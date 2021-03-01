Electric propulsion is a widely used technology on spacecraft, with half of all new satellites carrying full electric propulsion. In spite of the advancements over the last decades, there lacks a familiarity with EP thrusters and systems and EP technology mission enabling and enhancing benefits. Electric Propulsion provides these concepts in their latest developments such as hall thrusters and the broadening range of EP applications both at lower (microsats) and larger (exploration, space transportation) power levels. Beginning with a historical background, the book discusses the core elements of an EP system with the classic ion and hall thrusters along with more recent thrusters (electrothermal, electromagnetic, and magnetoplasmadynamic) as well as an overview of system aspects affecting interface requirements and constraints. The book concludes with the development of electric micropropulsion and the future of space propulsion.

This book is addressed to an industrial audience from the aerospace sector, with an engineering or physics background, with specialist roles in propulsion system and component analysis, design and testing, as well as in roles of project management, space system engineering, mission analysis and design.