Maps Using 0s Versus 1s
10.37 Scalar versus Vector Notation
10.38 Equality Comparators
10.39 Multiplexers
10.40 Decoders
10.41 Tri-State Functions
10.42 Combinational versus Sequential Functions
10.43 RS Latches
10.44 D-Type Latches
10.45 D-Type Flip-flops
10.46 JK and T Flip-flops
10.47 Shift Registers
10.48 Counters
10.49 Setup and Hold Times
10.50 Brick by Brick
10.51 State Diagrams
10.52 State Tables
10.53 State Machines
10.54 State Assignment
10.55 Don’t Care States, Unused States, and Latch-Up Conditions
Chapter 11 Analog Electronics
11.1 Operational Amplifiers Defined
11.2 Symbols and connections
11.3 Operational amplifier parameters
11.4 Operational amplifier characteristics
11.5 Operational amplifier applications
11.6 Gain and bandwidth
11.7 Inverting amplifier with feedback
11.8 Operational amplifier circuits
11.9 Departures from the Ideal
11.10 The ideal op-amp
11.11 The practical op-amp
11.12 Comparators
11.13 Voltage references
Chapter 12 Circuit simulation
12.1 Types of analysis
12.2 Netlists and component models
12.3 Logic simulation
12.4 Practical investigation
Chapter 13 Interfacing
13.1 Mixing analogue and digital
13.2 Generating digital levels from analogue inputs
13.3 Classic data interface standards
13.4 High performance data interface standards
Chapter 14 Microcontrollers and Microprocessors
14.1 Microprocessor systems
14.2 Single-chip microcomputers
14.3 Microcontrollers
14.4 PIC microcontrollers
14.5 Programmed logic devices
14.6 Programmable logic controllers
14.7 Microprocessor systems
14.8 Data representation
14.9 Data types
14.10 Data storage
14.11 The microprocessor
14.12 Microprocessor operation
14.13 A microcontroller system
14.14 Practical investigation
14.15 Symbols introduced in this chapter
Chapter 15 Power Electronics
15.1. Switchgear
15.2. Surge Suppression
15.3. Conductors
15.4. Capacitors
15.5. Resistors
15.6. Fuses
15.7. Supply Voltages
15.8. Enclosures
15.9. Hipot, Corona, and BIL
15.10. Spacings
15.11. Metal Oxide Varistors
15.12. Protective Relays
15.13. Symmetrical Components
15.14. Per Unit Constants
15.15. Circuit Simulation
15.16. Simulation Software
15.17. Basics
15.18. Amplitude Responses
15.19. Phase Responses
15.20. PID Regulators
15.21. Nested Control Loops
15.22 General
15.23 Input and output parameters
15.24 Abnormal conditions
15.25 Mechanical requirements
15.26 Batteries
Chapter 16 Signals and Signal Processing
16.1 Origins of Real-World Signals and Their Units of Measurement
16.2 Reasons for Processing Real-World Signals
16.3 Generation of Real-World Signals
16.4 Methods and Technologies Available for Processing Real-World Signals
16.5 Analog Versus Digital Signal Processing
16.6 A Practical Example
16.7 References
Chapter 17 Filter Design
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Passive filters
17.3 Active filters
17.4 First-order filters
17.5 Design of first-order filters
17.6 Second-order filters
17.7 Using the transfer function
17.8 Using normalized tables
17.9 Using identical components
17.10 Second-order high-pass filters
17.11 Additional problems
17.12 Bandpass filters
17.13 Additional problems
17.14 Switched capacitor filter
17.15 Monolithic switched capacitor filter
17.16 The notch filter
17.17 Choosing components for filters
17.18 Testing filter response
17.19 Fast Fourier Transforms
17.20 The Fast Fourier Transform
17.21 FFT Hardware Implementation and Benchmarks
17.22 DSP Requirements for Real-Time FFT Applications
17.23 Spectral Leakage and Windowing
17.24 References
17.25 Digital Filters
17.26 Finite Impulse Response (FIR) Filters
17.27 FIR Filter Implementation in DSP Hardware Using Circular Buffering
17.28 Designing FIR Filters
17.29 FIR Filter Design Using the Windowed-Sinc Method
17.30 FIR Filter Design Using the Fourier Series Method with Windowing
17.31 FIR Filter Design Using the Frequency Sampling Method
17.32 FIR Filter Design Using the Parks-McClellan Program
17.33 Designing High-Pass, Band-Pass, and Band-Stop Filters Based on Low-Pass Filter Design
17.34 Infinite Impulse Response (IIR) Filters
17.35 IIR Filter Design Techniques
17.36 Summary: FIR Versus IIR Filters
17.37 Multirate Filters
17.38 Adaptive Filters
17.39 References
Chapter 18 Control and Instrumentation Systems
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Systems
