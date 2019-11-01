Electric Drives and Electromechanical Systems
2nd Edition
Applications and Control
Description
Electric Drives and Electromechanical Devices, Second Edition, presents a unified approach to the design and application of modern drive system. It explores problems involved in assembling complete, modern electric drive systems involving mechanical, electrical and electronic elements. The work provides a global overview of design, specification applications, important design information and methodologies. This new edition has been restructured to present a seamless, logical discussion on a wide range of topical problems relating to the design and specification of the complete motor-drive system. The book is organised to establish immediate solutions to specific application problem. Subsidiary issues that have a considerable impact of the overall performance and reliability, including environmental protection and costs, energy efficiency, and for networked applications, cyber security, are also considered. This text aims to fill the gap between highly analytic academic text books and the handbooks issued by a number of drive and system manufacturers.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive consideration of electromechanical systems, combining traditional concepts and cutting-edge developments
- Provides insights into the complete drive system, including required sensors, mechanical components, and control
- Features in-depth discussion of control schemes, particularly focusing on practical operation
- Includes extensive references to modern application domains and real-world case studies, such as electric vehicles
- Considers the cyber aspects of drives, including networking and security
- Adopts specific standards and current industrial practices
Readership
Senior division undergraduates and postgraduate students studying electronics, electrical engineering, mechatronics, electromechanical engineering, mechanical engineering, and robotics. The book can also be used as a reference or training material within industrial organisations. Users of drive systems who do not have specific knowledge of the problems of integrating the mechanical, electrical and control aspects of a servo drive will find the work invaluable.
Table of Contents
1. Electromechanical systems
2. Analysing a drive system
3. Power transmission and sizing
4. Velocity and position transducers
5. Brushed direct-current motors
6. Brushless motors
7. Induction motors
8. Stepper motors
9. Related motors and actuators
10. Controllers for automation
11. Cyber-Physical Systems and Security
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028841
About the Author
Richard Crowder
Richard Crowder was educated at the University of Leicester, receiving a BSc in Electrical Engineering and a PhD for work on induction motor control. Prior to joining the University of Southampton he worked for a company manufacturing drive systems and advanced machine tools. At the University of Southampton he undertook research into robotics, including prosthetic hands and swarm robots. His teaching responsibilities included robotics, application of modern drive systems and design theory. He has published over 200 papers in both journals and conferences. Following early retirement, he currently holds the post of emeritus fellow in the School of Electronics and Computer Science at the University of Southampton, United Kingdom.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Electronics and Computer Science, University of Southampton, United Kingdom