COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Electric Propulsion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128194300

Electric Propulsion

1st Edition

Concepts and Implementations

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Mariano Andrenucci
Paperback ISBN: 9780128194300
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
170.00
149.00
272.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Electric propulsion is a widely used technology on spacecraft, with half of all new satellites carrying full electric propulsion. In spite of the advancements over the last decades, there lacks a familiarity with EP thrusters and systems and EP technology mission enabling and enhancing benefits. Electric Propulsion provides these concepts in their latest developments such as hall thrusters and the broadening range of EP applications both at lower (microsats) and larger (exploration, space transportation) power levels. Beginning with a historical background, the book discusses the core elements of an EP system with the classic ion and hall thrusters along with more recent thrusters (electrothermal, electromagnetic, and magnetoplasmadynamic) as well as an overview of system aspects affecting interface requirements and constraints. The book concludes with the development of electric micropropulsion and the future of space propulsion.

This book is addressed to an industrial audience from the aerospace sector, with an engineering or physics background, with specialist roles in propulsion system and component analysis, design and testing, as well as in roles of project management, space system engineering, mission analysis and design. 

Key Features

  • Describes other electric thrusters developed over the last 50 years and their performance requirements
  • Includes propellant and alternative propellants material as well as multi-mode systems
  • Discusses future trends of electric and space propulsion

Readership

Aerospace engineers, system engineers, space mission planners, spacecraft integrators, and space scientists interested in the development and implementation of EP technology for space propulsion applications

Table of Contents

1. Electric Propulsion Past, Present and Future
2. Introductory Premises
3. General Theory of Electric Thrusters
4. Gridded Ion Thrusters
5. Hall Thrusters
6. Hollow Cathodes for Ion and Hall Thrusters
7. Electrothermal Thrusters
8. Electromagnetic Thrusters
9. Applications and Systems Aspects
10. Final Considerations

Appendix
A. Basic Plasma Physics
B. Testing Procedures, Facilities and Diagnostics
C. Physical Constants and Conversion Factors

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128194300

About the Author

Mariano Andrenucci

Dr. Andrenucci is a professor of Electric Propulsion at the University of Pisa, where he has been on the Faculty of Engineering since 1977. Visiting professor of Spacecraft Propulsion at Syracuse University, USA, in 1983. General Chairman of the International Electric Propulsion Conference in 1991 and in 2007. Founder of the Centrospazio Research Centre in Pisa in 1989. Founder of the Alta company in the year 2000, later to become SITAEL (2015). Currently Head of SITAEL’s Space Propulsion Division. Awardee of the ERPS Ernst Stuhlinger Medal for Oustanding Achievement in Electric Propulsion in 2011. Research Fields: Electric Rocket Propulsion, chemical rocket propulsion, energy conversion, orbital mechanics, space systems. Has authored or co-authored over 200 scientific publications, mainly in the propulsion sector.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Electric Propulsion, Faculty of Engineering, University of Pisa, Italy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.