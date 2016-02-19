Electrical Conduction in Solid Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080180526, 9781483280233

Electrical Conduction in Solid Materials

1st Edition

Physicochemical Bases and Possible Applications

Authors: J. P. Suchet
Editors: B. R. Pamplin
eBook ISBN: 9781483280233
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 226
Description

Electrical Conduction in Solid Materials (Physicochemical Bases and Possible Applications) investigates the physicochemical bases and possible applications of electrical conduction in solid materials, with emphasis on conductors, semiconductors, and insulators. Topics range from the interatomic bonds of conductors to the effective atomic charge in conventional semiconductors and magnetic transitions in switching semiconductors.

Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with a description of electrical conduction in conductors and semiconductors, metals and alloys, as well as interatomic bonds and the resistivity of magnetic conductors. Subsequent chapters focus on conventional semiconductors, including intrinsic semiconductors and binary and ternary compounds; compounds containing ordered or disordered atomic magnetic moments, showing paramagnetism of ferro-, ferri-, or antiferromagnetism; and magnetic and crystallographic transitions in switching semiconductors. Organic and inorganic insulators are also considered, along with possible applications of conductors, semiconductors, and insulators. Finally, the special magnetoelectric effects and magneto-optical effects of magnetic semiconductors are analyzed.

This book will be a valuable resource for students of physical chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I Physicochemical Bases

Chapter 1 Conductors

1.1 Interatomic Bonds

1.2 Conductors and Semiconductors

1.3 Metals and Alloys

1.4 Magnetic Conductors

1.5 Resistance at Low Temperatures

References

Chapter 2 Conventional Semiconductors

2.1 Intrinsic Semiconductors

2.2 First Condition

2.3 Binary and Ternary Compounds

2.4 Second Condition

2.5 Effective Atomic Charge

References

Chapter 3 Magnetic Semiconductors

3.1 Roles of s, p, and d Electrons

3.2 d Transfers and Chemical Bond

3.3 Simple Binary Compounds

3.4 Compounds with the NiAs Structure

3.5 Ternary Compounds

References

Chapter 4 Switching Semiconductors

4.1 Magnetic Transitions

4.2 Crystallographic Transitions

4.3 Chalcogenide Glasses

4.4 Reversible Crystallization

4.5 Non-Destructive Breakdown

References

Chapter 5 Insulators

5.1 Inorganic Insulators

5.2 Organic Insulators

5.3 Alternating Currents

5.4 Dielectrics

5.5 Ferroelectrics

References

Part II Possible Applications

Chapter 6 Conductors

6.1 Electricity Lines

6.2 Telecommunications by Wire

6.3 Magnetic Coils

6.4 Resistors and Couples

6.5 Contact Parts

References

Chapter 7 Conventional Semiconductors

7.1 Extrinsic Semiconductors

7.2 P—N Junction: Photocell, Rectifier

7.3 Multiple Junction: Amplifier

7.4 Heterojunction: Thermocell

7.5 Other Applications

References

Chapter 8 Magnetic Semiconductors

8.1 Thermistors

8.2 Magnetoresistance Commutator

8.3 Special Magnetoelectric Effects

8.4 Magneto-Optical Effects

8.5 Laser Modulator

References

Chapter 9 Switching Semiconductors

9.1 Thermal Detector

9.2 Memory Switch

9.3 Threshold Switch

9.4 Special Glass IRdome

9.5 Other Applications of Glasses

References

Chapter 10 Insulators

10.1 Electrotechnical Insulator

10.2 Electromechanical Resonator

10.3 Condenser, Amplifier

10.4 Light Modulator

10.5 Memory, Electret

References

Guide to Recent Books

Author Index

Subject Index

Formula Index

Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483280233

About the Author

J. P. Suchet

About the Editor

B. R. Pamplin

