Electric Motors and Drives
3rd Edition
Fundamentals, Types and Applications
Description
Electric Motors and Drives is intended for non-specialist users of electric motors and drives, filling the gap between theory-based academic textbooks and the more prosaic 'handbooks', which provide useful detail but little opportunity for the development of real insight and understanding. The book explores all of the widely-used modern types of motor and drive, including conventional and brushless D.C., induction motors and servo drives, providing readers with the knowledge to select the right technology for a given job. Austin Hughes' approach, using a minimum of maths, has established Electric Motors and Drives as a leading guide for engineers, and the key to a complex subject for a wider readership, including technicians, managers and students.
Key Features
- Acquire essential practical knowledge of motors and drives, with a minimum of math and theory
- Updated material on the latest and most widely-used modern motors and drives
- New edition includes additional diagrams and worked examples throughout
Readership
Professional: Electrical and mechanical engineers and technicians requiring a working knowledge of motors and drives (but not a mathematical or academic level of knowledge)
Student: Students of electrical and mechanical engineering seeking an accessible introduction
Table of Contents
Electric motors; Power electronic converters for motor drives; Conventional DC motors; DC motor drives; Induction motors - rotating field, slip and torque; Operating characteristics of induction motors; Inverter-fed induction motor drives; Stepping motor systems; Synchronous, switched reluctance and brushless DC Drives; Motor/drive selection; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2005
- Published:
- 14th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522043
About the Author
Austin Hughes
Austin Hughes was a long-time member of the innovative motors and drives research team at the University of Leeds, UK, and has established a reputation for an informal style that opens up complex subjects to a wide readership, including students and managers as well as technicians and engineers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Leeds, UK
Reviews
“Very readable, up-to-date and extremely useful to both users and o.e.m. designers. I unhesitatingly recommend it to any busy engineer who needs to make informed judgments about selecting the right drive system.” — Drives and Controls (review of 2e)