Electrical Conduction in Solid Materials (Physicochemical Bases and Possible Applications) investigates the physicochemical bases and possible applications of electrical conduction in solid materials, with emphasis on conductors, semiconductors, and insulators. Topics range from the interatomic bonds of conductors to the effective atomic charge in conventional semiconductors and magnetic transitions in switching semiconductors.

Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with a description of electrical conduction in conductors and semiconductors, metals and alloys, as well as interatomic bonds and the resistivity of magnetic conductors. Subsequent chapters focus on conventional semiconductors, including intrinsic semiconductors and binary and ternary compounds; compounds containing ordered or disordered atomic magnetic moments, showing paramagnetism of ferro-, ferri-, or antiferromagnetism; and magnetic and crystallographic transitions in switching semiconductors. Organic and inorganic insulators are also considered, along with possible applications of conductors, semiconductors, and insulators. Finally, the special magnetoelectric effects and magneto-optical effects of magnetic semiconductors are analyzed.

This book will be a valuable resource for students of physical chemistry.