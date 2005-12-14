Electric Motors and Drives - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080522043

Electric Motors and Drives

3rd Edition

Fundamentals, Types and Applications

Authors: Austin Hughes
eBook ISBN: 9780080522043
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 14th December 2005
Page Count: 384
Description

Electric Motors and Drives is intended for non-specialist users of electric motors and drives, filling the gap between theory-based academic textbooks and the more prosaic 'handbooks', which provide useful detail but little opportunity for the development of real insight and understanding. The book explores all of the widely-used modern types of motor and drive, including conventional and brushless D.C., induction motors and servo drives, providing readers with the knowledge to select the right technology for a given job. Austin Hughes' approach, using a minimum of maths, has established Electric Motors and Drives as a leading guide for engineers, and the key to a complex subject for a wider readership, including technicians, managers and students.

Key Features

  • Acquire essential practical knowledge of motors and drives, with a minimum of math and theory
  • Updated material on the latest and most widely-used modern motors and drives
  • New edition includes additional diagrams and worked examples throughout

Readership

Professional: Electrical and mechanical engineers and technicians requiring a working knowledge of motors and drives (but not a mathematical or academic level of knowledge)

Student: Students of electrical and mechanical engineering seeking an accessible introduction

Table of Contents

Electric motors; Power electronic converters for motor drives; Conventional DC motors; DC motor drives; Induction motors - rotating field, slip and torque; Operating characteristics of induction motors; Inverter-fed induction motor drives; Stepping motor systems; Synchronous, switched reluctance and brushless DC Drives; Motor/drive selection; Index

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080522043

About the Author

Austin Hughes

Austin Hughes was a long-time member of the innovative motors and drives research team at the University of Leeds, UK, and has established a reputation for an informal style that opens up complex subjects to a wide readership, including students and managers as well as technicians and engineers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Leeds, UK

Reviews

“Very readable, up-to-date and extremely useful to both users and o.e.m. designers. I unhesitatingly recommend it to any busy engineer who needs to make informed judgments about selecting the right drive system.” — Drives and Controls (review of 2e)

Ratings and Reviews

