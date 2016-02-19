Electrical Contracting
2nd Edition
Description
Electrical Contracting, Second Edition is a nine-chapter text guide for the greater efficiency in planning and completing installations for the design, installation and control of electrical contracts. This book starts with a general overview of the efficient cabling and techniques that must be employed for safe wiring design, as well as the cost estimation of the complete electrical contract. The subsequent chapters are devoted to other electrical contracting requirements, including electronic motor control, lighting, and electricity tariffs. A chapter focuses on the IEE Wiring Regulations and Statutory Regulations to ensure compliance to the fundamental requirements for safety. The discussion then shifts to visual inspection and testing in accordance with the IEE Wiring Regulations. The last chapter describes the special role of the Joint Industrial Council for Electrical Installation Contracting in introducing a rational and equitable incomes policy into the industry. This text includes many worked examples and illustrations to demonstrate how the technical and commercial aspects are put into practice.
Table of Contents
1. Modern Wiring Systems
Temperature Considerations
Mechanical Damage
Corrosion, etc
Conduit Systems
Metallic Conduit
Plastics Conduit
Safety Extra-Low Voltage Circuits
Metallic Trunking Systems
Plastics Trunking
Other Trunking Systems and Ancillaries
PVC-Insulated and Sheathed Cables
Mineral-Insulated Cables
Other Cables
2. Fundamental Electrical Installation Design
Present-Day Aspects
Preliminaries
Network Earthing
Choice of Wiring
Distribution
Implications of IEE Regulations, Part 3
Disconnection Times
Final Circuits
Relation between Protective Devices and Conductors
Short Circuit Considerations
Other Constraints
Electric Shock Protection
Residual Current Devices
k Values
Alternative Considerations
Design Example
Earth Fault Loop Impedance
Lighting
Main Equipotential Bonds
3. Estimating
Estimating Forms
Materials
Labor
Scaffold
Engineering Costs
Drawing Office Costs
Other Costs
Overheads
Fixed Price Allowance
Profit
Daily Progress Form
On-Cost Calculation for Labor
Inquiry Detail
Estimating Form
Summary of Estimate
Materials Increased Costs
NEDO Indices
Estimating with the Aid of a Computer
Speed
Standard Product
4. Electronic Motor Control
Static Frequency Converter Types
Pulse Width Modulation
Reference Sine-Wave Generator
Triangular Waveform Generator
The Comparator
Six Pulse PAM Converter
PAM Control Circuits
Application of Static Frequency Converters
Harmonic Currents
Methods of Starting
Automatic Control Systems
Protection Circuits
Motor Reversing
Special Motor Designs
5. Lighting-Technological Development Simplifies the Lighting Choices
Lamp Development
Tungsten Filament Lamps
Tungsten Halogen Lamps
Fluorescent Lamps
High Frequency Lamps
Discharge Lamps
Compact Fluorescent Lamps
Luminaire Development
Control Systems
Constant Illumination
Variable Illumination
Energy Management
Dimming Systems
High Frequency Regulations
Computer-Based Systems
New Fluorescent Lamps for Old
6. Electricity Tariffs
Consumer Classes and Tariff Groups
Energy Management
Choice of Tariff
Other Commercial Matters
The Meter
Domestic Metered Tariffs
Domestic Two-Part Tariff
Domestic Block Tariff
Domestic Block Tariff (3-Step)
Industrial Demand Tariffs
Industrial Maximum Demand Tariff
Overview
2-Step Block Tariff Example
7. A Review of Wiring Regulations
The IEE Wiring Regulations and Statutory Regulations
The IEE Wiring Regulations and International Wiring Rules
Scope of the IEE Wiring Regulations
Contents
Protection for Safety
Protection against Electric Shock
Application against Indirect Contact
Extra-Low Voltage Safety
Earthed Equipotential Bonding
Adiabatic Equation
Worked Examples
Protection against Thermal Effects and Overcurrents
Isolation and Switching
Symbols
International Protection (IP) Enclosures
Bathroom Safety
Trunking
Eddy Currents and other Precautions
8. Inspection and Testing
Visual Inspection
Checking the Design
Compliance with British Standards
Physical Checklist
Trunking Checklist
Hazardous Areas
Mobile Caravan Sites
Testing Sequence
Continuity of Ring Circuit Conductors
Continuity of Protective Conductors
Earth Electrodes
Insulation Resistance
Insulation Resistance to Earth
Insulation Resistance between Live Conductors
Insulation of Site-Built Assemblies
Insulation against Indirect Contact
Electrical Separation
Reduced Voltage Systems
Insulation of Non-Conducting Floors and Walls
Polarity
Earth Fault Loop Impedance
Determination of ZE
Determination of Zs
Tables of Zs at Various Test Temperatures
Operation of Residual Current and Fault Voltage Devices
Fault Voltage Devices
Alterations to an Installation
Periodic Inspection and Testing
Certification
Periods between Tests
9. The Work of the Joint Industrial Council (JIB) for Electrical Installation Contracting
Organization
Dispute Procedures
Membership and Welfare Benefits
Wages and Conditions
Grading and Training
Productivity
Employment
Manpower
Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 19th September 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140698