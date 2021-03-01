Electric Propulsion
1st Edition
Concepts and Implementations
Description
Electric propulsion is a widely used technology on spacecraft, with half of all new satellites carrying full electric propulsion. In spite of the advancements over the last decades, there lacks a familiarity with EP thrusters and systems and EP technology mission enabling and enhancing benefits. Electric Propulsion provides these concepts in their latest developments such as hall thrusters and the broadening range of EP applications both at lower (microsats) and larger (exploration, space transportation) power levels. Beginning with a historical background, the book discusses the core elements of an EP system with the classic ion and hall thrusters along with more recent thrusters (electrothermal, electromagnetic, and magnetoplasmadynamic) as well as an overview of system aspects affecting interface requirements and constraints. The book concludes with the development of electric micropropulsion and the future of space propulsion.
This book is addressed to an industrial audience from the aerospace sector, with an engineering or physics background, with specialist roles in propulsion system and component analysis, design and testing, as well as in roles of project management, space system engineering, mission analysis and design.
Key Features
- Describes other electric thrusters developed over the last 50 years and their performance requirements
- Includes propellant and alternative propellants material as well as multi-mode systems
- Discusses future trends of electric and space propulsion
Readership
Aerospace engineers, system engineers, space mission planners, spacecraft integrators, and space scientists interested in the development and implementation of EP technology for space propulsion applications
Table of Contents
1. Electric Propulsion Past, Present and Future
2. Introductory Premises
3. General Theory of Electric Thrusters
4. Gridded Ion Thrusters
5. Hall Thrusters
6. Hollow Cathodes for Ion and Hall Thrusters
7. Electrothermal Thrusters
8. Electromagnetic Thrusters
9. Applications and Systems Aspects
10. Final Considerations
Appendix
A. Basic Plasma Physics
B. Testing Procedures, Facilities and Diagnostics
C. Physical Constants and Conversion Factors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194300
About the Author
Mariano Andrenucci
Dr. Andrenucci is a professor of Electric Propulsion at the University of Pisa, where he has been on the Faculty of Engineering since 1977. Visiting professor of Spacecraft Propulsion at Syracuse University, USA, in 1983. General Chairman of the International Electric Propulsion Conference in 1991 and in 2007. Founder of the Centrospazio Research Centre in Pisa in 1989. Founder of the Alta company in the year 2000, later to become SITAEL (2015). Currently Head of SITAEL’s Space Propulsion Division. Awardee of the ERPS Ernst Stuhlinger Medal for Oustanding Achievement in Electric Propulsion in 2011. Research Fields: Electric Rocket Propulsion, chemical rocket propulsion, energy conversion, orbital mechanics, space systems. Has authored or co-authored over 200 scientific publications, mainly in the propulsion sector.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Electric Propulsion, Faculty of Engineering, University of Pisa, Italy
Ratings and Reviews
