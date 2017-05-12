Electric Motor Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128121382, 9780128123195

Electric Motor Control

1st Edition

DC, AC, and BLDC Motors

Authors: Sang-Hoon Kim
eBook ISBN: 9780128123195
Paperback ISBN: 9780128121382
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th May 2017
Page Count: 438
Online Companion Materials

Description

Electric Motor Control: DC, AC, and BLDC Motors introduces practical drive techniques of electric motors to enable stable and efficient control of many application systems, also covering basic principles of high-performance motor control techniques, driving methods, control theories and power converters.

Electric motor drive systems play a critical role in home appliances, motor vehicles, robotics, aerospace and transportation, heating ventilating and cooling equipment’s, robotics, industrial machinery and other commercial applications.

The book provides engineers with drive techniques that will help them develop motor drive system for their applications.

Key Features

  • Includes practical solutions and control techniques for industrial motor drive applications currently in use
  • Contains MATLAB/Simulink simulation files
  • Enables engineers to understand the applications and advantages of electric motor drive systems

Readership

Primarily a reference book for industry engineers in the electric motor drive fields such as home appliances, motor vehicles, robotics, aerospace and transportation, heating ventilating and cooling equipment, industrial machinery, and other commercial applications. Graduate students and researchers in drive methods of electric motors

Table of Contents

1. Fundamentals of Electric Motors
2. Control of Direct Current Motors
3. Alternating Current Motors: Synchronous Motor and Induction Motor
4. Modeling of Alternating Current Motors and Reference Frame Theory
5. Vector Control of Alternating Current Motors
6. Current Regulator of Alternating Current Motors
7. Pulse Width Modulation Inverter
8. High-Speed Operation of Alternating Current Motors
9. Speed Estimation and Sensorless Control of Alternating Current Motors
10. Brushless Direct Current Motors

About the Author

Sang-Hoon Kim

Sang-Hoon Kim has taught in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, at Kangwon National University, South Korea, since 1997. He previously worked for Daewoo Heavy Industries Ltd., and was involved in the development of propulsion systems for rolling stock, as well as contributing to the development of the first fully designed Korean traction system for the subway.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Kangwon National University, South Korea