18.3 Control systems models 18.4 Measurement elements 18.5 Signal processing 18.6 Correction elements 18.7 Control systems 18.8 Introduction 18.9 Gain 18.10 Dynamic systems 18.11 Differential equations 18.12 Transfer function 18.13 System transfer functions 18.14 Sensitivity 18.15 Block manipulation 18.16 Multiple inputs Chapter 19 Communications Systems 19.1 Introduction 19.2 Analogue modulation techniques 19.3 The balanced modulator/demodulator 19.4 Frequency modulation and demodulation 19.5 FM modulators 19.6 FM demodulators 19.7 Digital modulation techniques 19.8 Introduction to Information Theory 19.9 Probability 19.9 Information Theory 19.10 Summary 19.11 Applications and Technologies 19.12 Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN) 19.13 Bluetooth 19.14 Zigbee 19.15 Conflict and Compatibility 19.16 Ultra-wideband Technology 19.17 Summary 19.18 References Chapter 20 Principles of Electromagnetics 20.1 THE NEED FOR ELECTROMAGNETICS 20.2 THE ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM 20.3 ELECTRICAL LENGTH 20.4 THE FINITE SPEED OF LIGHT 20.5 ELECTRONICS 20.6 ANALOG AND DIGITAL SIGNALS 20.7 RF TECHNIQUES 20.8 MICROWAVE TECHNIQUES 20.9 INFRARED AND THE ELECTRONIC SPEED LIMIT 20.10 VISIBLE LIGHT AND BEYOND 20.11 LASERS AND PHOTONICS 20.12 SUMMARY 20.13 BIBLIOGRAPHY: GENERAL TOPICS FOR CHAPTER 20 20.14 BIBLIOGRAPHY: STATE-OF-THE-ART ELECTRONICS 20.15 Web resources 20.16 THE ELECTRIC FORCE FIELD 20.17 OTHER TYPES OF FIELDS 20.18 VOLTAGE AND POTENTIAL ENERGY 20.19 CHARGES IN METALS 20.20 THE DEFINITION OF RESISTANCE 20.21 ELECTRONS AND HOLES 20.22 ELECTROSTATIC INDUCTION AND CAPACITANCE 20.23 INSULATORS (DIELECTRICS) 20.24 STATIC ELECTRICITY AND LIGHTNING 20.24 THE BATTERY REVISITED 20.25 ELECTRIC FIELD EXAMPLES 20.26 CONDUCTIVITY AND PERMITTIVITY OF COMMON MATERIALS 20.27 BIBLIOGRAPHY: ELECTRIC FIELDS AND CONDUCTION 20.28 BIBLIOGRAPHY: STATIC ELECTRICITY AND LIGHTNING 20.29 Web Resources Chapter 21 MAGNETIC FIELDS 21.1 MOVING CHARGES: SOURCE OF ALL MAGNETIC FIELDS 21.2 MAGNETIC DIPOLES 21.3 EFFECTS OF THE MAGNETIC FIELD 21.4 THE VECTOR MAGNETIC POTENTIAL AND POTENTIAL MOMENTUM 21.5 MAGNETIC MATERIALS 21.6 MAGNETISM AND QUANTUM PHYSICS 21.7 BIBLIOGRAPHY Chapter 22 Electromagnetic Transients and EMI 22.1. Line Disturbances 22.2. Circuit Transients 22.3. Electromagnetic Interference Chapter 23 Traveling Wave Effects 23.1. Basics 23.2. Transient Effects 23.3. Mitigating Measures Chapter 24 Transformers 24.1 Voltage and turns ratio 24.2 Practical investigation Chapter 25 Electromagnetic Machines 25.1 Energy conversion 25.2 Electromagnetic devices 25.3 Industrial rotary and linear motors Chapter 26 Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) 26.1 Introduction 26.2 Common terms 26.3 The EMC model 26.4 EMC requirements 26.5 Product design 26.6 Device selection 26.7 Printed circuit boards 26.8 Interfaces 26.9 Power supplies and power-line filters 26.10 Signal line filters 26.11 Enclosure design 26.12 Interface cable connections 26.13 Golden rules for effective design for EMC 26.14 System design 26.15 Buildings 26.16 Conformity assessment 26.17 EMC testing and measurements 26.18 Management plans 26.19 References Chapter 27 Power Generation 27.1 Introduction 27.2 Airgap flux and open-circuit e.m.f.1,6,7,8,11,17,19,23 27.3 Alternating current windings 27.4 Coils and insulation 27.5 Temperature rise 27.6 Output equation 27.7 Armature reaction 27.8 Reactances and time constants11, 83, 84, 86–91 27.9 Steady-state operation 27.10 Synchronising 27.11 Operating charts 27.12 On-load excitation 27.13 Sudden three-phase short circuit 6,7,11,19 27.14 Excitation systems 27.15 Turbogenerators92–137 27.16 Generator-transformer connection 27.17 Hydrogenerators 27.18 Salient-pole generators other than hydrogenerators 27.19 Synchronous compensators 27.20 Induction generators157–164 27.21 Standards 27.22 Introduction 27.23 Cells and batteries 27.24 Primary cells 27.25 Secondary cells and batteries 27.26 Battery applications 27.27 Acknowledgements 27.28 References Chapter 28 Power Transmission and Distribution 28.1 General 28.2 Conductors and earth wires 28.3 Conductor fittings 28.4 Electrical characteristics 28.5 Insulators 28.6 Supports 28.7 Lightning 28.8 Loadings 28.9 Introduction 28.10 Magnetic circuit 28.11 Windings and insulation 28.12 Connections 28.13 Three-winding transformers 28.14 Quadrature booster transformers 28.15 On-load tap changing 28.16 Cooling 28.17 Fittings 33.18 Parallel operation 28.19 Auto-transformers 28.20 Special types 28.21 Circuit-switching devices 28.22 Materials 28.23 Primary-circuit-protection devices 28.24 LV switchgear 28.25 HV secondary distribution switchgear 28.26 HV primary distribution switchgear 28.27 HV transmission switchgear 28.28 Generator switchgear 28.29 Switching conditions 28.30 Introduction 28.31 Basic concepts of transient analysis 28.32 Protection of system and equipment against transient overvoltage 28.33 References Chapter 29 Power Quality 29.1 Introduction 29.2 Definition of power quality terms 29.3 Sources of problems 29.4 Effects of power quality problems 29.5 Measuring power quality 29.6 Amelioration of power quality problems 29.7 Power quality codes and standards 29.8 Bibliography Appendix A General reference A.1 Standard electrical quantities —their symbols and units Appendix B B.1 Differential equations
