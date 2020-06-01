Electric Vehicles for Smart Cities
1st Edition
Description
Electric Vehicles for Smart Cities: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities uniquely examines different approaches to electric vehicle deployment in the context of smart cities. It provides a holistic picture of electromobility within urban areas, offering an integrated approach to city transportation systems taking into account the energy system and the latest vehicle technologies and the transport systems.
Electric Vehicles for Smart Cities addresses the interaction between grid infrastructure, vehicles, costs and benefits and operational reliability within an integrated framework. The book examines the role electric vehicles play in the social and political aspects of climate change mitigation, as well as a renewable energy based economy. It explains how electric vehicles and their system requirements actually work, including recharging techniques and infrastructures, and discusses alternative market deployment approaches.
Key Features
- Case studies from cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Helsinki, London, Stockholm, Los Angeles, New York, Shanghai, and Portland Oregon
- Traces the developments, innovations, advantages and disadvantages in the electric car industry
- Learning aids such as discussion questions and text boxes
Readership
Transportation, engineering, energy, smart city planning, and sustainability academics and researchers. Transportation and city planners, transportation engineers, and automotive industry professionals
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Electric Vehicles: Principles, History, Current technology Developments
3. Smart Cities and Transportation Optimization: Concepts, Frameworks, Advantages and Challenges
4. Market-Oriented Approaches to Electromobility in Urban Areas
5. Life Cycle Analysis of Electromobility, Emissions and Climate Change Mitigation Strategies
6. Case Studies of Electric Vehicle Deployment in Cities Around the World
Details
About the Author
Evanthia Nanaki
Evanthia A. Nanaki is a Researcher in the Automotive, Transportation, and Environmental Engineering Department at the University of Western Macedonia. She has extensive research experience in sustainability management, smart cities, EVs, and engine emissions mitigation. She has written numerous papers for peer reviewed journals including Journal of Transport Policy, Journal of Journal of Cleaner Production, Journal of Indoor and Built Environment, and Journal of Renewable Energy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Western Macedonia, Kozani, Greece