Electrical Contracting, Second Edition is a nine-chapter text guide for the greater efficiency in planning and completing installations for the design, installation and control of electrical contracts. This book starts with a general overview of the efficient cabling and techniques that must be employed for safe wiring design, as well as the cost estimation of the complete electrical contract. The subsequent chapters are devoted to other electrical contracting requirements, including electronic motor control, lighting, and electricity tariffs. A chapter focuses on the IEE Wiring Regulations and Statutory Regulations to ensure compliance to the fundamental requirements for safety. The discussion then shifts to visual inspection and testing in accordance with the IEE Wiring Regulations. The last chapter describes the special role of the Joint Industrial Council for Electrical Installation Contracting in introducing a rational and equitable incomes policy into the industry. This text includes many worked examples and illustrations to demonstrate how the technical and commercial aspects are put into practice.

Table of Contents



1. Modern Wiring Systems

Temperature Considerations

Mechanical Damage

Corrosion, etc

Conduit Systems

Metallic Conduit

Plastics Conduit

Safety Extra-Low Voltage Circuits

Metallic Trunking Systems

Plastics Trunking

Other Trunking Systems and Ancillaries

PVC-Insulated and Sheathed Cables

Mineral-Insulated Cables

Other Cables

2. Fundamental Electrical Installation Design

Present-Day Aspects

Preliminaries

Network Earthing

Choice of Wiring

Distribution

Implications of IEE Regulations, Part 3

Disconnection Times

Final Circuits

Relation between Protective Devices and Conductors

Short Circuit Considerations

Other Constraints

Electric Shock Protection

Residual Current Devices

k Values

Alternative Considerations

Design Example

Earth Fault Loop Impedance

Lighting

Main Equipotential Bonds

3. Estimating

Estimating Forms

Materials

Labor

Scaffold

Engineering Costs

Drawing Office Costs

Other Costs

Overheads

Fixed Price Allowance

Profit

Daily Progress Form

On-Cost Calculation for Labor

Inquiry Detail

Estimating Form

Summary of Estimate

Materials Increased Costs

NEDO Indices

Estimating with the Aid of a Computer

Speed

Standard Product

4. Electronic Motor Control

Static Frequency Converter Types

Pulse Width Modulation

Reference Sine-Wave Generator

Triangular Waveform Generator

The Comparator

Six Pulse PAM Converter

PAM Control Circuits

Application of Static Frequency Converters

Harmonic Currents

Methods of Starting

Automatic Control Systems

Protection Circuits

Motor Reversing

Special Motor Designs

5. Lighting-Technological Development Simplifies the Lighting Choices

Lamp Development

Tungsten Filament Lamps

Tungsten Halogen Lamps

Fluorescent Lamps

High Frequency Lamps

Discharge Lamps

Compact Fluorescent Lamps

Luminaire Development

Control Systems

Constant Illumination

Variable Illumination

Energy Management

Dimming Systems

High Frequency Regulations

Computer-Based Systems

New Fluorescent Lamps for Old

6. Electricity Tariffs

Consumer Classes and Tariff Groups

Energy Management

Choice of Tariff

Other Commercial Matters

The Meter

Domestic Metered Tariffs

Domestic Two-Part Tariff

Domestic Block Tariff

Domestic Block Tariff (3-Step)

Industrial Demand Tariffs

Industrial Maximum Demand Tariff

Overview

2-Step Block Tariff Example

7. A Review of Wiring Regulations

The IEE Wiring Regulations and Statutory Regulations

The IEE Wiring Regulations and International Wiring Rules

Scope of the IEE Wiring Regulations

Contents

Protection for Safety

Protection against Electric Shock

Application against Indirect Contact

Extra-Low Voltage Safety

Earthed Equipotential Bonding

Adiabatic Equation

Worked Examples

Protection against Thermal Effects and Overcurrents

Isolation and Switching

Symbols

International Protection (IP) Enclosures

Bathroom Safety

Trunking

Eddy Currents and other Precautions

8. Inspection and Testing

Visual Inspection

Checking the Design

Compliance with British Standards

Physical Checklist

Trunking Checklist

Hazardous Areas

Mobile Caravan Sites

Testing Sequence

Continuity of Ring Circuit Conductors

Continuity of Protective Conductors

Earth Electrodes

Insulation Resistance

Insulation Resistance to Earth

Insulation Resistance between Live Conductors

Insulation of Site-Built Assemblies

Insulation against Indirect Contact

Electrical Separation

Reduced Voltage Systems

Insulation of Non-Conducting Floors and Walls

Polarity

Earth Fault Loop Impedance

Determination of ZE

Determination of Zs

Tables of Zs at Various Test Temperatures

Operation of Residual Current and Fault Voltage Devices

Fault Voltage Devices

Alterations to an Installation

Periodic Inspection and Testing

Certification

Periods between Tests

9. The Work of the Joint Industrial Council (JIB) for Electrical Installation Contracting

Organization

Dispute Procedures

Membership and Welfare Benefits

Wages and Conditions

Grading and Training

Productivity

Employment

Manpower

Conclusion