Description
The Newnes Know It All Series takes the best of what our authors have written to create hard-working desk references that will be an engineer's first port of call for key information, design techniques and rules of thumb. Guaranteed not to gather dust on a shelf!
Electrical engineers need to master a wide area of topics to excel. The Electrical Engineering Know It All covers every angle including Real-World Signals and Systems, Electromagnetics, and Power systems.
Key Features
- A 360-degree view from our best-selling authors
- Topics include digital, analog, and power electronics, and electric circuits
- The ultimate hard-working desk reference; all the essential information, techniques and tricks of the trade in one volume
Readership
Electrical and Electronics Engineers; Field Application Engineers, New Graduates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2008
- Published:
- 25th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949666
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856175289
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Clive Maxfield Author
Clive "Max" Maxfield received a BS in Control Engineering from Sheffield Polytechnic, England in 1980. He began his career as a mainframe CPU designer for International Computers Limited (ICL) in Manchester, England. Max now finds himself a member of the technical staff (MTS) at Intergraph Electronics, Huntsville, Alabama. Max is the author of dozens of articles and papers appearing in magazines and at technical conferences around the world. Max's main area of interest are currently focused in the analog, digital, and mixed-signal simulation of integrated circuits and multichip modules.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, TechBytes, and Editor of PLDesignline.com EDA industry consultant, EDN columnist, and Embedded Systems Guru
John Bird Author
John Bird, the author of over 100 textbooks on engineering and mathematical subjects, is the former Head of Applied Electronics in the Faculty of Technology at Highbury College, Portsmouth, U.K. More recently, he has combined freelance lecturing at Portsmouth University, with technical writing and Chief Examiner responsibilities for City and Guilds Telecommunication Principles and Mathematics, and examining for the International Baccalaureate Organisation. John Bird is currently a Senior Training Provider at the Royal Naval School of Marine Engineering in the Defence College of Marine and Air Engineering at H.M.S. Sultan, Gosport, Hampshire, U.K. The school, which serves the Royal Navy, is one of Europe’s largest engineering training establishments.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Naval School of Marine Engineering, HMS Sultan, Gosport; formerly University of Portsmouth and Highbury College, UK
Tim Williams Author
Tim Williams worked for a variety of companies as an electronic design engineer, before startinghis own consultancy specializing in EMC design and test advice and training. He has monitored the progress of the EMC Directive and its associated standards since it was first made public, over the last 25 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Elmac Services, Wareham, UK
Walt Kester Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Analog Devices technical staff
Dan Bensky Author
Alan Bensky, MScEE, an electronics engineering consultant with over 25 years of experience in analog and digital design, management, and marketing. Specializing in wireless circuits and systems, Bensky has carried out projects for varied military and consumer applications. He is the author of Short-range Wireless Communication, Second Edition, published by Elsevier, 2004, and has written several articles in international and local publications. He has taught courses and gives lectures on radio engineering topics. Bensky is a senior member of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
RF/Wireless Designer & Consultant