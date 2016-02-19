Electrical Discharge - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199092, 9781483224121

Electrical Discharge

1st Edition

With Contributions in Memoriam Including a Complete Bibliography of His Works

Editors: C. Guy Suits
eBook ISBN: 9781483224121
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 432
Description

The Collected Works of Irving Langmuir, Volume 4: Electrical Discharge is a 12-chapter text that covers the fundamental and theoretical aspects of electrical discharge, with a particular emphasis on discharge in gases. The opening chapters are concerned the negative probes as being due to the random positive-ion current of the plasma and the proper space-charge with a very simple discharge tube and some miscellaneous experiments on a simple tube in which streamer type discharges were observed, as well as the effects of small amounts of tungsten in the argon discharge. These topics are followed by discussions on the verification of the Langmuir Probe-Theory; the disturbing effects of mercury vapor blast from the cathode spot on the mercury pool; and the phenomena observed in the low pressure discharges. Other chapters explore the Faraday dark space of the glow discharge and how the electrons of a beam in a plasma are given their higher velocity components. The final chapters introduce the concept of plasma oscillation. This book will be of value to electronics engineers and technical workers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Fundamental Phenomena in Electrical Discharges

Introduction to Volume 4

Positive Ion Currents from the Positive Column of Mercury ARCS

Positive Ion Currents in the Positive Column of the Mercury ARC

A Simple Method for Quantitative Studies of Ionization Phenomena in Gases

A New Type of Electric Discharge: the Streamer Discharge

Studies of Electric Discharges in Gases at Low Pressures

The Theory of Collectors in Gaseous Discharges

Electric Discharges in Gases at Low Pressures

Control of an ARC Discharge By Means of a Grid

Electric Discharges in Gases at Low Pressures

Electric Discharges in Vacuum and in Gases at Low Pressures

Electrical Discharges in Gases. I. Survey of Fundamental Processes

Electrical Discharges in Gases. II. Fundamental Phenomena in Electrical Discharges

Appendix I

Appendix II




