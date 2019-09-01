Elder Abuse
1st Edition
Forensic, Legal and Medical Aspects
Description
Elder Abuse: Forensic, Legal and Medical Aspects focuses on the psychological, financial and physical abuse and neglect that is widespread in elder abuse across socioeconomic levels. It provides expert information on forensic and legal topics that professionals need to understand to confront these crimes. The topics included are those most important in the detection and prosecution of elder abuse. Identification and epidemiology are discussed, as are types and presentations of abuse. Written at a level for both professionals and students who wish to gain a broader understanding of specific forensic topics in elder maltreatment, this book is an ideal source.
Key Features
- Covers the physical, sexual, financial and psychological types of elder abuse
- Includes a section on domestic violence in the elderly, as well as wound identification
- Provides a multidisciplinary approach that is emphasized with special sections on death investigation, evidence collection, the medical examiner’s responsibilities, and the response of the justice system
Readership
Forensic Nurses, Medical Professionals, Legal Experts, Sexual Assault Investigators, Social Workers, and Psychiatric Professionals with elder abuse specialty. University and College courses in geriatrics, forensic science, forensic nursing and in sociology courses (interpersonal violence and sociology of aging)
Table of Contents
- Epidemiology of Elder Abuse and Neglect
2. Identification of Elder Abuse
3. Dementia and Memory in the Elderly
4. Domestic Violence and Assault
5. Wound Identification in Physical Abuse
6. Sexual Assault
7. Financial Abuse
8. Psychological Abuse
9. Multidisciplinary Collaboration
10. Death Investigation
11. Forensic Toxicology and Medication Abuse in the Elderly
12. Medical Examiner Response
13. Evidence Collection
14. Justice System Response
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128157794
About the Editor
Amy Carney
Dr. Carney has practiced in geriatrics for many years, and is a professor in Geriatrics at California State University, San Marcos. She is a former sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE-A). Dr. Carney is a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) and has produced workshops in elder abuse for AAFS and the Ohio State Coroner’s Association. The results of her doctoral dissertation, Battery and Abuse in the Elderly: A Forensic Analysis have been presented both nationally and internationally. She has been published in Critical Care Nursing Quarterly, American Jails, Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, as well as several books and forensic learning series.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director for the School of Nursing, Associate Professor, California State University San Marcos, San Marcos, CA, USA