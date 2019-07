Electrical and Electronic Principles, 3 focuses on the principles involved in electrical and electronic circuits, including impedance, inductance, capacitance, and resistance.

The book first deals with circuit elements and theorems, D.C. transients, and the series circuits of alternating current. Discussions focus on inductance and resistance in series, resistance and capacitance in series, power factor, impedance, circuit magnification, equation of charge, discharge of a capacitor, transfer of power, and decibels and attenuation. The manuscript then examines the parallel circuits of alternating current, transformer principles, and three-phase circuits. Topics include power in a balanced system, regulation and efficiency, maximum power transfer, transformation ratio, current transformation, input resistance, high-frequency transformers, resistance and inductance, and inductance and capacitance.

The publication elaborates on the principles of modulation, control principles, induction motor, and methods of measurement. Concerns include rotating field, measurement of alternating quantities, complex waves, attenuation, damped oscillations, integral control, phasor representation, and pulse modulation.

The text is a dependable source of information for electrical and electronics engineers.