Electrical Conduction in Solid Materials
1st Edition
Physicochemical Bases and Possible Applications
Electrical Conduction in Solid Materials (Physicochemical Bases and Possible Applications) investigates the physicochemical bases and possible applications of electrical conduction in solid materials, with emphasis on conductors, semiconductors, and insulators. Topics range from the interatomic bonds of conductors to the effective atomic charge in conventional semiconductors and magnetic transitions in switching semiconductors.
Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with a description of electrical conduction in conductors and semiconductors, metals and alloys, as well as interatomic bonds and the resistivity of magnetic conductors. Subsequent chapters focus on conventional semiconductors, including intrinsic semiconductors and binary and ternary compounds; compounds containing ordered or disordered atomic magnetic moments, showing paramagnetism of ferro-, ferri-, or antiferromagnetism; and magnetic and crystallographic transitions in switching semiconductors. Organic and inorganic insulators are also considered, along with possible applications of conductors, semiconductors, and insulators. Finally, the special magnetoelectric effects and magneto-optical effects of magnetic semiconductors are analyzed.
This book will be a valuable resource for students of physical chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Physicochemical Bases
Chapter 1 Conductors
1.1 Interatomic Bonds
1.2 Conductors and Semiconductors
1.3 Metals and Alloys
1.4 Magnetic Conductors
1.5 Resistance at Low Temperatures
Chapter 2 Conventional Semiconductors
2.1 Intrinsic Semiconductors
2.2 First Condition
2.3 Binary and Ternary Compounds
2.4 Second Condition
2.5 Effective Atomic Charge
Chapter 3 Magnetic Semiconductors
3.1 Roles of s, p, and d Electrons
3.2 d Transfers and Chemical Bond
3.3 Simple Binary Compounds
3.4 Compounds with the NiAs Structure
3.5 Ternary Compounds
Chapter 4 Switching Semiconductors
4.1 Magnetic Transitions
4.2 Crystallographic Transitions
4.3 Chalcogenide Glasses
4.4 Reversible Crystallization
4.5 Non-Destructive Breakdown
Chapter 5 Insulators
5.1 Inorganic Insulators
5.2 Organic Insulators
5.3 Alternating Currents
5.4 Dielectrics
5.5 Ferroelectrics
Part II Possible Applications
Chapter 6 Conductors
6.1 Electricity Lines
6.2 Telecommunications by Wire
6.3 Magnetic Coils
6.4 Resistors and Couples
6.5 Contact Parts
Chapter 7 Conventional Semiconductors
7.1 Extrinsic Semiconductors
7.2 P—N Junction: Photocell, Rectifier
7.3 Multiple Junction: Amplifier
7.4 Heterojunction: Thermocell
7.5 Other Applications
Chapter 8 Magnetic Semiconductors
8.1 Thermistors
8.2 Magnetoresistance Commutator
8.3 Special Magnetoelectric Effects
8.4 Magneto-Optical Effects
8.5 Laser Modulator
Chapter 9 Switching Semiconductors
9.1 Thermal Detector
9.2 Memory Switch
9.3 Threshold Switch
9.4 Special Glass IRdome
9.5 Other Applications of Glasses
Chapter 10 Insulators
10.1 Electrotechnical Insulator
10.2 Electromechanical Resonator
10.3 Condenser, Amplifier
10.4 Light Modulator
10.5 Memory, Electret
