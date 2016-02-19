Electrical Circuits with Variable Parameters
1st Edition
Including Pulsed-Control Systems
Description
Electrical Circuits with Variable Parameters Including Pulsed-Control Systems focuses on the processes, methodologies, parameters, and approaches involved in the study of electrical circuits.
The publication first offers information on the forced current component in an oscillatory circuit with a periodically varying inductance; free oscillations in circuits with variable parameters; and operational admittances and system functions of circuits with variable parameters. The text then examines the calculation of transients by the Fourier-series method and methods for the analysis of pulse circuits and problems of the theory of pulse and digital automatic controllers. Discussions focus on theoretical principles, frequency characteristics of impulse functions, determination of the value of the system response to an impulse disturbance at instants of time between impulses, and derivatives and integrals of impulse functions.
The text ponders on the stability of circuits with variable parameters and the stability of periodic modes of operation in non-linear circuits, including the approximate method for investigating the stability of periodic modes of operation; remarks on the investigation of the stability of circuits with feedback containing parameters varying periodically (or exponentially); and analysis of the stability of pulse circuits with feedback.
The publication is a dependable reference for readers and engineers interested in the study of electrical circuits.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
I. The Forced Current Component in an Oscillatory Circuit with a Periodically Varying Inductance
II. Free Oscillations in Circuits with Variable Parameters
III. Operational Admittances and System Functions of Circuits with Variable Parameters
1. Circuit with a Single Periodically Varying Parameter
IV. Calculation of Transients by the Fourier-Series Method
1. Theoretical Principles
2. Calculations Based on the Fourier-Series Method in Practice
3. The Choice of the Parameters
4. The Determination of the Complex Amplitudes of the Applied e.m.f
V. Methods for the Analysis of Pulse Circuits and Problems of the Theory of Pulse and Digital Automatic Controllers
1. General Considerations
2. The Use of the Laplace Transformation for Impulse Functions
3. The z-Transformation
4. Frequency Characteristics of Impulse Functions
5. System Functions of Pulse Circuits
(a) System Functions of a Simple Circuit
(b) System Functions of Complex Impulse Circuits
6. Determination of the Value of the System Response to an Impulse Disturbance at Instants of Time Between Impulses
7. The Passage through a Pulse Circuit of a Signal Displaced in Time with Respect to the Instants of Application of the Impulses
8. Correspondence theorem for z-Transforms
9. Functions that Begin with the k-th Impulse and Functions having k Additional Impulses
10. Derivatives and Integrals of Impulse Functions
11. The Choice of the Parameters of Pulse (Digital) Correcting Equipment
VI. Stability of Circuits with Variable Parameters and Stability of Periodic Modes of Operation in Non-Linear Circuits
1. General Considerations
2. Approximate Method for Investigating the Stability of Periodic Modes of Operation
(a) The Equation of Small Deviations, and Reduction of the Problem to Investigating a Characteristic Equation of Infinite Degree
(b) The Filter Conditions and the Reduction of the Degree of the Characteristic Equation
3. Calculation of the Complete Spectrum
4. Remarks on the Investigation of the Stability of Circuits with Feedback, Containing Parameters Varying Periodically (or Exponentially)
5. Analysis of the Stability of Pulse Circuits with Feedback
(a) The Construction of Nyquist's Diagram in the p-Plane
(b) The Construction of Nyquist's Diagram on the Basis of the z-Transformation
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 122
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151458